Pops Orchestra features pianist Rich Ridenour in two concerts

Calling Rich Ridenour a local artist is a bit misleading.
Yes, he calls Sarasota home, but the pianist and comedian has performed with orchestras all over the country, and he has recorded or collaborated with such diverse stars as Robert Guillaume, Smokey Robinson, Bob Keeshan (a.k.a. Captain Kangaroo), Larry Gatlin, David Ogden Stiers, Jim Nabors, Richard Hayman and Jennifer Holiday.
In a review of one of his performances, a newspaper in Michigan said that Ridenour’s show is “as masterfully musical as it is wickedly funny” and called him “a Victor Borge waiting in the wings.”
He’ll be the featured soloist on Sunday and Monday when the Pops Orchestra performs a concert titled “My Funny Valentine” that combines romantic music and Ridenour’s comedy.
The concert will debut at 3 p.m. Sunday at Riverview High School Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, and then move to Bradenton for a Monday evening concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida.
Ridenour has recorded more than 50 albums, including several with his son Brandon, a noted trumpet player. Ridenour’s own recordings range from pure pop to ragtime, jazz, Brazilian music and classical.
Details: 3 p.m. February 12, Riverview High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St W, Bradenton. $20-$25. 941-926-7677, thepopsorchestra.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments