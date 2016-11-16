Performing Arts: Nov. 17-23

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Murderers,” through Nov. 20. “Moon Over The Brewery,” Jan. 12-29. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Neel Performing Arts Center
Studio 84 Theatre Production: “She Kills Monsters,” Nov. 18-27; $6-$12. 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-8274.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
Voices of Sarasota Contemporary Dance, Dec. 1-4. All tickets are $46. sarasotacontemporarydance.org. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099.
Sarasota Ballet
Balanchine, Ashton & Tudor: “Apollo,” “Sinfonietta” and “Gala Performance,” Nov. 18-20; $30 and up. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Sarasota Opera House
The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2; $35 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota Ballet: George Balanchine’s “Jewels,” Dec. 16-17; $35 and up. Moscow’s Ballet: The Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. “Riverdance,” 8 p.m. Jan. 24-26; $56 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “Book of Days,” through Nov. 20; $14.50 and up. “The Tragedy of Hamlet,” through Nov. 22; $25. “Guys and Dolls,” Nov. 15-Jan. 1; $32 and up. “The Great Societ,” Jan. 11-April 2; $26 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
Bowne’s Lab: Stage III series: “Stalking the Bogeyman,” Jan. 4-15; $34 and up. “Gidion’s Knot,” Feb. 15-26; $34 and up. “Grounded,” March 22-April 2; $37 and up. John C. Court Cabaret: Winter Cabaret “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” through Jan. 29; $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Million Dollar Quartet,” Nov. 11-Jan. 1; $29 and up. Keating Theatre: “Clever Little Lies, Dec. 14-March 4; $29 and up. Children’s Theatre Series: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” Nov. 19-26. “Deck The Halls!” Dec. 10-17; all tickets are $10. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Fogartyville
Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “Hamlet,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13; $10. 525 Kumquat Ct., 941-894-6469 or wslr.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Wilde Broadway Series: “Young Frankenstein,” through Nov. 20; $12 and up. Player Follies Play Reading Premieres, 8 p.m Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20; $12. “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“My Barking Dog,” Nov. 11-18; $20-$28. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Daniel Tosh, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26: $79.83 “Fame - The Musical,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8; $46 and up. Garrison Keillor, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; $46 and up. “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 21; $36 and up. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28; $36 and up. “42nd Street,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30; $66 and up. “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, And I’m In Therapy,” 8 p.m. Jan. 5; $31 and up. “Dirty Dancing,” Jan. 10-11; $36 and up. Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; SOLD OUT. “Riverdance,” 8 p.m. Jan. 24-26; $36 and up. Adam Trent: The Futurist, 7 p.m. Jan. 22; $ 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“The Wiz,” through Nov.19; $22 and up. 2016-2017 Young Artist Program: Victoria Byrd, Jan. 2; $25. “The Piano Lesson,” Jan. 11-Feb. 18; $22-$39. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
Moliere’s “Tartuffe,” through Nov. 20; $29 and up. “Joe Turner’s Come And Gone,” Jan. 18-Feb. 19; $15 and up. American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Mahaffey Theater
Moscow’s Ballet: “The Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 7 p.m. Dec. 27; $32 and up. Michael Carbonaro, magician, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29; $29 and up. State Ballet of Russia: “Swan Lake,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30; $32.50 and up. Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; $29.50. Billy Gardell, 8 p.m. Jan. 13: $35.50 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Barbara Streisand, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; $95 and up. World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2; $20 and up.401 Channelside Dr., 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Neil deGrasse Tyson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; $85 and up. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” 2 p.m. Nov. 19; $12.50. “iLuminate,” 8 p.m., Nov. 20; $35 and up. Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music,” Nov. 26-27; $21.50 and up. “Into the Woods,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4; $27.50 and up. Shanghai Nights: Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; $35 and up. Bridget Everett - Pound It! 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; $30 and up. Kim Russo, The Happy Medium, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; $39 and up. Hasan Minhaj, “Homecoming King,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; $35 and up. “Here Comes the Funny Tour”: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Nick Swardson, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; $95 and up. National Theatre Live: “One Man, Two Guvnors,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11; $21.50 and up. “One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; $25 and up. Next Generation Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 17-18; $30 and up. “An American in Paris,” Dec. 20-25; $39 and up. “A Drag Queen Christmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 27; $24.90 and up. Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow, 8 p.m. Jan. 7; $35 and up. “Forbidden Broadway,” Jan. 10-March 12; $40 and up. William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” Jan. 11-Feb. 5; $28 and up. “Capitol Steps,” 8 p.m. Jan. 12; $35 and up. National Theatre Live “Treasure Island,” 2 p.m. Jan. 15; $21.50 and up. National Geographic Live! Ocean Wild: The Lights Beneath the Seas, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; $25 and up. Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Jan. 20 and 22; $66.50 and up. “Cabaret,” Jan. 24-29; $27.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Tampa Theatre
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 3 p.m. Jan. 14; $17.50 and up. 711 N. Franklin St., 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
