Concerts: Feb. 2-8

Manatee
Big Band
Feb. 18: Manatee Community Concert Band: Musica Fiesta, 7:30 p.m., Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Celtic
Feb. 26: Roser Concert Series: The Wyndbreakers, Celtic duo, 4 p.m. Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island; free will donation.
March 12: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W.; $20.
Choral
Feb. 11: Magic of Manatee Sweet Adelines Chorus and 2016 International Men’s Quartet “Signature”: “It’s Showtime,” 3 p.m., Bayshore High School Theatre, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton; $15.
Christian
Feb. 6-11: Bill Bailey’s 2017 Winter Gospel Music Convention, 1:30 and 7 p.m. daily, Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto: $18 and up.
Classical
Feb. 2: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
Feb. 12: Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra: Brahms and young performers, 2 p.m., Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 6101 Cortez Road, Bradenton; $25.
Feb. 12: Roser Concert Series: Sarasota String Quartet, 4 p.m., Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island; free will donation.
Feb. 23: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Estonian Voices,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
March 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 17, Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
March 31: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Magnificent Seven,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Gospel
Feb. 5: Josh and Ahsley Franks, 10:15 a.m., Manatee Baptist Church, 1501 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton; free will donation.
Jazz
Feb. 7: Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra’s annual Jazz Fest and KoKo Ray, 3-5 p.m., Sandbar Pavilion, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria; $10-$15.
Oldies
Feb. 26: Sundays at Neel: Paul Tanner, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
March 19: Sundays at Neel: Mac Frampton, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Opera
Jan. 29: Bradenton Opera Guild: “Stars of Tomorrow,” 2-4 p.m. Jan. 29; $15.
Pops
Feb. 12: Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $35.
Feb. 13: The Pops: My Funny Valentine, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
Sarasota
Blues
Feb. 4: Roy Book Binder and Blind Boy Paxton, 8 p.m., Fogartyville; $20-$25.
Brass
Feb. 19: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church; $20.
Feb. 26: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave.; $20.
Broadway
Feb. 14: Neil Berg’s 108 Years Of Broadway, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Feb. 17: Jayson Graae “Perfect Hermany,” 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
March 12: Kristin Chenoweth, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Celtic
March 19: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.; $20.
Choral
Feb. 11: Key Chorale: “Mozart with Mary Wilson,” 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.; $35.
March 5: Gloria Musicae: “Faithfully French Choral Gems,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.; $15 and up.
March 16: Artists Series Concerts, French Cultural Festival: Belle Canto “Voix Francaises,” 11 a.m., Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Classical
Feb. 3-5: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Feb. 4: GuitarSarasota: Thibaut Garcia, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road; $30.
Feb. 7: Itzhak Perlman, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 8-11: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Romantic Nights,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 10, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Holley Hall; $38.
Feb. 9: The Philadelphia Orchestra, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 11: Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra: Brahms and young performers, 7 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota; $25.
Feb. 12: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: Edgar Moreau, “French Connection,” classical recital IV, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 S. Beneva Road; $30.
Feb. 13: GuitarSarasota: Kevin Mandeville, classic guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
Feb. 15: Sarasota Concert Association: The Lyric Duo, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Feb. 16: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Tantalizing Trombone,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Feb. 16: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: “La Flute Enchantee,” 11 a.m., Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota; $45, includes luncheon.
Feb. 19: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: John Brancy, “Rejoicing in Ravel,” recital V, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; $30.
Feb. 22: Sarasota Concert Association: “Apollo’s Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $35 and up.
Feb. 23: Lang Lang, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 24-26: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Estonian Voices,” 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Feb. 27: Jackie Evancho, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
March 1: Orchestre Nationale de Lyon, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
March 4: New Music New College: Cornelius Cardew’s The Great Learning: Paragraph 2, 8 p.m., PepsiCo Arcade, 5313 Bay Shore Road; $15.
March 12: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: String Quartet “The Finale,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
March 13: GuitarSarasota: Lynda Vickers, classical guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St.; no charge.
March 16: Sarasota Concert Association, Great Performers Series: Royal Scottish National Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $45 and up.
March 18-19: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 18, 2:30 p.m. March 19, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
March 22: Sarasota Concert Association: Christopher Takeda and Jennifer Best Takeda, violinists, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
March 22-25: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Sounds of America,” 5:30 p.m. March 22 and 24, 7 p.m. March 23, 8 p.m. March 25, Holley Hall; $38.
March 30: Sarasota Concert Association, Great Performers Series: Sergei Babyan abd Daniil Trifonov, piano duo, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $37 and up.
April 1-2: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Magnificent Seven,” 8 p.m. April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Country
Feb. 3: Jimmy Mazz, 7:30 p.m., The Players Centre; $20.
March 27: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Jazz
Feb. 3: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: Dave Morgan, Billy Marcus, Mark Neuenschwander, Evelyn Thomas, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Feb. 4: Giacomo Gates, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Feb. 10: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: Al Hixon, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Feb. 12: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz All Stars: Nate Najar, Eddie metz Jr., Don Mopsick, Joe Delaney, Bob Bowlby, 2 p.m., Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key; $25.
Feb. 17: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: Tom Ellison Quartet, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Feb. 18: Cynthia Sayer’s Hot Banjo Show, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Feb. 24: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: The Billy Marcus Trio, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
March 3: Jazz Club of Sarsota, Jazz at Two: Skip Conkling Dixie Mix, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Latin
Feb. 24: Velvet Caravan, Latin swing, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Motown
March 3: Smokey Robinson, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
Oldies
Feb. 25: “LIVE in Central Park: Simon and Garfunkel,” with Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Pop
March 26: Artist Series Concerts, Pop VI: “Sibling Revelry,” 3 p.m., Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road; $45.
Pops
Feb. 2: Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops: “A British Invasion, the Boston Pops plays The Beatles,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 12: The Pops Orchestra and Rich Ridenour: My Funny Valentine, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
March 3-4: Sarasota Orchestra: Leading Ladies of Broadway, 8 p.m. March 3, 2:30 and 8 p.m. March 4; $35 and up.
March 26: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota; Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, “Sibling Revelry,” 3 p.m., Church of te Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; $45.
Rock/Blues
Feb. 19: Manhattan Transfer, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
March 5: Alan Cumming, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
March 21: The Jive Aces, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
March 26: Cheyenne Jackson, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $35.50 and up.
Cajun
Feb. 18: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 8 p.m., The Palladium Theater; $29.50 and up.
Choral
Feb. 17-18: Una Voce: “Bette, Babs, and Beyond,” 8 p.m., The Space at 2106, 2106 W. Main St., Tampa; $20.
Classical
Feb. 23: Florida Orchestra: “American Spirits,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $37.75 and up.
Feb. 25: Pablo Sainz Villegas, classic Spanish guitar, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $35 and up.
March 8: George Winston, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $22.50 and up.
March 30: Il Volo, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $53.50 and up.
March 31: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Country
Feb. 17: Loretta Lynn, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35.50 and up.
March 5: Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $40 and up.
March 29: Home Free, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $25.50 and up.
Experimental
March 12: Game of Thrones Live Concert, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Folk
Feb. 27: John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
March 5: Celtic Women, 3 p.m., Straz Center; $43.50 and up.
March 27: Seth Glier, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Jazz
Feb. 24: Florida Orchestra, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Latin
Feb. 24: Benise, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $47.50 and up.
March 10: Tiempo Libre, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $15 and up.
Motown
Feb. 12: Dionne Warwick, 3 p.m., The Mahaffey; $52.50 and up.
New Age
Feb. 14: Yanni, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $49.50 and up.
Oldies
March 2: Tony Bennett, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $68 and up.
March 5: The Yardbirds and Vanilla Fundge, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
March 19: Get The Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theate; $38 and up.
March 23: Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39.50 and up.
March 31: “1964”...The Tribute, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $38.50 and up.
Opera
March 24: The Florida Orchestra,”A Night at the Opera,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; 17.75 and up.
March 25: Coppola Conducts: 100 Years Young, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $48.50 and up.
Rock/blues
Feb. 3: The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $39.50 and up.
Feb. 9: Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50 and up.
Feb. 11: Yes, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Feb. 14: Bon Jovi “This House Is Not For Sale Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $38 and up.
March 3: Amos Lee, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $39.50 and up.
March 11-12: Gasparilla Music Festival: Cage the Elephant, Moon Taxi, The New Mastersounds, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Alan and the Underdawgs, 10 a.m., Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa; $30 and up.
Christian Rock
March 18: Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing” Tour, 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $26 and up.
