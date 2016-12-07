Things to do: Dec. 8-14

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Holidays Around the Ranch
Santa Claus will be joined by carolers around the fountain leading up to the lighting of the Christmas tree. There will also be stage performances by local dance and music studios. The event also features outdoor skating for kids on the acrylic rink. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9, Main Street at Lakewood Ranch; lwrcac.com.
Holiday Gift Fair and Carols in the Courtyard
The Historic Courthouse and Judicial Center Courtyards invites the public to come holiday shopping while listening to holiday music at its annual Holiday Gift Bazaar featuring handcrafted wood creations, hand painted clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, stoneware, pottery, scarves, stained glass, photography, prints, essential oils, gourmet Italian olive oils, handmade soaps, holiday wreaths, plants, cards, crafts, gifts, patries and more. food and beverages will be available for purchase. 1115 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-518-1191 or mymanatee.org. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 9.
Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade
The 2016 Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade will feature lighted vessels competing in several categories. Best public viewing sites are from the Green Bridge, Riverhouse Reef and Grill in Palmetto, along the Bradenton Riverfront and at Pier 22/Twin Dolphin Marina in downtown Bradenton. Parade route is available online. facebook.com/manateeriverholidayboatparade. Parade will start at dusk Dec. 10.
Sounds of the Season
Holiday event features live music, food and fun on Old Main Street in Bradenton, including real snow and a holiday movie screening; 5-10 p.m. (movie starts at 6 p.m.) Dec. 10. realizebradenton.com.
Privateers Christmas Parade
Anna Maria Island Privateers will travel down the length of Anna Maria Island in their pirate ship joined by families, businesses and organizations. Parade starts at the north end of the island (Bay Front Park) and ends at the south end (Coquina Beach). 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Annual lighted boat parade can be viewed on the Sarasota bayfront. 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Sarasota Bay; sarasotachristmasboatparade.com
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
Shop the local galleries and studios at St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk for unique and affordable works of art. Free ArtWalk trolleys encompass the arts districts. The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District, all in St. Petersburg. stpeteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10.
Bayshore High School Holiday Party
A holiday party for children and families will be held in the school’s courtyard and will feature a winter wonderland with holiday booths, games, crafts, food, entertainment, and of course a special visit from Santa. Tickets for booth activities will be available at the gate. 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton, 941-751-7004 or 941-447-0690. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Myakka Historic Schoolhouse Inaugural Christmas Show
The public is invited to the inaugural Christmas Show, a benefit performance by the Powel Crosley Theater Performers. $15. Seating is limited. Myakka City Historic Schoolhouse, Mosaic Auditorium, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City, 941-322-1304. 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
Community Bazaar
Palm Lake Estates will host a community bazaar. Corner of 53rd Avenue East and Ninth Street East, Bradenton. Contact Jim Morehead at caddy1975@aol.com. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Car Show
Bring your car, truck, bike or cool ride to the Gulf Coast Corvette Club’s 20th annual car show benefiting Toys for Tots. There will be prizes, prize drawings and fun auctions. Registration is $20 or a new unwrapped toy of similar value. Creekwood Crossings shopping center, 52nd Place E., Bradenton, 941-812-6507. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Concert Benefit for Mike Pizza
Join family and friends of Mike Pizza for a benefit concert featuring music by Obers Rivers and his D.U.I.’s, License to Chill, Michael Mac Band, Jason Haram Band, The Distraction, and Sunset Ryders. All proceeds will help fund Mike Pizza’s medical bills. Bradenton Riverwalk, Bradenton, 941-744-1157. noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Sandy Claws Beach Run
The 40th annual Sandy Claw Beach Run will begin with registration at 7 a.m. The 1-mile run is at 8 a.m. and the 5K run is at 8:20 a.m. Kinesiology taping will be offered pre and post race. Participants can enjoy a post race party featuring music, a holiday-themed costume contest, raffle prizes, a holiday photo opportunity, and massages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Registration: $30-$35. 948 Beach Road, Sarasota, 941-861-5000 or active.com. 8 a.m. Dec. 10.
Porches in the Park
Suncoast Motorsports will host its 12th annual Porches in the Park featuring some of the most spectacular Porsche cars from all over Florida. St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, 941-921-8007. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10.
Jungle Gardens’ Holiday Lights Spectaclular
Jungle Gardens will be transformed into a holiday wonderland and will offer a myriad of joy-filled activities such as strolling down “Candy Cane Lane,” roasting marshmellows, photos with Santa. Nightly live entertainment will take place in the bird pavilion at 7 and 8 p.m. and magician/comedian Nathan Coe Marsh and other entertainers will delight audiences of all ages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $11 adults, $6 children ages 3-12, children ages two and younger are admitted free. 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-355-5305 or sarasotajunglegardens.com. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10, 16-17, 21-24 and 26-30.
A 1916 Florida Cracker Christmas
A 1916 Florida Cracker Christmas is a festival celebrating heritage and old-fashioned holiday traditions with family-friendly entertainment and a every corner of the park decorated in colorful and exquisite Victorian holiday decor. There will be a Victorian era Santa, artisans, craft vendors, food vendors, “make-and-take” seasonal crafts for adults and youth, special exhibits, a photo booth, and vintage silent films. $5, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-741-4076 or manateevillage.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Plantation Christmas
Gamble Mansion will be decorated to provide visitors a look at a 19th century Christmas as presented by The Ladies of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who will be wearing costumes reminiscent of the era of the 1840s through 1870s and The 4th Florida Volunteer Infantry will be dressed in military uniforms reenacting a Confederate encampment. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11; Gamble Plantation Historic State Park, 3708 Patten Ave., Ellenton; 941-723-4536. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, November through July.
Tampa Theatre Classic Holiday Favorites
Share favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends, and sing along to Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show. The line-up is: “White Christmas” Dec. 11, “It’s A Wonderful Life” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 19-22, and 3 p.m. Dec. 17-18. “Love Actually” Dec. 23. Tickets: $8-$10. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. Unless otherwise noted, all movie times are 3 p.m.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social Christmas dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 10.
Adult Social Dance Club
Join with or without a partner for a dance party featuring a full variety of dance music by live bands plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16.
Selby Gardnes “Lights in Bloom”
The 13th annual light display “Lights in Bloom” offers visitors a stroll through magical gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, butterflies, dragonflies and more. The tropical paradise includes miniature garden trains, Santa and his elves (on dates before Christmas Eve), and nightly live entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $20-$25 adults, $7.50 children ages 4-16, children 3 and younger are admitted free. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 22-23, and 29-30.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” film viewing
Watch the 1946 holiday film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” outdoors along the Manatee River. The event will include carolers, holiday-themed activities and food vendors. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Riverwalk Pavillion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; manateecfcu.org.
Disney’s “Frozen” free screening
Gather your loved ones, chairs and blankets, and head over to Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park to celebrate the season with a holiday screening of the Disney favorite “Frozen.” In lieu of parking fee, families and guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for All Faiths Food Bank. 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. nathanbendersonpark.org. Gates open at 5 p.m., movie begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
Second Annual Marty’s Toy Drive
The Bradenton Marauders will host “Marty’s Toy Drive” at Pirate City and welcome new, unwrapped toys for distribution to children in need in Manatee County. Those who donate can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast. Each donor will receive a Pirates or Marauders promo item and a free entry into an exclusive raffle. Marauders’ lovable mascot Marty will be attending the event as Marty Claus and will be available for photo opportunities for all in attendance. 1701 27th St., Bradenton, 941-747-3031 or bradentonmarauders.com. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17.
Christmas on Bridge Street
Festivities include the Santa and sleigh, Dickens carolers, hot chocolate bar and vendors. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach; visitbridgestreet.com.
De Soto National Memorial Annual Winter Luminary Walk
Walk along the park’s trails decorated with thousands of traditional luminaries and listen to live music by the Manatee High School Orchestra, Native American musician Juan R. Leon, guitarist Rex Willis and opera soprano Natalie Almeter. The event is free and open to the public. 8300 De Soto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton, 941-792-0458 or nps.gov/deso. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
St. Petersburg annual Holiday of the Arts
The third annual St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts showcases artwork of local, regional and national artisans in a tapestry of extraordinary original art woven from painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking and more. Straub Park, St. Petersburg, paragonartevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17-18.
St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by The Boneshakers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19.
New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop
The downtown annual downtown Sarasota street party starts at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with live music, vendors, rides and games and children’s entertainment at Selby Five Points. The pineapple drops at midnight at the corner of Lemon Avenue and Main Street. sarasotanewyearsparty.com
New Year’s Eve Main Street Live
Have Gun, Will Travel headline the annual event at 10 p.m. with opening act The Dram performing 6 p.m. The block party on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton features food trucks and vendors. 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 400 12th St. W. (Old Main Street), Bradenton.
Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge
The ninth annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge will begin with participants gathering photo and plunge ready at 11:30 a.m., followed by the plunge at noon sharp and a post-plunge party at Clancy’s Irish Pub. Commemorative T-shirts and sand brushes will be available at the beach and Clancy’s and a costume contest has been added to the festivities. Proceeds will benefit charities focused on local disadvantaged kids. There will be door prizes and live music by the Jack Tamburine Band. Plunge at Gulf Drive and Seventh Street South at Bradenton Beach and after-party at 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 941-794-2489 or 941-952-1109. Plunge at noon, Jan. 1.
Annual Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle Festival
The 2016 Thunder by the Bay will be held at various locations throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties starting with a sporting clay tournament at the Ancient Oak Club 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, a “Cruisers and Customs” block party in Gulf Gate Village featuring live music, demo displays, and a “light up the night” bike show 6 p.m. Jan. 6, a “Cruise for Cash” charity motorcycle ride with registration 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Sarasota Ford, fun stops, with ride ending at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch where throughout the day “Rockin’ and Ridin’ at The Ranch” Festival will be ongoing 10 a.m.-10 p.m. featuring live music, over 100 vendors, food court, demo displays, all Jan. 7. The Rockin’ and Riding’ at The Ranch will continue at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch with live music and over 100 vendors and a 17-class bike show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8. Proceeds will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children. For detailed information and locations, call 941-706-3795 or thunderbythebay.org. Jan. 5-8.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
Music on Main
Jan. 6 Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant's Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860.
