Queen Victoria reigns in selections at the library

0:37 Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowds on Green Bridge during Bradenton Area River Regatta Pause

2:40 Nik Wallenda discusses what happened when 5 fell from a high-wire pyramid

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks

2:14 Cousin of Nik Wallenda says there's more to the high-wire fall

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017