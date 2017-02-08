Manatee Players open musical ‘Bridges of Madison County’

Jason Robert Brown is far from a household name yet, but Bradenton musical theater audiences know his work. He’s the composer of the wonderful songs in “13,” the musical that recently played in the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
Now the center is staging another of his musicals. “The Bridges of Madison County” opens Thursday in Stone Hall.
The musical is obviously based on the chick-lit novel and the chick-flick movie. But people who know the musical say it should appeal just as much to men as to women.
“It’s interesting because it makes a great effort to make the play as much Robert’s story as it is Francesca’s,” said Kathy Pringel, who’s directing the Manatee Players production. “There’s more of a balance.”
Francesca, as you may not know if you didn’t read the book or see the movie, is an Iowa woman whose husband is away. Robert is photographer who knocks on her door to ask directions. They’re immediately attracted to each other and begin an affair.
“The musical really fleshes out the relationships that Francesca has not only with Robert, but with her friends and with the community,” said Dianne Dawson, Francesca in this staging.
Brown, who won a Tony Award for Best Score for 1998’s “Parade,” wrote the music and lyrics. The book is by Marsha Norman, who won a Pulitzer Prize for “’night, Mother.”
Details: Feb. 9-26, Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $27-$37. 941-748-5875, manateeperformingartscenter.com.
