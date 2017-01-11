Concerts: Jan. 12-18

Manatee
Big Band
Feb. 18: Manatee Community Concert Band: Musica Fiesta, 7:30 p.m., Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Celtic
March 12: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W.; $20.
Classical
Jan. 29: Bradenton Opera Guild, Stars of Tomorrow Concert, 2 p.m., Manatee Players Theater:
Feb. 2: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
Feb. 23: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Estonian Voices,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
March 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 17, Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
Christian
Feb. 6-11: Bailey’s 2017 Winter Gospel Music Convention, 1:30 and 7 p.m. daily, Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto: $18 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 11: “The Rat Pack ... together again,” 2 p.m., Manatee Performing Arts Center ; $26-$36.
Jan. 15: Sundays at Neel: Karen Granger, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Jan. 29: Sundays at Neel: The Kingston Trio, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Feb. 26: Sundays at Neel: Paul Tanner, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
March 19: Sundays at Neel: Mac Frampton, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Pops
Feb. 12: Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $35.
Feb. 13: The Pops: My Funny Valentine, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
Sarasota
Blues
Jan. 28: Sarasota Blues Festival Selwyn Birchwood, 7 p.m., Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; $25 and up.
Brass
Jan. 15: Horns-a-Plenty: “Blowing in the New Year,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.; $20.
Feb. 19: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church; $20.
Feb. 26: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave.; $20.
Broadway
Jan. 12: Matthew Morrison with Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $21 and up.
Jan. 28: Michael Lasser and the Great American Songbook, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center, Jan. 28; $27.50.
Feb. 14: Neil Berg’s 108 Years Of Broadway, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Feb. 17: Jayson Graae “Perfect Hermany,” 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
March 12: Kristin Chenoweth, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Celtic
March 19: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.; $20.
Choral
Jan. 22: Gloria Musicae: “Brahms: Beyond the Lullaby,” 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 S. Beneva Road; $15 and up.
Feb. 11: Key Chorale: “Mozart with Mary Wilson,” 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.; $35.
March 5: Gloria Musicae: “Faithfully French Choral Gems,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.; $15 and up.
March 16: Artists Series Concerts, French Cultural Festival: Belle Canto “Voix Francaises,” 11 a.m., Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Classical
Jan. 12-14: Sarasota Orchestra Great Escapes: “Timeless Tales,” 7 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 8 p.m. Jan. 14, Holley Hall; $38 and up.
Jan. 15: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota: Andrew Tyson: “Impressions of Europe,” 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota; $30.
Jan. 18: Sarasota Concert Association: Studio Artists from the Sarasota Opera, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Jan. 21: Ensemble Mise-En: Ligeti Piano Concerto, 8 p.m., Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota; $15.
Jan. 29: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: Sinking of the Titanic, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Jan. 30: Sarasota Concert Association: National Symphony of Ukraine, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $45 and up.
Feb. 3-5: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Feb. 7: Itzhak Perlman, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 8-11: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Romantic Nights,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 10, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Holley Hall; $38.
Feb. 9: The Philadelphia Orchestra, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 12: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: Edgar Moreau, “French Connection,” classical recital IV, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 S. Beneva Road; $30.
Feb. 13: GuitarSarasota: Kevin Mandeville, classic guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
Feb. 15: Sarasota Concert Association: The Lyric Duo, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Feb. 16: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Tantalizing Trombone,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Feb. 16: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: “La Flute Enchantee,” 11 a.m., Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota; $45, includes luncheon.
Feb. 19: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, French Cultural Festival: John Brancy, “Rejoicing in Ravel,” recital V, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; $30.
Feb. 22: Sarasota Concert Association: “Apollo’s Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $35 and up.
Feb. 23: Lang Lang, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 24-26: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Estonian Voices,” 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Feb. 27: Jackie Evancho, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
March 1: Orchestre Nationale de Lyon, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
March 4: New Music New College: Cornelius Cardew’s The Great Learning: Paragraph 2, 8 p.m., PepsiCo Arcade, 5313 Bay Shore Road; $15.
March 12: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: String Quartet “The Finale,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
March 13: GuitarSarasota: Lynda Vickers, classical guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St.; no charge.
March 16: Sarasota Concert Association Great Peformers Series: Royal Scottish National Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $45 and up.
March 18-19: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 18, 2:30 p.m. March 19, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
March 22: Sarasota Concert Association: Christopher Takeda and Jennifer Best Takeda, violinists, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
March 22-25: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Sounds of America,” 5:30 p.m. March 22 and 24, 7 p.m. March 23, 8 p.m. March 25, Holley Hall; $38.
Country
Jan. 27: Kenny Rogers, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
March 27: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
Jan. 15: Zoe Lewis, 7 p.m., Fogartyville; $12-$15.
Jan. 18: Zoltán Mága, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
Jazz
Jan. 13: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: Kitt Moran Quartet, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Jan. 14: Bill Buchman’s “Art of Jazz,” 7:30 p.m. Longboat Key Center for the Arts, 6860 Longboat Dr. S., Longboat Key; $35-$40.
Jan. 15: Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, 3 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 Lockwood Ridge Road; $5.
Jan. 19: Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
Jan. 20: Jazz Club of Sarasota: Eddie Metz Jr. Trio with Harry Allen, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts center, 1 Ram Way; $30-$35.
Jan. 27: Jazz Club of Sarasota, Jazz at Two: Mary Rademacher Reed with Eddie Tobin, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road; $10-$15.
Feb. 4: Giacomo Gates, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Feb. 18: Cynthia Sayer’s Hot Banjo Show, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Latin
Feb. 24: Velvet Caravan, Latin swing, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Motown
Jan. 28: Gladys Knight, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $81 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 14: Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Jan. 16: Engelbert Humperdinck, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Jan. 17: Elvis Lives, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $41 and up.
Jan. 29: Johnny Mathis, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall; $41 and up.
Feb. 1: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 25: “LIVE in Central Park: Simon and Garfunkel,” with Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
March 3: Smokey Robinson, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
Opera
Jan. 22: Sarasota Opera Studio Artist, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Popular
Pop
March 26: Artist Series Concerts, Pop VI: “Sibling Revelry,” 3 p.m., Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road; $45.
Pops
Jan. 20-21: Sarasota Orchestra Pops Series: A Tribute to Elton John, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Feb. 2: Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops: “A British Invasion, the Boston Pops plays The Beatles,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 12: The Pops: My Funny Valentine, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
March 3-4: Sarasota Orchestra: Leading Ladies of Broadway, 8 p.m. March 3, 2:30 and 8 p.m. March 4; $35 and up.
Rock/Blues
Jan. 13: Hunter and Doe, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $22.50.
Jan. 15: Michael Bolton, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $72 and up.
Jan. 18: Wild Carrot, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $22.50.
Jan. 25: The Allstar Blues Band, 5 p.m., Evie’s Tavern on the Range, 4725 Bee Ridge Road; no charge.
Jan. 31: Boz Scaggs with The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Feb. 19: Manhattan Transfer, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
March 5: Alan Cumming, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
March 21: The Jive Aces, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
Jan. 13: Florida Orchestra, “Bravo Broadway,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Cajun
Feb. 18: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 8 p.m., The Palladium Theater; $29.50 and up.
Classical
Jan. 29: Joshua Bell, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Feb. 23: Florida Orchestra: “American Spirits,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $37.75 and up.
Feb. 25: Pablo Sainz Villegas, classic Spanish guitar, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $35 and up.
March 8: George Winston, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $22.50 and up.
Country
Feb. 17: Loretta Lynn, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35.50 and up.
March 5: Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $40 and up.
Experimental
March 12: Game of Thrones Live Concert, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Folk
Jan. 23: Peter Bradley Adams, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Feb. 27: John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
March 5: Celtic Women, 3 p.m., Straz Center; $43.50 and up.
Instrumental
Feb. 1: An Evening With Pat Metheny, guitar, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50.
Jazz
Jan. 21: Pink Martini, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Feb. 24: Florida Orchestra, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Latin
Feb. 24: Benise, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $47.50 and up.
March 10: Tiempo Libre, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $15 and up.
Motown
Feb. 12: Dionne Warwick, 3 p.m., The Mahaffey; $52.50 and up.
New Age
Feb. 14: Yanni, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $49.50 and up.
Oldies
March 2: Tony Bennett, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $68 and up.
March 5: The Yardbirds and Vanilla Fundge, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
March 19: Get The Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theate; $38 and up.
March 23: Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39.50 and up.
Pop
Jan. 12: The Smithereens, 7:30 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Dr., Largo; $24.50 and up.
Jan. 15: Ethan Bortnick, The Power of Music, 7 p.m., The Palladium; $20 and up.
Rock/blues
Jan. 13: Kodak Black, 7:30 p.m., Jannus Live; $45 and up.
Jan. 14: Sunshine Music Festival, noon, Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg; $45 and up.
Jan. 15: Dweezil Zappa, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $25.50 and up.
Jan. 19: Lettuce, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $24 and up.
Jan. 22: Make Waves Kick Off Party: Jah Movement, Oceanstone, Moon Mammoth, The Rosewoods, 6-10 p.m.; Jannus Live; $5 donation.
Jan. 23: Circa X Survive, gates 6:30 p.m., Jannus Live; $22.50 and up.
Jan. 24: Run The Jewels, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $25 and up.
Jan. 26: Moe, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $21 and up.
Feb. 3: The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $39.50 and up.
Feb. 9: Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50 and up.
Feb. 11: Yes, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Feb. 14: Jon Bon Jovi “This House Is Not For Sale Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $38 and up.
March 3: Amos Lee, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $39.50 and up.
March 11-12: Gasparilla Music Festival: Cage the Elephant, Moon Taxi, The New Mastersounds, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Alan and the Underdawgs, 10 a.m., Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa; $30 and up.
Soul
Jan. 15: Tampa Bay Soulfest: Brian McKnight, Johnny Gill, and Al B. Sure, 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $51.75 and up.
Christian Rock
Jan. 14: Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $10.
March 18: Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing” Tour, 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $26 and up.
