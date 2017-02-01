Dining guide: Feb. 2-8

Dining listings are published on a rotating basis as space allows. To add your restaurant to this list, email information to calendar@bradenton.com.
American
9th Street Bistro: Renaissance on 9th
1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton; 941-749-0100
Basil’s Flame Broiled Chicken
▪ 4015 First St., Bradenton; 941-747-7972
▪ 5210 E. State Road 64, Bradenton; 941-747-1605
▪ 4300 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-377-5474
Bridge Tender Inn
135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-4849
Café on the Beach
4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-0784
Central Café
906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-757-0050
Chumlees Wings
3436 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton; 941-981-5383
Cody’s Original Roadhouse
895 Cortez Road, Bradenton: 941-727-6700
Courthouse Café
2080 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-953-3274
Crager’s Restaurant
7218 N. Tamiami Trail, Bradenton; 941-351-2166
Duffy’s Tavern
5808 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-2501
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
▪ 6783 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-3700
▪ 8447 Cooper Creek Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-358-7900
Gecko’s Pub and Grill
▪ 4310 State Road 64 E., East Manatee; 941-744-2664
▪ 4870 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-8896
▪ 5585 Palmer Crossing Circle, Sarasota; 941-923-6061
Grill 41
6713 14th St. w., Bradenton; 941-896-4379
Gulf Drive Café
900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-1919
Hob Nob Drive In
1701 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-955-5001
Hooters
▪ 4908 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-758-1175
▪ 6507 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-4666
Hurricane Hank’s
5346 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-5788
IMG Aademies Golf & Country Club
4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton; 941-758-1467
Libby’s Cafe + Bar
1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-487-7300
Linger Lodge Restaurant
7205 Linger Lodge Road, East Manatee; 941-755-2757
Madfish Grill
4059 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-377-3474
Nick’s Too Restaurant
5803 15th St. E., Bradenton; 941-755-4927
Olympic Café
6408 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-795-1699
Paul & Frankie’s Country Kitchen
5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-896-7883
Park Grille & Café, University Park Country Club
7671 Park Blvd., East Manatee; 941-359-2995
Peridia Golf and Country Club Terrace on the Green
4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton; 941-758-2582
Popi’s Place
▪ 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton;941-761-7674
▪ 6515 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-777-7797
▪ 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton; 941-777-7674
▪ 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton; 941-722-1205
▪ 10508 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto; 941-729-0753
▪ 336 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-721-9525
The Ranch Grill at the Legacy Golf Club
8255 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-7002
The River Club Grille
6600 River Club Blvd., East Manatee; 941-755-2699
Riverside Café
955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto; 941-729-4402
Roessler’s
2033 Vamo Way, Sarasota; 941-966-5688
Rosedale Golf and Country Club
5100 87th St. E., East Manatee; 941-753-6200
Ruby Tuesday
▪ 5842 20th St. E., Ellenton; 941-721-6341
▪ 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-926-8804
The Rustic Grill
400 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota; 941-906-1111
Rusty Parrot
8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-308-1000
Skinny’s Place
3901 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-7769
Stonewood Grill & Tavern
5415 University Parkway; 941-355-3315
Stoneybrook Golf Club Restaurant
7515 Grand Harbour Parkway, Heritage Harbour; 941-749-1842
Sunset Grill: Terra Ceia Bay Country Club
2802 Terra Ceia Bay Blvd., Palmetto; 941-721-9315
SweetBerries Frozen Custard and Eatery
4500 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-750-6771
Take a Break Cafe
507 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-729-7525
Tara Golf and Country Club
6602 Drewry’s Bluff Road, East Manatee; 941-758-2203
The Terrace Café
5911 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-755-6281
Tommy Bahama
300 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-2888
Urban Flats Flatbread & Wine Co.
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd., East Manatee; 941-360-3528
The Wing Factory
8742 State Road 70, East Manatee (Ranch Lake Plaza); 941-739-9464
Wing House
5105 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-932-8629
Wings ’N Things
▪ 7814 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-2588
▪ 7640 N. Lockwood Ridge, Sarasota; 941-351-8005
Woody’s River Roo
5717 18th St. E., Exit 43, Ellenton; 941-722-2391
Amish
Miller’s Dutch Kitchen
3401 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-746-8253
Der Dutchman
3713 Bahia Vista, Sarasota; 941-955-8007
Yoder’s Restaurant
3434 Bahia Vista, Sarasota; 941-955-7771
Barbecue
C&K Smoke House BBQ
12125 U.S. 301 N., Parrish; 941-776-1440
Hickory Hollow
4705 U.S. 301, Ellenton; 941-722-3932
Mr. Bones BBQ
3007 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-6614
Breakfast/lunch
Another Broken Egg Cafe
▪ 6115 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch; 941-388-6898
▪ 210 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key; 941-346-2750
▪ 4031 Clark Road, Sarasota; 941-922-2868
Butterfield’s Family Restaurant
8205 U.S. 301, Parrish; 941-776-0762
The CaddyShak Grille
6600 River Club Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-567-6197
Country Pancake House and Restaurant
8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch; 941-361-1117
Cortez Cafe
12108 Cortez Road, Cortez; 941-792-0030
Denise’s Beachway Café
7224 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-6779
First Watch
▪ 7118 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-6071
▪ 8306 Market St., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-6657
▪ 1395 Main St., Sarasota; 941-954-1395
▪ 8383 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-6754
Judy’s Restaurant
9516 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-795-6222
Minnie’s Beach Cafe
5360 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-4140
Peach’s Restaurant
▪ 3201 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-747-2894
▪ 5702 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-5140
▪ 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton; 941-727-0443
▪ 5240 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-747-6200
▪ 2207 60th Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-721-7838
▪ 3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-779-0738
▪ 6386 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-359-2153
The Recipe Box Eatery
5207 33rd St. E., East Manatee; 941-739-3525
Robin’s Downtown
428 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-747-8899
Sea Star Cafe
11544 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; 941-753-6016
Word of Mouth
6604 Gateway Ave., Sarasota; 941-925-2400
Buffet
Golden Corral
5525 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-761-0872
Panda Buffet
3901 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-746-9880
Sweet Tomatoes
▪ 5407 University Pkwy., Bradenton; 941-359-0110
▪ 4994 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-922-4908
Chinese
Asia Restaurant & Lounge
6844 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-758-9222
China Coast
8310 Market St., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-4107 or 907-6648
China Village
7254 55th Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-756-4859
Empress Garden
6090 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-359-3658
Bangkok Tokyo
7337 52nd Place E., Creekwood Crossing Plaza, East Manatee; 941-739-8998
Sunny Wok
8756 S.R. 70 E., East Manatee; 941-727-9060
Cuban
Abuela’s Kitchen
727 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-723-2051
Café Havana
1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-751-9287
Columbia Restaurant
411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3987
Havana Cabana
5904 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-254-4999
La Rubia Cuban Joint
551 17th St. W., Palmetto; 941-981-5300
Fine dining
Beach Bistro
6600 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-6444
Bijou Café
1287 First St., Sarasota; 941-366-8111
Café L’Europe
431 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-4415
Derek’s Rustic, Coastal, Cuisine
5516 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-1100
EnRich
5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-792-0990
Euphemia Haye
5540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-3633
Harry’s Continental Kitchens
525 St. Jude’s Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0777
Lavanda
1938 Adams Lane, Towles Court, Sarasota; 941-366-0070
Mattison’s City Grille
1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota; 941-330-0440
Mattison’s Forty One
7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-3400
The Melting Pot
1949 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-365-2628
Michael’s On East
1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota; 941-366-0007
Ophelia’s on the Bay
9105 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; 941-349-2212
Pier 22
1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-748-8087
Polo Grill and Bar
10670 Boardwalk Loop, Main Street Lakewood Ranch; 941-782-0899
Sign of the Mermaid and Mermaid Cafe
9707 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria; 941-778-9399
Soma Creek Side
1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-567-4001
The Table Creekside
5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-9465
French
Island Creperie
127 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-1011
Paris Bistrot
8131 Main Street, No. 103, Lakewood Ranch; 941-388-0564
German
Restaurant Edelweiss
611 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-748-3838
Heinrich’s German Grill
8420 Lockwood Ridge Road, East Manatee; 941-355-5453
Lucky Frog Restaurant
4625 Cortez Road; 941-795-2132
Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus
3246 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach: 941-778-1320
Indian
Tandoor
8453 Cooper Creek Blvd., East Manatee; 941-926-3077
Italian
15 South Ristorante
15 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-383-1111
Amore by Andrea
555 Bay Isles Parkway, Longboat Key; 941-951-9200
Andrea’s
2085 Siesta Drive, Sarasota; 941-951-9200
Bellacino’s
5419 University Parkway, East Manatee; 941-358-5999
Bella Mia
5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-761-8700
Café Americano
1409 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-1026
Café Amici
1371 Main St., Sarasota; 941-951-6896
Café Baci
4001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-4848
Café Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key; 941-349-1423
Carmen’s Italian Café
515 27th St. E., Bradenton; 941-745-1540
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
▪ 20th Street and Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-755-7712
▪ 2875 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-359-1050
▪ 5425 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-355-4116
▪ 1940 Stickney Point Rd., Sarasota; 941-925-7407
Casa Di Pizza
▪ 4658 S.R. 64 East, East Manatee; 941-748-0700
▪ 8193 Tourist Center Drive, Sarasota; 941-359-2300
Demetrios’ Pizza House
1720 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-758-6478
Docimo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota; 941-359-0044
Epicure
1298 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; 941-366-5648
Fav’s Italian Cucina
419 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-708-3287
Ferraro’s Pizza and Restaurant
817 B 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-747-9900
Fillippo’s Pizza
6310 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-360-8065
Fire & Stone Pizza
10519 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-5300
Fratello’s Chicago Pizzeria
7110 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-0300
Gianni’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
4925 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-896-9700
GIO Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar
▪ 2219 60th Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-722-7990
▪ 4805 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-3388
▪ 7240 55th Ave. E., Twin Oaks Plaza, East Manatee; 941-752-4100
Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria
▪ 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-753-8900
▪ 945 10th St. E., Palmetto; 941-417-2106
▪ 3811 Kenny Drive, Sarasota; 941-378-8900
▪ 211 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-364-9900
La Casetta
336 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-722-6974
Marina’s Pizza and Pasta
1723 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., East Manatee; 941-747-0054
Mediterraneo
1970 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-4122
The Olive Garden
▪ 4420 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-756-2370
▪ 4900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-3136
Oma Pizza and Restaurant
201 N. Gulf Drive Bradenton Beach; 941-778-0771
Original Michelangelo’s
11517 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; 941-739-5656
Ortygia Sicilian Restaurant
1418 13th St. W., Bradenton; 941-741-8646
Primo! Restaurant
8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-359-3690
Solo’s Pizza
3244 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-8118
Tiramisu Ristorante & Pizzeria
5215 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-753-2800
Vertoris Pizza House
6830 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-751-0332
Villa Sorrento’s Italian Delight
1757 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; 941-371-2300
Japanese
Jo To Japanese Steak House
7971 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-351-4677
Matsuri Sushi
8209 Natures Way, No. 111 San Marco Plaza, Lakewood Ranch; 941-361-1171
Ocean Star
3608 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-1236
Peking Tokyo
7337 52nd Place E., Creekwood Crossing Plaza, East Manatee; 941-739-8998
Taste of Tokyo
1359 Main St., Sarasota; 941-951-0836
Korean
Sam Oh Jung
6032 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-755-3568
Mexican
Alvarez Mexican Restaurant
1431 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-729-2232
Chipotle Mexican Grill
1608 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-752-0425
Cinco de Mayo
1551 Main St., Sarasota; 941-917-0043
El Molcajetes
901 10th St. E., Palmetto; 941-723-1333
Margarita Mateo’s
320 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle; 941-388-0325
Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano
University Walk Plaza, 8405 Tuttle Ave., East Manatee; 941-359-9303
Mr. Tequila
491 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-751-9006
Moe’s Southwest Grill
▪ 8192 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton; 941-351-7979
▪ 4005 Clark Road, Sarasota; 941-929-0630
Poblano’s Mexican Grill and Bar
5779 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-739-9800
Tortilla Bay Southwest Grille
5318 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-3663
Two Amigos
402 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-365-6583
Wicked Cantina
101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach; 941-281-2990
Peruvian
Brasa & Pisco
8347 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-360-0300
El Patio Latino
1110 N. Tuttle Ave., Suite 5, Grand Slam Plaza, Sarasota; 941-955-5093
El Warike
4226 26th St. W., Bradenton; 941-755-4222
Selva Grill
▪ 1345 Main St., Sarasota; 941-362-4427
▪ 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota; 941-927-3500
Sandwich
Cravings Ice Cream, Coffee and Sandwich Shop
1783 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Gateway North Shopping Center, East Manatee; 941-750-9111
Crusader Cafe
323 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, Suite 101, in the Crusader Building; 941-721-8150
Crispers
8764 State Road 70 E., Bradenton; 941-739-8897
Java ’n’ Jive
811 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-723-5080
Mixon’s Groveside Cafe
2525 27th St. E., Bradenton; 941-748-5829
Nosh-A-Rye
23 Avenue of the Flowers, Longboat Key; 941-387-9300
P.J.’s Sandwich Shop
12342 U.S. 301, Parrish; 941-776-2307
Panera Bread
▪ 1520 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-751-0250
▪ 2821 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-351-9300
▪ 5864 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-343-9977
▪ 6589 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-0800
The Philadelphian
6086 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-739-5758
South Philly
5942 34th St. W., Bradenton; 941-727-7339
Seafood
Anna Maria Oyster Bar Cortez
▪ 6696 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-0077
▪ 1525 51st Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-721-7773
▪ 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton ;941-758-7880
Annie’s Bait & Tackle
4334 127th St. W., Cortez; 941-794-3580
Barnacle Bill’s
▪ 1526 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-6800
▪ 3634 Webber St., Sarasota; 941-923-5800
Beach House Restaurant
200 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; 941-779-2222
Blue Marlin Grill
121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-896-9737
Bonefish Grill
▪ 7456 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-795-8020
▪ 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota; 941-360-3171
▪ 3971 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-9090
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-4849
Captain Brian’s Market and Restaurant
8441 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-351-4492
The City Pier Restaurant
100 Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-779-1667
The Clam House Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market
304 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-721-8774
Cortez Kitchen
4528 119th St. W., Cortez; 941-798-9404
Crab & Fin Restaurant
420 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3964
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill
412 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0102
Island Gourmet Grill
5910 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-0333
Lazy Lobster
▪ 7602 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-351-5515
▪ 5350 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0440
The Lobster Pot
5157 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key Village; 941-349-2323
Lucky Pelican Bistro
6239 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-0589
Matteo’s Seafood Restaurant
7232 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-795-1700
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant
760 Broadway, Longboat Key; 941-383-2391
New Pass Bait Shop
1505 Ken Thompson Parkway, City Island, Sarasota; 941-388-3050
Ocean Star Japanese Restaurant
3608 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-1236
Old Salty Dog
▪ 1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota; 941-388-4311
▪ 5023 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota; 941-349-0158
Phillippi Creek Village Oyster Bar
5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-925-4444
Red Lobster
5711 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-756-1814
Riverhouse Reef and Grill
995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto; 941-729-0616
Rod & Reel Pier
875 North Shore Drive, Anna Maria; 941-778-1885
Sandbar Restaurant
100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria; 941-778-0444
The Sea Hut
5611 U.S. 19 N., Palmetto; 941-722-6255
Seafood Shack
4110 127th St. W., Cortez; 941-794-1235
Star Fish Company Seafood Gallery
12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez; 941-794-1243
Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina
12507 Cortez Road, Cortez; 941-567-6206
The Waterfront
111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-778-1515
Sports Bar & Grill
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and Grill
6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-2489
Chili’s Grill and Bar
6125 Exchange Way, East Manatee; 941-907-2127
Ed’s Tavern
10719 Rodeo Drive, Bradenton; 941-907-0400
J.R.’s Old Packinghouse Cafe
987 S. Packinghouse Road, Sarasota; 941-371-9358
Slim’s Place
9701 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria; 941-567-4056
Smitty’s Pub & Grille
3812 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-746-1027
South Philly Cheese Steak Company
5942 34th St. W., El Conquistador Village Plaza, Bradenton; 941-727-7339
Steel City Bar and Grill
5254 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-243-3867
Steak
Bern’s Steak House
1208 S. Howard Ave., Tampa; 813-251-2421
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
2001 Siesta Key Drive, Sarasota; 941-358-9463
Michael John’s Steak & Seafood
1040 Carlton Arms Blvd., off State Road 64 in East Manatee; 941-747-8032
Outback Steakhouse
▪ 4402 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-1898
▪ 4510 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-748-7783
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
6700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-9442
Sharky’s Steak and Sea Grill
2519 N. Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach; 941-779-9151
Sushi
Drunken Poet Café
1572 Main St., Sarasota; 941-955-8404
Utamaro Sushi Bar
1900 Main St., Suite 107, Sarasota; 941-366-0095
Yume Sushi
1537 Main St., Sarasota; 941-363-0604
Thai
Pacific Rim
1859 Hillview St., Sarasota; 941-330-0218
Siam Thai
5763 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3095
Thai Lotus
College Plaza, 3633 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-756-5559
Thai Palace
4756 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-761-9100
Thai Spice
6233 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-739-2217
Thai Wasabi
5250 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-896-7803
Vietnamese
Miss Saigon
560 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-955-4662
Pho Cali
1578 Main St., Sarasota; 941-955-2683
Comments