Performing Arts: Dec. 15-21

0:40 Masked robber shoots deli employees (Warning Graphic Content) Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

1:43 Showing love through service

0:30 Yellen: 'Fully my intention' to stay as Federal Reserve chair

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:02 Filling a need in the heart of Bradenton

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County