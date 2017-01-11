Bars & Clubs: Jan. 12-18

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Halfway
Live entertainment on the deck Thursday-Saturday. 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-7880.
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
The Klick, 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Tanya Sings 4 p.m., Marcia Ball and Gumbo Boogie Band 8 p.m. Jan. 13; $40. Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, 8 p.m. Jan. 14; $5. Souliz, International Blues Competition Fundraiser, 4 p.m. Jan. 15; $5. Fred Eaglesmith Show with Tif Ginn, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18; $35-$40. Acoustic Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
The Beachhouse Restaurant
Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.
Bubbas Too Bar and Grill
Live music, 8 p.m. Fridays. 5435 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-3237.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Kettle of Fish 6 p.m., Katalyst 10 p.m. Jan. 13. KoKo and The Keepers, 6 p.m. Jan. 14. THC, 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Saturdays. NFL Experience at noon, Sundays. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Acoustic, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music Fridays. Blue Mason Barter, Jan. 13. TH&C, Jan. 20. Brian McCarthy, Jan. 27. The Masons, Feb. 3. DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
David Smash, Jan. 13. Steve Arvey, Jan. 14. Hot Rod Johnson, Jan. 15. Robert & Wolfie, Jan. 18. NFL Sundays. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Motorworks Brewing
NeXXLevel, Jan. 13. Bedlam, Jan. 14. David Smash, Jan. 17. Justin Layman, Jan. 18. Scott Curts, Thursdays. NFL Sundays. Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Yoga, 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Poker, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Pet Extravaganza, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Nobody’s Fool, 9 p.m. Jan. 13. The Masons, 2 p.m. Jan. 14. Ellie Lee, noon Jan. 15. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Polo Grill and Bar
Lisa Ridings Band, 9 p.m. Jan. 13. Cam Stockton, Jan. 14. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-782-0899 or pologrillandbar.com.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Jimi Banks 4 p.m., Twinkle and Rock Soul Band 7 p.m., Jan. 13. 3’s Company 2 p.m., Andy Pursell 7 p.m., Jan. 14. Mojo 5 2 p.m., Robert and Wolfie 6 p.m., Jan. 15. Charlie Morris, 1 p.m. Jan. 16. Taylor and Larry, 6 p.m. Jan. 18.NFL Game Day Specials, Sundays. Monday Night Football. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Tom Arnold, Jan. 13-14; $31. 1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
Cannon’s Steakhouse
John Russo, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. 6540 Superior Ave., 941-924-7171.
Il Panificio Gulf Gate
John Russo, 3 p.m. Sundays. 6644 Gateway Ave., 941-921-5570.
The Starlite Room
John Russo “Rat Pack” tribute, 6 p.m. Mondays. “Classic Crooning,” 7 p.m. Thursdays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
The Blue Rooster
Ari and The Alibis, Jan. 12. Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, Jan. 13. TC Carr and Bolts of Blue with Josh Nelms, Jan. 14. Billy Rice Acoustic Duo, Jan. 17. Reverend Raven and The Chain Smoking Alter Boys, Jan. 18. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. Steve Arvey’s Jazz session, Mondays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
RJ Howson, Jan. 13. Tony Tyler Home Team Event, Jan. 14. DJ Burke Reggae, Sundays. Al Fuller’s Blues Jam, Mondays. Come Back Alice, Wednesdays. Democracy on Thursdays. Except where otherwise noted bands start at 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for Friday and Saturday shows. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Brian Spainhower noon, Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Tropix, 6-10 p.m. Mondays. Jennifer Leigh and her New Digs, 7:30-11 p.m. Tuesdays. Local band of the week, 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. The TC Allen Band, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Servandos
Nic and Ari, 5 p.m. Tuesdays. 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota, 941-954-7400.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Scott McFarland, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Debbie Keeton, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Joe Thayer, 6:30 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays. Dave Mankes, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
