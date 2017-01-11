Comedian Dave Chappelle comes to Van Wezel Feb. 11

Dave Chappelle, a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer who has a rare gift for political satire, and improvisational and sketch comedy, will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall next month.
Chappelle will be performing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, Van Wezel officials announced Wednesday.
Tickets are $69.20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets may be purchased at vanwezel.org, the box office at 777 N. Tamiami Trail., Sarasota, or by calling 941-953-3368.
Chappelle’s representatives stress that this is a strict “no cell phones allowed” show. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.
