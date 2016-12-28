Things to do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Fairs, festivals & more
Selby Gardens “Lights in Bloom”
The 13th annual light display “Lights in Bloom” offers visitors a stroll through magical gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, butterflies, dragonflies and more. The tropical paradise includes miniature garden trains, Santa and his elves (on dates before Christmas Eve), and nightly live entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $20-$25 adults, $7.50 children ages 4-16, children 3 and younger are admitted free. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29-30.
Jungle Gardens’ Holiday Lights Spectaclular
Jungle Gardens will be transformed into a holiday wonderland and will offer a myriad of joy-filled activities such as strolling down “Candy Cane Lane,” roasting marshmellows, photos with Santa. Nightly live entertainment will take place in the bird pavilion at 7 and 8 p.m. and magician/comedian Nathan Coe Marsh and other entertainers will delight audiences of all ages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $11 adults, $6 children ages 3-12, children ages two and younger are admitted free. 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-355-5305 or sarasotajunglegardens.com. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29-30.
New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop
The annual downtown Sarasota street party starts at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with live music, vendors, rides and games and children’s entertainment at Selby Five Points. The pineapple drops at midnight at the corner of Lemon Avenue and Main Street. sarasotanewyearsparty.com
New Year’s Eve Main Street Live
Have Gun, Will Travel headline the annual event at 10 p.m. with opening act The Dram performing 6 p.m. The block party on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton features food trucks and vendors. 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 400 12th St. W. (Old Main Street), Bradenton.
New Year’s Eve at Seafood Shack
The Seafood Shack’s Neptune Room will rock in the new year with a memorable and music-filled evening in a warm and relaxed setting. Live music by Eric Von Band. There will be multiple cash bars, chef’s special party appetizer menu, drink specials and dancing. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, 941-794-1235 or seafoodshack.com. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31.
Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge
The ninth annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge will begin with participants gathering photo and plunge ready at 11:30 a.m., followed by the plunge at noon sharp and a post-plunge party at Clancy’s Irish Pub. Commemorative T-shirts and sand brushes will be available at the beach and Clancy’s and a costume contest has been added to the festivities. Proceeds will benefit charities focused on local disadvantaged kids. There will be door prizes and live music by the Jack Tamburine Band. Plunge at Gulf Drive and Seventh Street South at Bradenton Beach and after-party at 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 941-794-2489 or 941-952-1109. Plunge at noon, Jan. 1.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without a partner to a New Year’s Eve dance party featuring dance music by the five-piece Sig Harder Band plus a DJ. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $20. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Annual Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle Festival
The 2016 Thunder by the Bay will be held at various locations throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties starting with a sporting clay tournament at the Ancient Oak Club 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, a “Cruisers and Customs” block party in Gulf Gate Village featuring live music, demo displays, and a “light up the night” bike show 6 p.m. Jan. 6, a “Cruise for Cash” charity motorcycle ride with registration 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Sarasota Ford, fun stops, with ride ending at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch where throughout the day “Rockin’ and Ridin’ at The Ranch” Festival will be ongoing 10 a.m.-10 p.m. featuring live music, over 100 vendors, food court, demo displays, all Jan. 7. The Rockin’ and Riding’ at The Ranch will continue at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch with live music and over 100 vendors and a 17-class bike show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8. Proceeds will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children. For detailed information and locations, call 941-706-3795 or thunderbythebay.org. Jan. 5-8.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by ?????, wine and food sales will benefit ???????. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show
The Suncoast Antique Bottle Collectors’ 48th annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show will feature many vendors, dealers and collectors from as far as Germany, offering bottles ranging from the 1600’s through the 1900’s, milks, old glass soda bottles, from the 1800’s through the 1960’s, antique stoneware, pottery, old advertising items, display cases filled with old padlocks, pocket knives, pocket watches, some jewelry, coins, medicine bottles, food jars, pre-1900’s canning jars, pickles and pepper sauces, stoneware, mini jugs and much more. Admission: $4 adults, free for children ages 12 and younger. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-722-7233. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Art and a Movie
The John and Mable Ringling Museum’s Art and a Movie film series will feature the movie “Mississippi Masala.” The film series explores the complex historical relationship of America and Asia. The film is followed by a discussion lead by film historian, Susan Doll. $5, free for members. Chao Lecture Hall, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-3598-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Annual Orchid Show and Sale
The Sarasota Orchid Society will present its 60th anniversary Orchid Show and Sale “Symphony of Orchids,” featuring hundreds of orchids and displays created by the Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, and Manatee orchid societies competing to win best individual plants and displays. A variety of orchid hybrids and species will be available for purchase from expert growers. Throughout the show visitors will have the opportunity to interact with growers and attend classes on how to care for orchids. Admission: $5, students with valid ID $1, children ages 7 and younger are admitted free. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. sarasotaorchidsociety.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. “Romeo and Juliette,” Jan. 21, encore performance Jan. 25. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Holmes Beach Art District ArtWalk
Holmes Beach will feature its annual series of ArtWalks on the second Friday of the month with participating galleries and retail businesses, including The Anna Maria Island Art League, Artists Guild of AMI, Island Gallery West, SteamDesigns, Restless Natives, Vintage Beach, and Saltair, featuring special exhibits, free refreshments, music and fun for all. For detailed information and locations, call 941-524-6118. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
Be the first to see new affordable art as the Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts Disctrict, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk. Free parking is available. Downtown St. Petersburg. Download a map and list of participants at stpeteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Jan. 14.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the Big Z Band. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 16.
“Live from downtown, It’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
Main Street Live
????? The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Whiskey Blind. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. ?????.
