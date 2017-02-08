Comedian Dave Chappelle comes to Van Wezel for two shows

He’s been called “the comic genius of America” by Esquire magazine, and “the best” by Billboard.
Even if you quibble with those descriptors, you’ll probably agree what Dave Chappelle is one of the funniest entertainers in the country. He’ll be making his Sarasota debut on Saturday when he performs two shows at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Both shows are sold out, but as always, it’s worth calling the box office to see if any tickets become available.
A lot of people first became aware of Chappelle in 1993 when he played Ahchoo in Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” He went on to more supporting roles in hit films that included “The Nutty Professor,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “Con Air” and “Blue Streak.” His first lead movie role was in the 1998 stoner comedy film “Half Baked,” which he co-wrote with Neal Brennan.
He became a star through his sketch comedy television series, “Chappelle's Show,” which he also co-wrote with Brennan. The show debuted in 2003 and ran for three years. He abruptly walked away from the show, abandoning a $50-million contract. That led to a career decline, but probably made him even more famous.
He started rebounding a few years back, and he’s again one of the most in-demand stand-up comics in the country.
One warning: Cell phones are not allowed at these shows. That doesn’t mean make sure you turn them off. It means leave them at home or in your car. Otherwise, your phone will be confiscated until after the show.
Details: 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 11, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $69. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments