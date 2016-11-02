Things to do: Nov. 3-9

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Seniors Got Talent Grand Finale
Seniors Got Talent’s grand finale will feature 13 local contestants who have participated in auditions and earned a performance spot in this event. $5 donation. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-812-1545. 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Robin and the Retros. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit Family Promise of Sarasota. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. This weekend will highlight the Day of the Dead, featuring shrines and altars throughout the community and a special shrine dedicated to David Bowie Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Annual Mullet Smoke-Off
The Terra Ceia Island Village Improvement Association will host its 17th annual mullet smoke-off featuring traditional smoke-off activities, such as the infamous mullet toss, a cast net toss, arts and crafts vendors, and live music by “Sundown of Yesterdayze.” Admission is free, food, including mullet inspired plates, and beverages will be available for purchase. 55 Horseshoe Loop, Seabreeze Park, Terra Ceia Island, 941-729-2328 or terra-ceia-via.com. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Parrish Arts Council’s “Arts Come Alive in 2016!”
The Parrish Arts Council will host its third annual “Arts Come Alive in 2016!” featuring a showcase of talented artists displaying and offering their work for sale in a fun-filled atmosphere complete with artist’s demonstrations, live local music groups including Kimberly Betts, and kid’s activities. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for sale. 860-983-3767 or parrishartscouncil.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Ferraris on the Circle
The Ferrari Owners’ Club will host “Ferraris on the Circle,” an exclusive celebration of Ferrari automobiles. No charge. St. Armand’s Circle, Sarasota, 727-560-8998 or 727-798-3267. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Holiday Bazaar and Craft Sale
The Bradenton Woman’s Club will host a Holiday Bazaar and a Craft Sale. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-531-4667 or email mrsfmk@tampabay.rr.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Celebration of the Japanese Tea House
Enjoy tea and conversation as Kim Pham, a practitioner of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and your tea host, introduces the newest addition to the Center for Asian Art, the Japanese Tea House, featuring a demonstration of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. Free with museum admission. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Fine Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 5.
2016 NBP Rowing Festival
Nathan Benderson Park will host the 2016 NBP Rowing Festival with two days of friends, fun, sun and non-stop racing, a large and diverse vendor market, a kid zone, community displays, beer garden, Nov. 5, and a masters rowing demonstration in partnership with Florida Senior Games Nov. 6. Live music schedule: Ari and the Alibis 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Rebel Heart, and Jah Movement Reggae Band, 3-5 p.m. Nov. 5. Admission is free, parking is $5. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, 941-893-7356 or nbprowingfestival.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6.
Anna Maria Island Arts and Craft Show
The Anna Maria Island Arts and Crafts show offers shoppers a large variety of unique items, including jewelry, glass, photography, art, clothes and much more. There will be live music by Patchouli. Admission and parking are free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6.
Cortez Stone Crab Festival
The fifth annual Cortez Stone Crab Festival will feature fresh, local stone crab and other seafood, live music by various performers and bands on three different stages, local artisans and crafters, and a kid’s zone. Admission and parking are free. A shuttle, departing from the FISH Preserve, will be available. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez Village, 941-798-2035 or swordfishgrillcortez.com. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5-6.
Folkfest St. Pete
The annual “Folkfest St. Pete” is a folk art and music festival featuring local, regional, and national artists exhibiting and selling their work. Live music will be provided by Passerine, Joe Milligan Project, Rebekah Pulley and the Reluctant Prophets, Well Worn Soles, Dean Johanesen Trio, Dropin Pickup, AJ Ghent band, Nicholas Roberts, Rosewood Creek, Chant the Trees, Paul Sprawl, UNRB and Ari and the Alibis. Various restaurants in the area will be open throughout the festival. Admission is free. Proceeds from the festival will benefit Creative Clay’s Community Arts Program. 1114 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, 727-825-0515 or creativeclay.org. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays November through July.
Food Truck Rodeo
Get a taste various food trucks will have to offer, ride a mechanical bull, taste some cotton candy and enjoy live entertainment at the Food Truck Rodeo. There will be pony rides, face-painting, balloons and more. Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church, 5600 Deer Dr., Lakewood Ranch, 941-587-5392. noon-3 p.m. Nov. 6.
Annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP
The 10th annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP will include a variety of fun, educational and interactive events, including art walks in all three island cities, Symphony on the Sand and two additional outdoor concerts on Coquina Beach, 12 plays, Sandblast, special exhibits, art demonstrations, artist meet-and-greets, creative activities, live music by local musicians, and more. Multiple locations in Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach. Find a complete schedule of events at islandartshop.com. Nov. 8-20.
Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes
Experience Lakewood Ranch’s annual Tour of Homes featuring over 50 stunning model homes. Pick up a Tour of Homes guide at 6220 University Parkway or 11506 Rangeland Parkway, both in Lakewood Ranch. lwrtourofhomes.com. Through Nov. 20.
Sunsets at Selby’s Secret Garden
Walk the gardens with a cocktail in hand, listening to music and enjoy the botanical allure of one of Sarasota’s most romantic date destinations Wednesdays through Nov. 23. $40 members, $50 visitors. Price includes complementary on-site parking, lite bites, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 23.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 12.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
Nov. 5 The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. every first and third Sunday of the month, Bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
2016 St. Joseph Catholic School Carnival Spectacular
Enjoy food, games, rides by Dreamland Amusements and lots of family fun activities and a Kids Zone at the 2016 St. Joseph Catholic School Carnival Spectacular. Live music by various local bands. Admission is free. Prices for rides, games and food vary. Wristbands: $20-$60. Family Fun Package: $145. 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, sjscarnival.org. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10, 2-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, noon-10 p.m. Nov. 12, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 13.
artsHOP 2016
The 10th annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP will include a variety of fun, educational and interactive events such as art walks in all three island cities Nov. 11, 13, and 18 showcasing dozens of island galleries and shops, special exhibits, the concert “Symphony on the Sand” Nov. 12 featuring the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra, two other additional outdoor concerts on Coquina Beach Nov. 11 and 13, the Island Players production of “Murderers” performing Nov. 10-20, and Sandblast, a sand sculpture competition Nov. 19 and sand sculpture clinics Nov. 17 and 18, and much more. Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach. For a detailed schedule and information: culturalconnections.info.
“Hello Dali!” Standard Flower Show
The Manatee River Garden Club will be holding its annual Standard Flower Show featuring designs, horticultural displays, and artistic crafts reflecting the unique artist, Salvador Dali. There will be a section with photography exhibits, jewelry pieces, and an inspirational Youth Educational Exhibit by Lincoln Memorial Middle School’s Urban Ag and FFA Garden project student participant,s and a plant sale and boutique. 3120 First Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-870-2259 or manateerivergardenclub.com. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival
The 2016 Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival will feature sand sculpting lessons, a quick sand speed sculpting competition, an amateur competition, children’s activity area with science and crafts, and an array of food and beverage vendors. Live music will be provided Ari and the Alibis, Gypsy Star, Tropical Ave, The Big Bamboo Band, The Black Honkeys, Democracy, Billy Lyon Band, and Kettle of Fish. $5-$20. Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota, 941-349-3800 or siestakeycrystalclassic.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-15.
Annual Christmas Market
The Kirkwood and Palma Sola Presbyterian Churches invites the public to come and sip warm cider while you meander through 20 booths with gift choices at the 21st annual Christmas Market featuring handmade jewelry, scarves, specialty sporting equipment, gift bags, ornaments and handmade soap. There will be a Cookie Room and The Boy Scout Troop 181 will run a grilling booth outside, and the Manatee Sunrise Kiwanis Foundation Book Bus will be parked outside to give free books to all children in attendance. Admission is free. Kirkwood Church, 6101 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-794-6229. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Florida SunCoast Orchids Open House Sale
Choose from thousands of orchids, including cattleyas, brassavola, broughtonia, hybrids, encyclia species and hybrids, eppicatts, dendrobiums, vandas, phalaenopsis and cymbidiums. 8211 Verna Bethany Road, Myakka City, 941-322-8777 or floridasuncoastorchids.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch will host the 15th annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest featuring over 300 American and international wines and food servings from over 35 of the area’s finest restaurants. There will be live musical entertainment, a silent auction, a beer tasting garden and cooking demonstrations. $80, $150 VIP. Sarasota Polo Grounds, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota, 941-358-2068. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Art and a Movie
In Art and a Movie “The Golden Child,” Eddie Murphy plays a detective to find a Buddhist mystic. There will be a post-screening discussion led by a Ringling staff member. $5, free for members. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Arts and Craft Festival
The seventh annual Arts and Crafts Festival will feature 35 vendors of quality arts and crafts offering wearable art, jewelry, gourds, glass art, wood crafts, ceramics, quilts and more. Admission is free. Riverside Club, 2550 Pier Dr., Ruskin. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12.
Annual St. Armands Art Festival
The 238th annual St. Armands Art Festival will feature over 175 artists and craftsmen offering original artwork including oils, watercolors, ceramics, jewelry and sculpture. Admission is free. St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. artfestival.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12-13.
Florida Railroad Museum: Von Kessinger’s Express, a WWII Re-enactment
A World War II re-enactment of a train escape with General Von Kessinger on board hoping to evade the French resistance, and U.S. and British troops. There will be Allied and German camps, equipment exhibits, vehicles and weapon displays, demonstrations and exciting battle re-enactments. $14-$18, veterans ride free. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. Nov. 12, noon Nov. 13.
A Tribute to America’s Veterans
The Military Officer’s Association of America, Sarasota Chapter invites the public to bring the entire family and join them in a Tribute to America’s Veterans featuring a Las Vegas Bob Hope impersonator in a two hour performance, recalling the music, entertainers, and celebrities who traveled overseas to produce shows for American servicemen and women during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars. $20-$25. Riverview Performing Arts Center, One Ram Way, Sarasota, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 or Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. thepopsorchestra.com or starsandstripescelebration.com.
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 7 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 26.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring Del Couch Music Foundation with multiple performers playing various music genres 6-8 p.m., and the band Seven Years Past at 8-10 p.m. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 5-10 p.m. ???.
