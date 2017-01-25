Things to do: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Fairs, festivals & more
Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey “Circus Xtreme”
High-wire wizards, powerful strongmen, BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, inconceivable contortionists, a high-flying human cannonball, a bungee aerial skydiving display and an international assembly of more than 300 cast and crew provide 2 ½ hours of thrilling entertainment. More seats have been released for all performances, in various sections and are on sale now Tickets for this highly anticipated shows in Tampa are available at the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Jan. 25-29; $5-$85. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Hobo Campfire Cookout
Take the Florida Railroad Museum’s diesel powered train to the Hobo camp for an old-fashioned Hobo Campfire Cookout and enjoy hot dogs and marshmallows roasted over the open fire while sipping lemonade and listening to live Blue Grass music. Tickets: $14-$18. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Post Card and Ephemera Show and Sale
The Sunshine Post Card Club will host a post card and ephemera show and sale featuring dealers from across Florida offering postcards for sale or to purchase. Appraisals are available. Admission: $3. Tampa Stadium Hotel, 4750 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, 941-753-8794 or email leahcard@aol.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28.
14th annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival
The St. Armands Circle Art Festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28-29 featuring artists and their works from around the nation. Admission is free.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Pancake breakfast
Roser Community Church will serve breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausages, syrup, apple sauce, biscuits and gravy, juices and coffee or tea. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to assist Dylan Tribble with his Eagle Scout project of replacing picnic tables at the church. $6, no charge for children 4 and younger. Fellowship Hall at Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, 941-778-0414. 8-11 a.m. Jan. 28.
The Hole in the Head Gang
The Florida Railroad Museum invites you to join a train ride with a valuable shipment on board and the security of the U.S. Marshal Service while the Hole in the Head Gang may attempt to stop the train and rob its shipment. Tickets: $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 28-29.
Gasparilla Pirate Festival
The Jose Gasparilla sets sail at the south end of Hillsborough Bay at 11:30 a.m., sails north to Seddon Channel (between Davis Island and Harbour Island), continues north and docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m. Gasparilla Pirate Parade is 2-5:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The parade begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive. gasparillapiratefest.com.
Tampa Theatre New Classics “Bestsellers on the Big Screen”
Tampa Theatre celebrates “Bestsellers on the Big Screen” classic movie series, with best-selling books that became famous films, they are: “Moby Dick” Jan. 29, “The Color Purple” Feb. 5, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” Feb. 12, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Feb. 19. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets: $8 adult members, $10 adult nonmembers. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8286 or tampatheatre.org.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive jackpot. Light lunch and concession food is available for purchase. The public is welcome. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Park Acres Estates
Bingo. Refreshment available for purchase. 4802 Park Acres Dr., Bradenton, 941-896-4963 or email charliecu4@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Fridays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Dance to the music of Black Velvet. Refreshments will be available for purchase. $5. The public is welcome. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Feb. 11 Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free sncakcs will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Proressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays and Sundays through Tuesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by the Karen and Jimmy Band, wine and food sales will benefit the Tampa Mustangs-TJ. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition
The Sarasota Stamp Club will host its annual Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition featuring 200 informative exhibits as well as a Learning Center for the young and not so young and 40 national and international dealers providing for stamp collector needs. Admission, appraisals and parking are free. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. sarasotastampclub.com/show. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Wild Root. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Car, Truck and Bike Show
Vintage Wheels AACA Manatee County Region will be holding their 28th annual car, truck and bike show. The event will feature food and parts vendors, and music by Tom’s Traveling Tunes. Admission is free. Car registration: $10-$15. Lamb Park, 950 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-345-5246 or 941-749-5799. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Rusalka,” Feb. 25, encore March 1. “La Traviata,” March 11, encore March 15. “Idomeneo,” March 25, encore March 29. “Eugene Onegin,” Apil 22, encore April 26. “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Violins of Hope
A conversation with Israeli master violin maker Amnon Weinstein and James Grymes will be opened by Perlman Music Program/Suncoast Alumni and will provide attendees with the extraordinary history of collected and carefully restored violins of which some were played by Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps or belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed in the Holocaust. Tickets: $12.50 each event. The event will be held at two locations: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Riverview High School Auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, and at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. 941-383-3428 or jfedsrq.org.
Nicholas Sparks headlines Manatee Library Foundation event
The Manatee Library Foundation will host Nicholas Sparks, author or The Notebook and Safe Haven, will headline the Foundation’s fundraiser “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks.” Tickets: $100. Proceeds will benefit the Manatee Library System’s innovative new literacy program, “I am a Lifelong Learner.” Neel Performing Arts Center, 5940 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-216-8746 or manateelibraryfoundation.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
Florida State Fair
This year, the Florida State Fair will offer non-stop fun and will feature livestock events, hands-on activities, tractor pulls, Circus Hollywood, Cracker Country Living History Museum, lawn mower races, draft horse pulls, the Budweiser Clydesdales, hibiscus show, India Fest, Sunshine State Jack Russell Terrier races, State cheer and dance competition, square dancing, ranch rodeo, adult and youth baking competition, free daily entertainment and much more. The Country Gold Tour concert line-up is Leroy Van Dyke, Johnny Lee, David Frizzell, Barbara Fairchild, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Marty Haggard, and Bobby Bare. Special event concerts will include Shalyah Fearing, Mighty Mongo, Z Street Band, Elvis Extravaganza, a tribute to the Statler Brothers, Shawn Scheller and the Contenders, Lauren Mitchell Band, Building 429, Joe Zuniga, and the Roots and Boots Tour with Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Sammy Kershaw. For a full schedule, hours and ticket prices, visit floridastatefair.com. Feb. 9-20.
Holmes Beach Art District ArtWalk
Downtown second Friday ArtWalks feature participating galleries with special exhibits, shopping and free refreshments. Various locations throughout Holmes Beach, 941-524-6118. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. March 10, and April 14.
Art and a Movie
Join the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art for the movie “The Year of Living Dangerously,” one of many films that explores the complex historical relationship of America and Asia. The movie is followed by a discussion led by film historian Susan Doll. $5, free for members. Chao Lecture Hall, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show
The Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Learn to Fish Seminar and 11th annual Youth Fishing Tournament
Lakewood Ranch Communities sponsors a Learn to Fish seminar for kids and young adults ages 5-15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Summerfield Park, Lakewood Ranch. Experienced anglers from the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club will teach children techniques that will help them reel in tons of fish. Space is limited, registration is required. Then, the 11th annual Youth Fishing Tournament will take place at Lake Uihlein, behind Town Hall in Lakewood Ranch 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18. Parking is free. Trophies will be presented in each age group to the top three places. The event will include a T-shirt for each participant, a barbecue lunch and other helpful fishing items. Additional lunches for non-participants are available for $3 a person. Registration is limited to the first 125 anglers. $5. All children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent. For detailed information and registration for both events at lwrcac.com/fishing-tournament.
Spring Film Series: Films of the 50s
Glamour, mystery and ultimate coolness, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers it all during its spring film series: Films of the 50s. The series, which begins in February and runs through April is open to the public and will feature the following films: “Sunset Boulevard,” “Strangers on a Train,” “Showboat,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Shane,” “Carmen Jones,” “High Society,” “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Vertigo.” Film professor Del Jacobs will introduce the films. Sessions, which include two features and newsreel, preview and shorts form the time period, will run 9:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m. Registration fee for each session is $8. SCF Film Screening Room, SCF Bradenton, Building 10, Room 115, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Feb. 14-
Murder Mystery Dinner Train
Get on board on the Murder Mystery Dinner Train and enjoy a night of mystery, suspense, and good food. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50 Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. The train departs 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Feb. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and 6 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 5.
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Live from downtown, It’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17. every third Friday of the month.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
Set in the historic waterfront fishing village of Cortez, the family oriented event will feature educational activities organized but the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage and will include marine life displays, nautical arts and crafts and plenty of delicious seafood. Dance to live music by the Shanty Singers, the Manatee River BlueGrass Band, Eric Von and Cavalier Life Band, SoulRCoaster, Razing Cane, Soupy Davis and The Band, Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, Jim and Karen Band, and Jason Haram. $3, children ages 11 and younger are admitted free. Shuttle service is available from Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. Cortez Fishing Village, between 119th and 124th streets west, Bradenton, 941-254-4972 or cortez-fish.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18-19.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the SoulRcoaster. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20.
Manatee Heritage Days
The 38th anual Heritage Days celebration will focus on Manatee County’s history and will feature a month long of special exhibits, lectures, classes, walking tours, open houses, reenactments, and family programming at various locations throughout the county. Most events are free, some may require a reservation or admission fee. For detailed information about an event, call 941-741-4070.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Big Night Out, wine and food sales will benefit Care2Tri. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. March 3.
Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Parrish Heritage Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by the Parrish Florida Chili Cook-Off on the grounds of the Florida Railroad Museum. Tickets: $8-10, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 10:30 a.m. March 4.
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine will be arriving right on time for a 25-minute excursion at the museum. Train rides with Thomas depart throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and will feature live music, storytelling, MEGA block building area and a chance to meet Sir Topham Hat. Tickets: $15-$23. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train rides are March 11-12, 17-19.
