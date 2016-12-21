Things to do: Dec. 22-28

Fairs, festivals & more
Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade
Horseshoe Cove Park invites you to set up your chairs along Caruso Road and SR 70 for a 65 golf cart Christmas parade lead by Santa and his reindeer. The parade, featuring decorated golf carts, will travel from Horseshoe Cove to Harborage, Westwinds and Windmill Manor Mobil Home Parks. Information: 941-751-3450. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Selby Gardens “Lights in Bloom”
The 13th annual light display “Lights in Bloom” offers visitors a stroll through magical gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, butterflies, dragonflies and more. The tropical paradise includes miniature garden trains, Santa and his elves (on dates before Christmas Eve), and nightly live entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $20-$25 adults, $7.50 children ages 4-16, children 3 and younger are admitted free. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22-23, and 29-30.
Big Cat Habitat Live Nativity
Enjoy a full live nativity with actors, camels, donkeys, goats and other animals at the sanctuary and experience other special animal encounters at 1 and 2 p.m. There will be free holiday photo opportunities. Admission: $18 adults, $8 children ages 12 and younger. 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota, 941-371-6377 or bigcathabitat.org. noon-4 p.m. Dec. 22-24.
Jungle Gardens’ Holiday Lights Spectaclular
Jungle Gardens will be transformed into a holiday wonderland and will offer a myriad of joy-filled activities such as strolling down “Candy Cane Lane,” roasting marshmellows, photos with Santa. Nightly live entertainment will take place in the bird pavilion at 7 and 8 p.m. and magician/comedian Nathan Coe Marsh and other entertainers will delight audiences of all ages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $11 adults, $6 children ages 3-12, children ages two and younger are admitted free. 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-355-5305 or sarasotajunglegardens.com. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22-24 and 26-30.
Tampa Theatre Classic Holiday Favorites
Share favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends, and sing along to Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show. The line-up is: “It’s A Wonderful Life” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. “Love Actually” Dec. 23. Tickets: $8-$10. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. Unless otherwise noted, all movie times are 3 p.m.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without a partner to a New Year’s Eve dance party featuring dance music by the 5-piece Sig Harder Band plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $20. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop
The annual downtown Sarasota street party starts at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with live music, vendors, rides and games and children’s entertainment at Selby Five Points. The pineapple drops at midnight at the corner of Lemon Avenue and Main Street. sarasotanewyearsparty.com
New Year’s Eve Main Street Live
Have Gun, Will Travel headline the annual event at 10 p.m. with opening act The Dram performing 6 p.m. The block party on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton features food trucks and vendors. 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 400 12th St. W. (Old Main Street), Bradenton.
New Year’s Eve at Seafood Shack
The Seafood Shack’s Neptune Room will rock in the new year with a memorable and music-filled evening in a warm and relaxed setting. Live music by Eric Von Band. There will be multiple cash bars, chef’s special party appetizer menu, drink specials and dancing. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, 941-794-1235 or seafoodshack.com. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31.
Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge
The ninth annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge will begin with participants gathering photo and plunge ready at 11:30 a.m., followed by the plunge at noon sharp and a post-plunge party at Clancy’s Irish Pub. Commemorative T-shirts and sand brushes will be available at the beach and Clancy’s and a costume contest has been added to the festivities. Proceeds will benefit charities focused on local disadvantaged kids. There will be door prizes and live music by the Jack Tamburine Band. Plunge at Gulf Drive and Seventh Street South at Bradenton Beach and after-party at 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 941-794-2489 or 941-952-1109. Plunge at noon, Jan. 1.
Annual Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle Festival
The 2016 Thunder by the Bay will be held at various locations throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties starting with a sporting clay tournament at the Ancient Oak Club 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, a “Cruisers and Customs” block party in Gulf Gate Village featuring live music, demo displays, and a “light up the night” bike show 6 p.m. Jan. 6, a “Cruise for Cash” charity motorcycle ride with registration 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Sarasota Ford, fun stops, with ride ending at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch where throughout the day “Rockin’ and Ridin’ at The Ranch” Festival will be ongoing 10 a.m.-10 p.m. featuring live music, over 100 vendors, food court, demo displays, all Jan. 7. The Rockin’ and Riding’ at The Ranch will continue at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch with live music and over 100 vendors and a 17-class bike show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8. Proceeds will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children. For detailed information and locations, call 941-706-3795 or thunderbythebay.org. Jan. 5-8.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by ?????, wine and food sales will benefit ???????. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by The Boneshakers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 16.
“Live from downtown, It’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
