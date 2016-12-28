Performing Arts: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Moon Over The Brewery,” Jan. 12-29. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “Little Shop of Horrors,” Jan. 5-22; $30 and up. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
Dance Makers-11th Annual Concert, Feb. 9-11; $46. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Ballet
Graziano and Tuckett: mixed repertoire, Jan. 27-30; $35. Sarasota Ballet: Paul Taylor Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26; $35 and up. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Moscow’s Ballet: The Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. “Riverdance,” 8 p.m. Jan. 24-26; $56 and up. Twyla Tharp, 8 p.m. Feb. 15; $46 and up. Alvin AIley American Dance Theater, 8 p.m. Feb. 21; $66 and up. Russian National Ballet: “Swan Lake,” 8 p.m. Feb. 28; $36 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Opera
Sarasota Opera
Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” Feb. 11-March 25; $19-$125. Rossini’s “The Italitan Girl in Algiers,” Feb. 18-March 25; $19-$125. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “Guys and Dolls,” through Jan. 1; $32 and up. “A View From The Bridge,” through Jan. 15; $28 and up. “The Great Society,” Jan. 13-April 2; $26 and up. “The Originalist,” Jan. 18-March 7; $26. “Born Yesterday,” Feb. 8-April 15; $26. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: Winter Cabaret “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” through Jan. 29; $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Million Dollar Quartet,” through Jan. 8; $29 and up. “brownsville song (b-side for tray),” Jan. 27-March 26; $25 and up. Goldstein Cabaret: “Piano Men,” through March 31; $30-$36. Keating Theatre: “Clever Little Lies, through March 4; $29 and up. Children’s Theatre Series: “Alice With a Twist,” Jan. 21 and 28 and Feb. 11; all tickets are $10. Bowne’s Lab: Stage III series: “Stalking the Bogeyman,” Jan. 4-15; $34 and up. “Gidion’s Knot,” Feb. 15-26; $34 and up. “Grounded,” March 22-April 2; $37 and up. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Powel Crosley Estate
“Thrillers, Chillers and Killers,” Jan. 17-29; $12 and up. One Seagate Drive, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-722-3244 or bradentongulfislands.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Ideation,” Jan. 27-March 12; $60 and up. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“42nd Street,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30; $66 and up. “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, And I’m In Therapy,” 8 p.m. Jan. 5; $16 and up. “Dirty Dancing,” Jan. 10-11; $36 and up. Matthew Morrison with Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; $21 and up. Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; $36 and up. Adam Trent, 7 p.m. Jan. 22; $16 and up. “Riverdance,” 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25; $36 and up. Adam Trent: The Futurist, 7 p.m. Jan. 22; $16 and up. Billy Crystal, 8 p.m. Jan. 26; $116 and up. “Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Guy,” 8 p.m. Feb. 6; $26 and up. Lily Tomlin, 8 p.m. Feb. 8: $36 and up. “Pippin,” 8 p.m. Feb. 17 and 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 18; $36 and up.777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
2016-2017 Young Artist Program: Victoria Byrd, Jan. 2; $25. “The Piano Lesson,” Jan. 11-Feb. 18; $22-$39. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Jan. 18-Feb. 19; $39 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
freeFall Theatre
Starstuff Repertory Players: “Peter and the Starcatcher” through Jan. 29; $25 and up. “Peter Pan,” through Dec. 29; $25 and up. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.
Mahaffey Theater
Michael Carbonaro, magician, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29; $29 and up. State Ballet of Russia: “Swan Lake,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30; $32.50 and up. Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; $29.50. Carlos Mencia, Jo Koy, Robert Kelly and Leonard Ouzts: “Shut Up and Laugh,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12; $35 and up. Billy Gardell, 8 p.m. Jan. 13: $35.50 and up. Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger “208 Seconds,” 7 p.m. Jan. 15; $454.50 and up. Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live, 3 p.m. Jan. 22; $29.50 and up. Terry Fator: “It Starts Tonight,” 7 p.m. Jan. 29; $49.50 and up. Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, 3 p.m. Feb. 19; $20 and up. Masters of Illusion, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20; $27.50 and up. Rhythm of the Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 26; $27.50 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Raymond James Theatre
“Joe Turner’s Come And Gone,” Jan. 18-Feb. 19; $15 and up. American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2; $20 and up. “The Comic Get Down,” 8 p.m. Jan. 20; $46.50 and up. Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey “Circus Xtrme,” Jan. 25-29; $5-$85. 401 Channelside Dr., 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow, 8 p.m. Jan. 7; $35 and up. “Forbidden Broadway,” Jan. 10-March 12; $40 and up. William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” Jan. 11-Feb. 5; $28 and up. “Capitol Steps,” 8 p.m. Jan. 12; $35 and up. National Theatre Live “Treasure Island,” 2 p.m. Jan. 15; $21.50 and up. National Geographic Live! Ocean Wild: The Lights Beneath the Seas, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; $25 and up. Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Jan. 20 and 22; $66.50 and up. “Cabaret,” Jan. 24-29; $27.50 and up. “Wicked,” Feb. 1-26: $52.50 and up. Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Feb. 10 and 12; $66.50 and up. National Geographic Live! Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; $25-$30. Body Traffic, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; $29.50 and up. Katie Adams, “Stories from the Sea,” 11 a.m. Feb. 25; $7.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Tampa Theatre
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 3 p.m. Jan. 14; $17.50 and up. “In The Mood,” 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 4; $39.50 and up. 711 N. Franklin St., 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
USF Dome
Katt Williams, 8 p.m. Feb. 4; $52.75 and up. 4202 E. Fowler Ave., 800-745-3000 or sundomearena.com.
