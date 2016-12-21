Concerts: Dec. 22-28

Manatee
Big Band
Feb. 18: Manatee Community Concert Band: Musica Fiesta, 7:30 p.m., Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Classical
Jan. 1: Eleonora Lvov, “New Year’s Romance on the Piano,” 4 p.m., Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Jan. 8: Musica Viva “Trio d’Amore,” 5 p.m., Manatee Performing Arts Center; $14.
Feb. 2: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Christian
Feb. 6-11: Bailey’s 2017 Winter Gospel Music Convention, 1:30 and 7 p.m. daily, Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto: $18 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 15: Sundays at Neel: Karen Granger, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Jan. 29: Sundays at Neel: The Kingston Trio, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Feb. 26: Sundays at Neel: Paul Tanner, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Pops
Feb. 12: Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $35.
Feb. 13: The Pops: My Funny Valentine, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
Sarasota
Blues
Dec. 31: Selwyn Birchwood, 8 p.m., Blue Rooster; $15 and up.
Brass
Jan. 15: Horns-a-Plenty: “Blowing in the New Year,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.; $20.
Feb. 19: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church; $20.
Feb. 26: First Brass Five and Sharon Scott, “Mardi Gras,” 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave.; $20.
Broadway
Jan. 4: Louise Pitre “Chasing Rainbows,” 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Jan. 12: Matthew Morrison with Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $21 and up.
Jan. 28: Michael Lasser and the Great American Songbook, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center, Jan. 28; $27.50.
Feb. 14: Neil Berg’s 108 Years Of Broadway, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Feb. 17: Jayson Graae “Perfect Hermany,” 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Choral
Jan. 22: Gloria Musicae: “Brahms’ Lullaby and Beyond,” 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 S. Beneva Road; $15.
Classical
Jan. 6-8: Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Beethoven and Brahms, 8 p.m. Jan. 6-7, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Jan. 9: Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series: Minnesota Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $60 and up.
Jan. 9: GuitarSarasota: Joe Shields, classic guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
Jan. 11-14: Sarasota Orchestra Great Escapes: “Timeless Tales,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 13, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Jan. 14, Holley Hall; $38.
Jan. 15: Artist Series Concerts “Impressions of Europe,” 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota; $30.
Jan. 18: Sarasota Concert Association: Studio Artists from the Sarasota Opera, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Jan. 21: Ensemble Mise-En: Ligeti Piano Concerto, 8 p.m., Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota; $15.
Jan. 29: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: Sinking of the Titanic, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Jan. 30: Sarasota Concert Association: National Symphony of Ukraine, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $45 and up.
Feb. 3-5: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “Tchaikovsky To Tüür,” 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Feb. 7: Itzhak Perlman, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 8-11: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Romantic Nights,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 10, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Holley Hall; $38.
Feb. 9: The Philadelphia Orchestra, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 12: Artist Concert Series, French Cultural Festival: “French Connection,” classical recital IV, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 S. Beneva Road; $30.
Feb. 13: GuitarSarasota: Kevin Mandeville, classic guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
Feb. 15: Sarasota Concert Association: The Lyric Duo, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Feb. 16: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Tantalizing Trombone,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Feb. 19: Artist Concert Series, French Cultural Festival: “Rejoicing in Ravel,” recital V, 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; $30.
Feb. 22: Sarasota Concert Association: “Apollo’s Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $35 and up.
Feb. 23: Lang Lang, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 27: Jackie Evancho, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
Country
Jan. 27: Kenny Rogers, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
Jan. 18: Zoltán Mága, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
Holiday
Jan. 3: Salute to Vienna, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $38.10 and up.
Jazz
Dec. 30: Jazz Club of Sarasota “Jazz at Two” concert series: Jazz Club scholarship winners, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; $10-$15.
Jan. 19: Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
Feb. 4: Giacomo Gates, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Feb. 18: Cynthia Sayer’s Hot Banjo Show, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
Latin
Feb. 24: Velvet Caravan, Latin swing, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Motown
Jan. 28: Gladys Knight, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $81 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 14: Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Jan. 16: Engelbert Humperdinck, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Jan. 17: Elvis Lives, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $41 and up.
Jan. 29: Johnny Mathis, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall; $76 and up.
Feb. 1: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 25: “LIVE in Central Park: Simon and Garfunkel,” with Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $27.50.
Pops
Jan. 20-21: Sarasota Orchestra Pops Series: A Tribute to Elton John, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Feb. 2: Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops: “A British Invasion, the Boston Pops plays The Beatles,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Feb. 12: The Pops: My Funny Valentine, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
Rock/blues
Jan. 13: Hunter and Doe, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $22.50.
Jan. 15: Michael Bolton, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $72 and up.
Jan. 18: Wild Carrot, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $22.50.
Jan. 25: The Allstar Blues Band, 5 p.m., Evie’s Tavern on the Range, 4725 Bee Ridge Road; no charge.
Jan. 31: Boz Scaggs with The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Vocal
Feb. 19: Manhattan Transfer, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
Jan. 13: Florida Orchestra, “Bravo Broadway,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Cajun
Feb. 18: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 8 p.m., The Palladium Theater; $29.50 and up.
Classical
Jan. 29: Joshua Bell, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Feb. 17: Loretta Lynn, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35.50 and up.
Folk
Jan. 23: Peter Bradley Adams, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Instrumental
Feb. 1: An Evening With Pat Metheny, guitar, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50.
Jazz
Jan. 21: Pink Martini, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Motown
Feb. 12: Dionne Warwick, 3 p.m., The Mahaffey; $52.50 and up.
New Age
Feb. 14: Yanni, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $49.50 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 6: The Fifth Dimension, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $52 and up.
Pop
Jan. 15: Ethan Bortnick, The Power of Music, 7 p.m., The Palladium; $20 and up.
Rock/blues
Jan. 14: Sunshine Music Festival, noon, Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg; $45 and up.
Feb. 3: The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $39.50 and up.
Feb. 9: Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50 and up.
Feb. 11: Yes, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Feb. 14: Jon Bon Jovi “This House Is Not For Sale Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $38 and up.
Soul
Jan. 15: Tampa Bay Soulfest: Brian McKnight, Johnny Gill, and Al B. Sure, 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $51.75 and up.
Christian Rock
Jan. 14: Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $10.
Comments