Things to do: Feb. 2-8

Fairs, festivals & more
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor Tour
The Experimental Aircraft Association’s immaculate 1929 Ford Tri-Motor will be touring the country and will offer an opportunity for passengers to experience flight aboard the world’s first mass-produced airliner and see for themselves what it was like flying in what was considered luxurious commercial air travel. The Tri-Motor can carry up to nine passengers at a time, with every seat having a window. Tickets: $70 advance, $75 at the gate, $50 for children ages 17 and younger. Rectrix Aerodrome North, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, 1234 Clyde Jones Road, Sarasota, 800-843-3612 or flytheford.org. 2-5 p.m. Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 3-5.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by the Karen and Jimmy Band, wine and food sales will benefit the Tampa Mustangs-TJ. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition
The Sarasota Stamp Club will host its annual Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition featuring 200 informative exhibits as well as a Learning Center for the young and not so young and 40 national and international dealers providing for stamp collector needs. Admission, appraisals and parking are free. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. sarasotastampclub.com/show. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Wild Root. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Florida Truck Fest
The Florida Truck Fest is the Southeastern Truck and Jeep Lifestyle event of the year featuring a quick Diesel shootout, 1/4-mile drag racing, Grudge racing fun runs, truck show, Diesel Truck Dyno, swap meet and more. Admission: $15, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Swap meet space tickets are $10. Bradenton Motor Sports Park, 21000 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-748-1320 or bradentonmotorsports.com. Gates 8 a.m. Feb. 4.
Grand Ovation
Lakewood Ranch Main Street will host “Grand Ovation,” a day for the arts featuring a delightful mix of street festival and concert hall with an amazing line-up of local talent performing on two stages, street vendors and booths, and more. The performance line-up is, Fountain Stage: Sarasota Ballet 10 a.m., Sarasota Chorus of the Keys 10:30 a.m., Lakewood Ranch Ballroom Dance Club 11 a.m., School of Russian Ballet 11:30 a.m., Next Level Performing Arts/Elevation Nation at noon, That’s Dancing 12:30 p.m., Florida Studio Theatre 1 p.m., and Sarasota Opera 1:30 p.m. and at the Boardwalk Stage: Soul Studio 10 a.m., Curry Creek Cloggers 10:30 a.m., Sarasota White Sands Chapter/USA Dance 11 a.m., Lakewood Ranch High School Theatre 11:30 a.m., James Hawkins at noon, Nick Drivas 12:30 p.m., Ovation-School of Muscial Theatre 1 p.m., and The Players Theatre 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Along Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Information at lakewoodranch.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4.
Gamble Plantation annual festival
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Gamble Plantation Historic State Park and the Gamble Plantation Preservation Alliance will host the 17th annual Plantation Festival featuring an arts and crafts show, a school art competition, and free tours of the Gamble Mansion. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 3708 Patten Ave., Ellenton, 941-723-4536 or floridastateparks.org/gambleplantation. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4-5.
Car, Truck and Bike Show
Vintage Wheels AACA Manatee County Region will be holding their 28th annual car, truck and bike show. The event will feature food and parts vendors, and music by Tom’s Traveling Tunes. Admission is free. Car registration: $10-$15. Lamb Park, 950 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-345-5246 or 941-749-5799. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Tampa Theatre New Classics “Bestsellers on the Big Screen”
Tampa Theatre celebrates “Bestsellers on the Big Screen” classic movie series, with best-selling books that became famous films, they are: “The Color Purple” Feb. 5, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” Feb. 12, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Feb. 19. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets: $8 adult members, $10 adult nonmembers. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8286 or tampatheatre.org.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Rusalka,” Feb. 25, encore March 1. “La Traviata,” March 11, encore March 15. “Idomeneo,” March 25, encore March 29. “Eugene Onegin,” Apil 22, encore April 26. “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Violins of Hope
A conversation with Israeli master violin maker Amnon Weinstein and James Grymes will be opened by Perlman Music Program/Suncoast Alumni and will provide attendees with the extraordinary history of collected and carefully restored violins of which some were played by Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps or belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed in the Holocaust. Tickets: $12.50 each event. The event will be held at two locations: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Riverview High School Auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, and at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. 941-383-3428 or jfedsrq.org.
Nicholas Sparks headlines Manatee Library Foundation event
The Manatee Library Foundation will host Nicholas Sparks, author or The Notebook and Safe Haven, will headline the Foundation’s fundraiser “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks.” Tickets: $100. Proceeds will benefit the Manatee Library System’s innovative new literacy program, “I am a Lifelong Learner.” Neel Performing Arts Center, 5940 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-216-8746 or manateelibraryfoundation.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive jackpot. Light lunch and concession food is available for purchase. The public is welcome. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Park Acres Estates
Bingo. Refreshment available for purchase. 4802 Park Acres Dr., Bradenton, 941-896-4963 or email charliecu4@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Fridays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 11.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free sncakcs will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Proressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays and Sundays through Tuesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Cirque Italia
Feb. 9-12 Cirque Italia, a non-animal water circus will present its Silver Show with an international cast of all-star performers, including clowns, will feature hand and air balancing acts, laser shows, dinosaur acts, jet skis, contortionists, perch acts, high wire and chair balancing acts, roller skating, juggling cube and much more. $10-$50. 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, 941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com. Feb. 9-12.
Florida State Fair
This year, the Florida State Fair will offer non-stop fun and will feature livestock events, hands-on activities, tractor pulls, Circus Hollywood, Cracker Country Living History Museum, lawn mower races, draft horse pulls, the Budweiser Clydesdales, hibiscus show, India Fest, Sunshine State Jack Russell Terrier races, State cheer and dance competition, square dancing, ranch rodeo, adult and youth baking competition, free daily entertainment and much more. The Country Gold Tour concert line-up is Leroy Van Dyke, Johnny Lee, David Frizzell, Barbara Fairchild, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Marty Haggard, and Bobby Bare. Special event concerts will include Shalyah Fearing, Mighty Mongo, Z Street Band, Elvis Extravaganza, a tribute to the Statler Brothers, Shawn Scheller and the Contenders, Lauren Mitchell Band, Building 429, Joe Zuniga, and the Roots and Boots Tour with Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Sammy Kershaw. For a full schedule, hours and ticket prices, visit floridastatefair.com. Feb. 9-20.
Holmes Beach Art District ArtWalk
Downtown second Friday ArtWalks feature participating galleries with special exhibits, shopping and free refreshments. Various locations throughout Holmes Beach, 941-524-6118. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. March 10, and April 14.
Art and a Movie
Join the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art for the movie “The Year of Living Dangerously,” one of many films that explores the complex historical relationship of America and Asia. The movie is followed by a discussion led by film historian Susan Doll. $5, free for members. Chao Lecture Hall, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show
The Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Learn to Fish Seminar and 11th annual Youth Fishing Tournament
Lakewood Ranch Communities sponsors a Learn to Fish seminar for kids and young adults ages 5-15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Summerfield Park, Lakewood Ranch. Experienced anglers from the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club will teach children techniques that will help them reel in tons of fish. Space is limited, registration is required. Then, the 11th annual Youth Fishing Tournament will take place at Lake Uihlein, behind Town Hall in Lakewood Ranch 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18. Parking is free. Trophies will be presented in each age group to the top three places. The event will include a T-shirt for each participant, a barbecue lunch and other helpful fishing items. Additional lunches for non-participants are available for $3 a person. Registration is limited to the first 125 anglers. $5. All children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent. For detailed information and registration for both events at lwrcac.com/fishing-tournament.
Spring Film Series: Films of the 50s
Glamour, mystery and ultimate coolness, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers it all during its spring film series: Films of the 50s. The series, which begins in February and runs through April is open to the public and will feature the following films: “Sunset Boulevard,” “Strangers on a Train,” “Showboat,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Shane,” “Carmen Jones,” “High Society,” “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Vertigo.” Film professor Del Jacobs will introduce the films. Sessions, which include two features and newsreel, preview and shorts form the time period, will run 9:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m. Registration fee for each session is $8. SCF Film Screening Room, SCF Bradenton, Building 10, Room 115, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Feb. 14-April 28.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
See new affordable works of art as The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts Disctrict, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk. Free parking is available. Downtown St. Petersburg. Download a map and list of participants at stpeteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine Arts and Crafts Show
A two-day outdoor arts and crafts show to benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park will feature jewelry, glass, photography, art, apparel, food and more. Live acoustic music will be provided by Patchouli on Saturday. Bring a lawn chair. Admission and parking are free. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Murder Mystery Dinner Train
Get on board on the Murder Mystery Dinner Train and enjoy a night of mystery, suspense, and good food. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50 Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. The train departs 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Feb. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and 6 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 5.
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Soap Box Derby-style races
Sunshine State Superkids, a non-profit organization, working in the Central Florida area will host a free soap box style derby race for special needs and non-special needs children, ages 7-18. The races will be preceded with a breakfast. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Parking lot in front of the Science Building at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 352-988-5449 or sunshinestatesuperkids.com. The all-day event starts with check-in at 8 a.m. followed by the races, Feb. 18.
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
Set in the historic waterfront fishing village of Cortez, the 33rd annual family oriented event will feature educational activities organized but the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage and will include marine life displays, nautical arts and crafts and plenty of delicious seafood. Dance to live music by the Shanty Singers, the Manatee River BlueGrass Band, Eric Von and Cavalier Life Band, SoulRCoaster, Razing Cane, Soupy Davis and The Band, Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, Jim and Karen Band, and Jason Haram. $4, children ages 11 and younger are admitted free. Shuttle service is available from Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. Cortez Fishing Village, between 119th and 124th streets west, Bradenton, 941-254-4972 or cortez-fish.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18-19.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the SoulRcoaster. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20.
Antique, Vintage and Collectible Market
The Service Club of Manatee 52nd annual Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles Market will feature an opening night soiree featuring hors d’oeuvres, food stations, silent auction and fantastic shopping from over 50 outstanding vendors offering sterling silver, exotic wood slabs, Royal Doulton, porcelains, glassware, rugs, painted furniture, Americana, crystal repair, vintage clothing, fossil art, repurposed decor, paintings, WW II Naval binoculars, paperweights, and much more. The market continues through Sunday. $50-$60. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-779-3470 or manateeserviceclub.com. 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival
The fourth annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival, a “boutique” fine art festival of approximately 120 of Florida’s local, regional as well as national artisans and crafters offering exquisite works in painting, glass, mixed-media, ceramics, sculpture, photography, metalwork, digital art, fiber art, woodworking and more in a diversity of styles, materials and creative vision. Admission is free. North Straub Park, 310 Bay Shore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg, 941-487-8061 or paragonartevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25-26.
Manatee Heritage Days
The 38th anual Heritage Days celebration will focus on Manatee County’s history and will feature a month long of special exhibits, lectures, classes, walking tours, open houses, reenactments, and family programming at various locations throughout the county. Most events are free, some may require a reservation or admission fee. For detailed information about an event, call 941-741-4070.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Big Night Out, wine and food sales will benefit Care2Tri. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. March 3.
Artslam 2017
A celebration of youth and creativity as students and creatives take art out of the classrooms and studios and onto the streets. The event will feature artists offering all forms of art including caricatures, community mural, comedy, magic and more, “dream it-draw it,” a drumline performance, edible architecture, learn drumming techniques, have fun with clay, jazz performances, interactive artmazes, live art, mystical nymphs, paint lessons, face painting, recycled fashion, recycled pinwheels, and much more. Open and free to the public. At the Bradenton Farmers’ Market, along Old Main Street, Bradenton. realizebradenton.com. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4.
Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Parrish Heritage Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by the Parrish Florida Chili Cook-Off on the grounds of the Florida Railroad Museum. Tickets: $8-10, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 10:30 a.m. March 4.
The Light Chasers: Plein Air Painters of the Sun Coast
Light Chasers kick off with a Quick Draw at Phillippi Estate Park’s farmer’s Market, March 8, featuring about 100 artists painting 9 a.m.-11 a.m. throughout the park, and a week-long Paint Sarasota Out! with nearly 100 artists painting Sarasota County, with special days at Ringling, Spanish Point, Marie Selby Gardens, Phillippi Estate Park and elsewhere, a member’s gala kicking off at the Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park 5-8 p.m. March 17 featuring the sixth annual Light Chasers Member Show and the Featured Artist of the Light Chasers Show, an award ceremony for the best Paint Sarasota Paint Out! paintings during a gala 5-8 p.m. March 18 and a Gallery Afternoon noon-5 p.m. March 19. Donations at the door and a portion of painting sales all week goes to the restortion of the Edson Keith Farmhouse. Phillipi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For ticket prices, hours and detailed event information, visit lightchasersinc.com. March 8-9 and March 17-19.
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine will be arriving right on time for a 25-minute excursion at the museum. Train rides with Thomas depart throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and will feature live music, storytelling, MEGA block building area and a chance to meet Sir Topham Hat. Tickets: $15-$23. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train rides are March 11-12, 17-19.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Pressure Dem. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. March 17.
The Hole in the Head Gang
The Florida Railroad Museum invites you to join a train ride with a valuable shipment on board and the security of the U.S. Marshal Service while the Hole in the Head Gang may attempt to stop the train and rob its shipment. Tickets: $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 8-9.
Comments