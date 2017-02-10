Queen Victoria reigns in selections at the library

If the new PBS series “Victoria” has sparked an interest in learning more about the life of this legendary queen, then it’s time for a visit to your local Manatee County Public Library. (Watch a “Victoria” marathon of the first six episodes on WEDU on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 6 to 10:30 pm, followed by the finale on Sunday, March 5th at 9 pm.)
Victoria married her first cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (a German principality), and bore nine children with him. Their children married into royal and noble families across the continent, earning her the nickname, “the grandmother of Europe.”
Victoria reigned for 63 years and seven months, the length of time only superseded by her great-great granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria’s death in 1901 at the age of 83 caused something of a shock-wave, signifying both the end of an age bearing her name and devastating her subjects who had known only her as queen.
Daisy Goodwin’s novel “Victoria,” is the basis of the PBS series. If you relish historical fiction, you should enjoy Jean Plaidy’s novel “The Queen and Lord M,” which covers the early years of Victoria’s reign and her relationship with Lord Melbourne, then the prime minister and mentor of the young queen.
There are also nonfiction books that deal with various aspects of Victoria’s life such as Lynne Vallone’s “Becoming Victoria,” which examines her early life and childhood and the difficult road to the throne. Other noteworthy titles include, Michael De-la-Noy’s “Queen Victoria at Home,” Julia Baird’s “Victoria the Queen: an Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire,” and A.N. Wilson’s massive “Victoria: A Life.”Carolly Erickson, author of a number of royal biographies, wrote an acclaimed book on Victoria, “Her Little Majesty: the Life of Queen Victoria.”
There are a number of books whose authors had access to newly discovered material. “The Queen, Her Lover, and the Most Notorious Spy in History” by Roland Perry is a “Playaway” audiobook that discusses a romantic attachment between the young Victoria and the dashing Lord Elphinstone, which ended when the young lord was banished to India and Victoria subsequently married. The details of this liaison were hushed up for years until the letters and papers were spirited out of a German castle in the last days of World War II.
In addition to these books, some of which are available in multiple formats, are some excellent films, such as “Mrs. Brown,” with Judi Dench, which details the deep friendship between the grieving widow-queen (Albert was only 42 years old when he died in 1861) and her trusted Scottish servant, John Brown.
The films “Victoria and Albert” and “The Young Victoria” both tell the real-life story of the devoted royal couple.
David Breakfield is a reference librarian in the downtown Central Library.
