Things to do: Nov. 17-23

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
artsHOP 2016
The 10th annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP will include a variety of fun, educational and interactive events such as an art walk in all three island cities Nov. 18, showcasing dozens of island galleries and shops, special exhibits, the Island Players production of “Murderers” performing through Nov. 20, and Sandblast, a sand sculpture competition Nov. 19 and sand sculpture clinics Nov. 17 and 18, and much more. Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach. For a detailed schedule and information: culturalconnections.info. Nov. 17-20.
America Recycles Day at SandBlast 2016
The America Recycles Day at Sandblast 2016 is an amateur sand sculpture competition pairing youth teams with local business sponsors to raise funds to support Keep Manatee Beautiful’s programs and events. Teams and the public are invited to free clinics put on by Team Sandtastic 5-6 p.m. Nov. 17-18, and participating in the sandsculpting competition beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 19. Sandsculptures will stay in place for the public to view until Dec. 12. On the beach at Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, 4000 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, 941-795-8272 or manateebeautiful.com. Nov. 17-19.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Leisure Lakes will offer an all-you-can-eat-breakfast with pancakes, sausages, orange juice, and coffee. There will be ceramics, music and crafts. Donation: $5. Leisure Lake, 2900 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-723-2468. 8-11 a.m. Nov. 19.
Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes
Experience Lakewood Ranch’s annual Tour of Homes featuring more than 50 stunning model homes. Pick up a Tour of Homes guide at 6220 University Parkway or 11506 Rangeland Parkway, both in Lakewood Ranch. lwrtourofhomes.com. Through Nov. 20.
Sunsets at Selby’s Secret Garden
Walk the gardens with a cocktail in hand, listening to music and enjoy the botanical allure of one of Sarasota’s most romantic date destinations Wednesdays through Nov. 23. $40 members, $50 visitors. Price includes complementary on-site parking, lite bites, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 23.
CraftArt Festival
More than 80 of the nation’s top contemporary craft artists will be at the Florida CraftArt’s 19th annual CraftArt Festival. The two-day festival kicks off the holiday shopping season and will feature nationally established and emerging fine crafts artists with handsome works in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, paper and mixed media. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and wine. Admission is free. Area of Central Avenue and Fifth Street, St. Petersburg, 727-821-7391 or floridacraftart.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
The Sarasota Medieval Fair includes bawdy humor, a children’s realm that will be home to story times, costume dress-up and a play area, and live jousting, which is always a centerpiece of these anachronistic events, and lots of food (turkey legs are a perennial favorite) and alcoholic beverages and will be available. Tickets: $17.95 adults, $15.95 students, seniors, military, $8.95 children 5-12. Season pass $52.95. Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, 888-303-3247, sarasotamedievalfair.com. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, November through July.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by The Boneshakers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 21.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Whiskey Blind. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 23.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 10.
Adult Social Dance Club
Join with or without a partner for a dance party featuring a full variety of dance music by live bands plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. and bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Sahib Shrine Feztival of Trees 2016
The Sahib Shrine “Feztival of Trees 2016,” a weekend Christmas extravaganza, will feature prize drawings for over 30 prelit, fully decorated Christmas trees, a silent auction, a children’s Fishing Game, photos with Santa, a Secret Santa Shoppe, and a holiday craft fair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission: $2. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Sahib Shrine Center, 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 207-754-8992 or feztivaloftreessahibshrine.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25-26, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 27.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 26.
Magic as Entertainment “The Dream Team”
Magicians Chandler and Lar, the “Dream Team,” will offer an evening of amazing magic and mind illusions designed to create astonishing moments for all in attendance. $15. Sunny Shores Comunity Center, corner of 115th Street West and 38th Avenue West, Bradenton, 941-720-1803. 7 p.m. Nov. 26.
Elks Lodge Annual Shopping Extravaganza
The Elks Lodge will host the third annual Shopping Extravaganza providing shoppers with a large choice of holiday items from over vendors and crafters. There will be a silent auction and food and drink specials will be available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-704-2394. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26.
Wild West Train Robbery
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Tampa Theatre Classic Holiday Favorites
Share favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends, and sing along to Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show. The line-up is: “Miracle on 34th Street” Nov. 27, “Holiday Inn” Dec. 4, “White Christmas” Dec. 11, “It’s A Wonderful Life” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 19-22, and 3 p.m. Dec. 17-18. “Love Actually” Dec. 23. Tickets: $8-$10. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. Unless otherwise noted, all movie times are 3 p.m.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Shaman. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Annual “Holiday Night on St. Armands”
St. Armands’ traditional open house, the 38th annual Holiday Night on St. Armands begins with performances by Sarasota High School’s Theater Dance Group and Chamber Choir, followed by the annual Christmas Carol sing-along, Santa arriving in his magical sleigh pulled by his “reindeer” at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the 51 foot Rocky Mountain Pine Christmas tree and holiday decorations at 6:15 p.m. Photo opportunities with Santa 6:30-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, starmandscircleassoc.com. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. This weekend will highlight the Day of the Dead, featuring shrines and altars throughout the community and a special shrine dedicated to David Bowie Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3.
Annual American Fine Craft Show
The American Fine Craft Show Sarasota will feature exceptional works in ceramics, decorative fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed-media, paper, wearable art, wood, painting, photography and sculpture by over 100 of the nation’s top artists. Tickets: $6-$13. Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 845-355-2400 or sarasotacraftshow.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park
Start your holiday festivities with a “Country Christmas” offering something for everyone creatively decorated buildings, kids’ crafts, reindeer games, entertainment and a visit from Santa at 4 p.m.. There will be a snow hill for kids to enjoy, a “Honor Tree” in the Military Museum, recipes to collect in each of the park buildings, contests for prizes, a petting corral, letters to Santa, and photo opportunities with Santa. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-721-2034. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
Jewish Federation of Sarasota
Paula Abdul, an award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality, will share stories about her connection to her Jewish roots. Hayley Wielgus of ABC 7 News will moderate the discussion. $80, plus a minimum $100 gift to the Federation’s development effort. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-706-0029 or jfedsrq.org. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade
The 2016 Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade will feature lighted vessels competing in several categories. Best public viewing sites are from the Green Bridge, Riverhouse Reef and Grill in Palmetto, along the Bradenton Riverfront and at Pier 22/Twin Dolphin Marina in downtown Bradenton. Parade route is available online. facebook.com/manateeriverholidayboatparade. Parade will start at dusk Dec. 10.
St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts
Explore and purchase extraordinary original handmade artwork at the third annual St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts transforming South Straub Park into an outdoor gallery of original and handmade art created by local, regional and national artisans offering paintings, sculptures, jewelry, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, photography, digital art, mixed-media, metalwork, woodworking in a diversity of styles and materials within each art medium. Admission and parking are free. 198 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg, 941-487-8061 or paragonevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
