Performing Arts: Feb. 16-22

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Play On,” March 9-26. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Kiwanis Theater: “Wit,” Feb. 23-March 12. Stone Hall: “Bridges of Madison County,” through Feb. 26. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
State College of Florida
Howard Studio Theatre: “By the Numbers,” a series of short plays, Feb. 17-26. $12, for adults/seniors and $6 for stuffs and SCT staff. 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-752-5252.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Ballet
Sarasota Ballet: Paul Taylor Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-27; $35 and up. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Ballet: Ashton, de Valois and Robbins, April 28-30; $30 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave. For tickets call Sarastoa Ballet at 941-359-0099 or sarasotaballet.org/events.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Alvin AIley American Dance Theater, 8 p.m. Feb. 21; $66 and up. Russian National Ballet: “Swan Lake,” 8 p.m. Feb. 28; $36 and up. Sarasota Ballet: “A Tribute to Ashton,” 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and 2 p.m. March 11; $30 and up; for tickets visit sarasotaballet.org. “Shadowland” by Pilobolus, 8 p.m. March 23; $46 and up. Momix: Opus Cactus, 8 p.m. March 28; $16 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Opera
Sarasota Opera
Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” through March 25; $19-$125. Rossini’s “The Italian Girl in Algiers,” Feb. 18-March 25; $19-$125. Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” March 4-24; $19 and up. “The Love of Three Kings,” March 11-26; $19 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: The Washington Trilogy: “The Great Society,” through April 2; $26 and up, “The Originalist,” through March 7; $26, “Born Yesterday,” through April 15; $26 and up. Asolo Rep: “The Drunken City,” Feb. 21-March 12; $28 and up. “The Little Foxes,” March 15-April 15; $26. “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” April 4-30; $26 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: “Older Than Dirt,” through June 11; $39 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “brownsville song (b-side for tray),” through March 26; $25 and up. “Rich Girl,” April 7-May 26; $39. Goldstein Cabaret: “Piano Men,” through April 9; $30-$36. Keating Theatre: “Clever Little Lies, through March 11; $29 and up. “The Exonerated,” April 19-23; $18 and up. Bowne’s Lab: Stage III series: “Gidion’s Knot,” through Feb. 26; $34 and up. “Grounded,” March 22-April 2; $37 and up. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Powel Crosley Estate
Radio Theater Live, April 17-28; $12 and up. One Seagate Drive, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-722-3244 or bradentongulfislands.org.
Ringling Museum of Art
Ringling New Stages Series: “Seesaw,” 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 17-18; $18 and up. Courtyard at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Ideation,” through March 12; $60 and up. “Bo-nita,” March 31-April 30; $40 and up. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Pippin,” 8 p.m. Feb. 17 and 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 18; $36 and up. Taj Express, 8 p.m. March 7; $36 and up. “Bridges of Madison County,” 8 p.m. March 15; $36 and up. “Annie,” 7 p.m. March 15; $36 and up. “Once,” 2 and 8 p.m. March 17; $51. “Chicago,” 8 p.m. March 24-26; $36 and up. “Menopause, the Musical,” 8 p.m. April 4; $31 and up. Joel McHale, 8 p.m. April 15; $16 and up. David Sedaris, 8 p.m. April 19; $46 and up. Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science, 8 p.m. April 20; $36 and up. “Kinky Boots!” April 25-30; $41 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“The Piano Lesson,” through Feb. 18; $22-$39. “Girl Groups: The 60s Explosion,” March 1-April 8; $22 and up. Young Artist Showcase: Michael Mendez, 7:30 p.m. March 20 and April 3; $25. “Dearly Departed,” April 19-May 27 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” through Feb. 19; $39 and up. “Informed Consent,” March 15-April 9; $10 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
Mahaffey Theater
Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, 3 p.m. Feb. 19; $20 and up. Masters of Illusion, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20; $27.50 and up. Rhythm of the Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 26; $27.50 and up. Brain Candy Live! 7:30 p.m. March 15; $29.50 and up. “Saturday Night Fever - The Musical,” 8 p.m. March 17; $49.50 and up. The dance of passion: Tango Lovers, 6 p.m. March 26; $32.50 and up. “Say Goodnight Gracie,” 8 p.m. April 22; $37.50 and up. Ron White, 7 p.m. April 28; $47.75 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
“Disney on Ice,” March 24-26; $37 and up. 401 Channelside Dr., 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“Forbidden Broadway,” through March 12; $40 and up. “Wicked,” through Feb. 26: $52.50 and up. National Geographic Live! Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; $25-$30. Body Traffic, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; $29.50 and up. Katie Adams, “Stories from the Sea,” 11 a.m. Feb. 25; $7.50 and up. Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Review, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; $45 and up. The Princess Bride: An Evening with Cary Elwes, 8 p.m. March 4; $22.50 and up. An Evening with Carl Hiaasen, 7:30 p.m. March 5; $35 and up. “Something Rotten!” March 7-12; $31 and up. Martin McDonagh: A Skull in Connemara, March 15-April 9; $28 and up. “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live!” 7:30 p.m. March 23-26; $50 and up. Momix: Opus Cactus, 8 p.m. March 23; $29.50 and up. “it gets better,” 7:30 p.m. March 24; $25 and up. DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m. March 26; $29 and up. National Geographic Live! Rhinos, Rickshaws, and Revolutions; My Search for Truth, 7 p.m. March 28; $25 and up. “The House at Pooh Corner,” 2 p.m. April 2; $12.50 and up. Bianca Del Rio - Not Today Satan, 8 p.m. April 7; $41 and up. Opera: “Tosca,” 8 p.m. April 7 and 2 p.m. April 9; $66.50 and up. “One Woman Sex and the City, A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes,” 7:30 p.m. April 11-13; $25 and up. Chris Rock: The Blackout The Tour, 8 p.m. April 14, 7 p.m. April 15; $49.50 and up. Patel Conservatory: On The Edge, 7 p.m. April 15; $20 and up. Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science, 7:30 p.m. April 21; $45 and up. Patel Conservatory Theatre: “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” April 21-30; $15 and up. The Sandy Sylver Puppet Show, 11 a.m. April 22; $7.50. “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” April 27-30; $17.75 and up. An evening of song with Aaron Tveit, 7 p.m. April 30; $35.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
USF Dome
Mike Epps, “Festival of Laughs,” 8 p.m. March 11; $55.75 and up. 4202 E. Fowler Ave., 800-745-3000 or sundomearena.com.
