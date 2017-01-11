Things to do: Jan. 12-18

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Holmes Beach Art District ArtWalk
Holmes Beach will feature its annual series of ArtWalks on the second Friday of the month with participating galleries and retail businesses, including The Anna Maria Island Art League, Artists Guild of AMI, Island Gallery West, SteamDesigns, Restless Natives, Vintage Beach, and Saltair, featuring special exhibits, free refreshments, music and fun for all. For detailed information and locations, call 941-524-6118. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Gem and Jewelry Show
A gem and jewelry show, featuring local, regional and national dealers offering gems, jewelry, crystal and beads for sale. $5. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-954-0202 or frankcoxproductions.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 13-15.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
Be the first to see new affordable art as the Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts Disctrict, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk. Free parking is available. Downtown St. Petersburg. Download a map and list of participants at stpeteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Jan. 14.
Circus Music and Circus Acts
The Sailor Circus Academy and Windjammers Unlimited will be presenting a free music and circus arts show. Members of the Sailor Circus will perform after the concert of the Windjammers. Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota, 941-366-0156 or circusarts.org. Doors at 12:30 p.m., show at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the Big Z Band. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 16.
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive jackpot. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Park Acres Estates
Bingo. Refreshment available for purchase. 4802 Park Acres Dr., Bradenton, 941-896-4963 or email charliecu4@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Fridays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Dance to the music of Full Circle 7-10 p.m. $5. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-7423. Doors 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free sncakcs will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Elks Lodge 2855
Annual open house and ground breaking for the new Lodge and entertainment by the Big Daddy Band 1:30-5:30 p.m. and IPA Band 7-11 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Entry is free. Lodge application fee is $1. 4908 Lena Road, Bradenton, 941-666-9354. Jan. 14.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
“Live from downtown, It’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Bradenton Boat Show
Browse a vast selection of new boats, fishing gear and more. $5 adults, free for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manate County. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 727-894-3644 or bgcmanatee.org. Show hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22.
Classic Antique, Custom and Hot Rod Car Shows
Stroll down memory lane at St. Armands’ Classic Antique Car Show Jan. 21, featuring pristine, original classic antique cars from 1900-1992 and the Custom and Hot Rod Car Show Jan. 22, showcasing unique, modified vehicles, unlike any car originally manufactured. Vehicle registration is 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days. Judging will take place throughout the day each and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. for each day’s selection. The event is free and open to the public. St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, 941-388-1554 or starmandscircleassoc.com. Shows are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21-22.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Romeo and Juliette,” Jan. 21, encore performance Jan. 25. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Tampa Theatre New Classics “Bestsellers on the Big Screen”
Tampa Theatre celebrates “Bestsellers on the Big Screen” classic movie series, with best-selling books that became famous films, they are: “Gone Girl” Jan. 22, “Moby Dick” Jan. 29, “The Color Purple” Feb. 5, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” Feb. 12, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Feb. 19. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets: $8 adult members, $10 adult nonmembers. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8286 or tampatheatre.org.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert.Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show
The Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
