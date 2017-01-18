Things to do: Jan. 19-25

Fairs, festivals & more
Manatee County Fair
The 101st Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 22 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Various hours. Adult (13 and older) $8, senior (55 and older) $7, military and children ages 6-12 $5, Children age 5 and under admitted free. 941-722-8951, manateecountyfair.com.
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19.
“Live from downtown, It’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20.
Bradenton Boat Show
Browse a vast selection of new boats, fishing gear and more. $5 adults, free for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 727-894-3644 or bgcmanatee.org. Show hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Annual Sarasota Postcard Show
The 15th annual Sarasota Postcard show will feature over 15 dealers from all over the U.S., buying, selling and trading postcards to collectors and interested individuals. Admission: $4. Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-928-1475. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Garage Sale
New Path Academy will be holding a garage sale featuring women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, bedding, Christmas decorations, kitchen accessories, chairs and tables, purses, knick-knacks, and more. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the students at New Path Academy. 2531 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-747-8726 or newpathacademy.org. 7-11 a.m. Jan. 21.
Hobo Campfire Cookout
Take the Florida Railroad Museum’s diesel powered train to the Hobo camp for an old-fashioned Hobo Campfire Cookout and enjoy hot dogs and marshmallows roasted over the open fire while sipping lemonade and listening to live Blue Grass music. Tickets: $14-$18. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 5 p.m. Jan. or 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Classic Antique, Custom and Hot Rod Car Shows
Stroll down memory lane at St. Armands’ Classic Antique Car Show Jan. 21, featuring pristine, original classic antique cars from 1900-1992 and the Custom and Hot Rod Car Show Jan. 22, showcasing unique, modified vehicles, unlike any car originally manufactured. Vehicle registration is 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days. Judging will take place throughout the day each and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. for each day’s selection. The event is free and open to the public. St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, 941-388-1554 or starmandscircleassoc.com. Shows are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21-22.
Flying Fish Fleet Tours
The Florida Maritime Museum and Flying Fish Fleet offer multiple fishing charters during the month of January. Each trip departs at 9 a.m. and allows three hours of fishing time about 12 miles offshore and returns at 3 p.m. The six-hour charter leaves from and returns to Marina Jacks on Sarasota Bay in downtown Sarasota. All fares are rod and reel, bait, and your fishing license. A 50 cent charge per fish applies for cleaning fish. Tickets are $75 of which $25 will go towards The Folk School at the museum. For reservations and information call Kristin Sweeting at 941-708-6121. Fishing charter dates are Jan. 21, 25 and 28.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Romeo and Juliette,” Jan. 21, encore performance Jan. 25. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Tampa Theatre New Classics “Bestsellers on the Big Screen”
Tampa Theatre celebrates “Bestsellers on the Big Screen” classic movie series, with best-selling books that became famous films, they are: “Gone Girl” Jan. 22, “Moby Dick” Jan. 29, “The Color Purple” Feb. 5, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” Feb. 12, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Feb. 19. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets: $8 adult members, $10 adult nonmembers. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8286 or tampatheatre.org.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive jackpot. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Park Acres Estates
Bingo. Refreshment available for purchase. 4802 Park Acres Dr., Bradenton, 941-896-4963 or email charliecu4@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Fridays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free sncakcs will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Post Card and Ephemera Show and Sale
The Sunshine Post Card Club will host a post card and ephemera show and sale featuring dealers from across Florida offering postcards for sale or to purchase. Appraisals are available. Admission: $3. Tampa Stadium Hotel, 4750 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, 941-753-8794 or email leahcard@aol.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Pancake breakfast
Roser Community Church will serve breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausages, syrup, apple sauce, biscuits and gravy, juices and coffee or tea. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to assist Dylan Tribble with his Eagle Scout project of replacing picnic tables at the church. $6, no charge for children 4 and younger. Fellowship Hall at Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, 941-778-0414. 8-11 a.m. Jan. 28.
The Hole in the Head Gang
The Florida Railroad Museum invites you to join a train ride with a valuable shipment on board and the security of the U.S. Marshal Service while the Hole in the Head Gang may attempt to stop the train and rob its shipment. Tickets: $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 28-29.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by the Karen and Jimmy Band, wine and food sales will benefit the Tampa Mustangs-TJ. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition
The Sarasota Stamp Club will host its annual Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition featuring 200 informative exhibits as well as a Learning Center for the young and not so young and 40 national and international dealers providing for stamp collector needs. Admission, appraisals and parking are free. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. sarasotastampclub.com/show. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Wild Root. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Car, Truck and Bike Show
Vintage Wheels AACA Manatee County Region will be holding their 28th annual car, truck and bike show. The event will feature food and parts vendors, and music by Tom’s Traveling Tunes. Admission is free. Car registration: $10-$15. Lamb Park, 950 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-345-5246 or 941-749-5799. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Violins of Hope
A conversation with Israeli master violin maker Amnon Weinstein and James Grymes will be opened by Perlman Music Program/Suncoast Alumni and will provide attendees with the extraordinary history of collected and carefully restored violins of which some were played by Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps or belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed in the Holocaust. Tickets: $12.50 each event. The event will be held at two locations: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Riverview High School Auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, and at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. 941-383-3428 or jfedsrq.org.
Nicholas Sparks headlines Manatee Library Foundation event
The Manatee Library Foundation will host Nicholas Sparks, author or The Notebook and Safe Haven, will headline the Foundation’s fundraiser “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks.” Tickets: $100. Proceeds will benefit the Manatee Library System’s innovative new literacy program, “I am a Lifelong Learner.” Neel Performing Arts Center, 5940 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-216-8746 or manateelibraryfoundation.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
Holmes Beach Art District ArtWalk
Downtown second Friday ArtWalks feature participating galleries with special exhibits, shopping and free refreshments. Various locations throughout Holmes Beach, 941-524-6118. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. March 10, and April 14.
Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show
The Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Spring Film Series: Films of the 50s
Glamour, mystery and ultimate coolness, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers it all during its spring film series: Films of the 50s. The series, which begins in February and runs through April is open to the public and will feature the following films: “Sunset Boulevard,” “Strangers on a Train,” “Showboat,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Shane,” “Carmen Jones,” “High Society,” “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Vertigo.” Film professor Del Jacobs will introduce the films. Sessions, which include two features and newsreel, preview and shorts form the time period, will run 9:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m. Registration fee for each session is $8. SCF Film Screening Room, SCF Bradenton, Building 10, Room 115, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Feb. 14-
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the ?????. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20.
Murder Mystery Dinner Train
Get on board on the Murder Mystery Dinner Train and enjoy a night of mystery, suspense, and good food. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50 Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. The train departs 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Feb. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and 6 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 5.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Big Night Out, wine and food sales will benefit Care2Tri. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. March 3.
Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Parrish Heritage Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by the Parrish Florida Chili Cook-Off on the grounds of the Florida Railroad Museum. Tickets: $8-10, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 10:30 a.m. March 4.
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine will be arriving right on time for a 25-minute excursion at the museum. Train rides with Thomas depart throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and will feature live music, storytelling, MEGA block building area and a chance to meet Sir Topham Hat. Tickets: $15-$23. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train rides are March 11-12, 17-19.
Comments