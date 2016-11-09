Attraction briefs: Nov. 10-16

Epcot International Food and Wine Festival
The annual Disney celebration of global flavors will feature inspired sips and bites at over 30 marketplaces and various celebrity chefs will appear throughout the festival and visitors can experience hands-on workshops, wine and dine packages and “eat to the beat” with festival concerts including Wang Chung, Plain White T’s, Delta Rae, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Wilson Phillips, Boyz II Men and Jeffrey Osbourne. 200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando, 407-824-4321 or disneyworld.disney.co.com/destinations/epcot. Through Nov. 14.
MOSI Discovery Passport “Pay for a day, rest of the year free”
Guests who purchase regularly priced Museum of Science and Industry general admission this summer will get a new Discovery Passport, giving them free unlimited admission to MOSI through Dec. 31, 2016. General admission: $26.95. 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-987-6000 or mosi.org. Now through Dec. 31.
LEGOLAND events
LEGOLAND will celebrate its fifth birthday in 2016 and brings an exciting lineup of special events, including LEGO Club Weekends featuring Christmas Bricktacular on select dates in December and Kids’ New Year’s eve on Dec. 31. All events are designed for kids 2-12 years old and offer incredible entertainment with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions in 13 themed lands. 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven. florida.legoland.com.
Bearadise Ranch
Bearadise Ranch, home to the famous Welde family bears, is offering Fall/Winter tours 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays through May 2017. Educational presentations are part of the tour offering plenty of photographic opportunities for the nature lover or bear enthusiast. Donation: $8 children, $12 adults. Reservations are required. 6908 245th St. E., Myakka City, 941-322-2464 or bearadiseranch.com.
Busch Gardens ‘Christmas Town’
The annual holiday tradition, “Christmas Town,” returns to Busch Gardens with more than two million twinkling lights, festive treats, holiday entertainment and unique attractions, including the all-new addition of the beloved Rudolph the red-nosed-reindeer, Santa’s house, thrill rides at night, and fan-favorite shows that ring in the season, including Christmas on Ice, Carol of the Bells light show and the Holiday Hills Brass Band. The event takes place on 23 select dates starting Nov. 23-Dec. 31. Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa, 888-800-5447 or seaworldparks.com/buschgardens. Nov. 23-Dec. 31.
‘Museums on Us’
Bank of America’s "Museums on Us" is offering cardholders free admission to some of the most exciting cultural venues in the United States. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free access to more than 150 participating museums in 94 cities and include the Tampa Museum of Art in Tampa and the Florida Holocaust Museum and Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. Present your Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission. The offer is valid for cardholders only, guests are not eligible. museums.bankofamerica.com. First weekend of each month, Dec. 2-3.
Annual ‘Celebration of Harry Potter’
Harry Potter fans will once again unite at Universal Orlando Resort for the fourth annual “A Celebration of Harry Potter.” Fans can experience and participate in interactive and unique exhibits, enjoy special panels and demonstrations regarding various aspects of the Harry Potter stories, attend Q&A session with select film talent, visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and ride the Hogwarts Express between the two lands with a park-to-park ticket. 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, universalorlando.com. Jan. 27-29.
African Penguins at Lowry Park Zoo
Peer into the life and plight of the endangered African penguins at the newly renovated Penguin Beach campus at the Zoo. Eleven birds have returned to their outdoor beach-themed habitat following an extended “staycation” during construction, welcoming new colony member “Marcus,” a 1-year old male. The new facility is critical to the Zoo’s role as a leader in African penguin conservation. 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa, 813-935-8552 or lowryparkzoo.org.
Orlando Eye
For a limited time Florida residents can ride the Orlando Eye, a 400-feet observation wheel at a special rate of $18 for adults, and $13 children ages 3-12. Proof of residency is required. Restrictions apply. 8401 International Dr., No. 100, Orlando, officialorlandoeye.com.
Palma Sola Botanical Park
Palma Sola Botanical Park features landscaped grounds, specialty gardens, a rare fruit tree section, lakes, a gazebo, a screened pavilion and play ground. Restroom and picnic tables are provided. Sidewalks and paths wind through the 10 acre grounds. The Galleria building features a large room, suitable for weddings, parties and other celebrations and is for rent through the administrative office. Admission to the park is free. 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton, 941-761-2866 or palmasolabp.com. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
RealRail Train Displays
Come enjoy the operating train displays. Admission is free. 6804 14th St. W., Bradenton, realrail.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, except on holiday weekends.
