Weekend

January 11, 2017 10:34 AM

Comedian Dave Chappelle comes to Van Wezel Feb. 11

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

SARASOTA

Dave Chappelle, a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer who has a rare gift for political satire, and improvisational and sketch comedy, will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall next month.

Chappelle will be performing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, Van Wezel officials announced Wednesday.

Tickets are $69.20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets may be purchased at vanwezel.org, the box office at 777 N. Tamiami Trail., Sarasota, or by calling 941-953-3368.

Chappelle’s representatives stress that this is a strict “no cell phones allowed” show. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

Related content

Weekend

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

View more video

Entertainment Videos