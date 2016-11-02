Performing Arts: Nov. 3-9

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Murderers,” Nov. 10-20. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Kiwanis Theater: “Children of a Lesser God,” through Nov. 6: $26. Stone Hall: “Assassins,” through Nov. 13; $37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
Voices of Sarasota Contemporary Dance, Dec. 1-4. All tickets are $46. sarasotacontemporarydance.org. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099.
Sarasota Ballet
Balanchine, Ashton & Tudor: “Apollo,” “Sinfonietta” and “Gala Performance,” Nov. 18-20. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Sarasota Opera House
The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2; $35 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota Ballet: George Balanchine’s “Jewels,” Dec. 16-17; $35 and up. Moscow’s Ballet: The Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Opera
Sarasota Opera
“Don Pasquale,” through Nov. 13; $19 and up. Fall Opera Showcase, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6; $10 and up. Sarasota Youth Opera: “The Secret World of Og,” 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; $12 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “Book of Days,” through Nov. 20; $14.50 and up. “The Tragedy of Hamlet,” through Nov. 22; $25. “Guys and Dolls,” Nov. 15-Jan. 1; $32 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: Winter Cabaret “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” through Jan. 29; $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Million Dollar Quartet,” Nov. 11-Jan. 1; $29 and up. Keating Theatre: “Clever Little Lies, Dec. 14-March 4; $29 and up. Children’s Theatre Series: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” Nov. 19-26. “Deck The Halls!” Dec. 10-17; all tickets are $10. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Wilde Broadway Series: “Young Frankenstein,” through Nov. 20; $12 and up. “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“My Barking Dog,” Nov. 11-18; $20-$28. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Daniel Tosh, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26: $79.83 “Fame - The Musical,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8; $46 and up. Garrison Keillor, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; $46 and up. “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 21; $36 and up. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28; $36 and up. “42nd Street,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30; $66 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“The Wiz,” through Nov.19; $22 and up. 2016-2017 Young Artist Program: Victoria Byrd, Jan. 2; $25. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
Moliere’s “Tartuffe,” through Nov. 20; $29 and up. American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Mahaffey Theater
Moscow’s Ballet: “The Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 7 p.m. Dec. 27; $32 and up. Michael Carbonaro, magician, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29; $29 and up. State Ballet of Russia: “Swan Lake,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30; $32.50 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6; $30 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“Lizzie, a Killer Rock Musical,” through Nov. 6; $29.50. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time,” Nov. 8-13; $27.50 and up. Tracy Morgan, 8 p.m. Nov. 11; $35 and up. Neil deGrasse Tyson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; $85 and up. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” 2 p.m. Nov. 19; $12.50. “iLuminate,” 8 p.m., Nov. 20; $35 and up. Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music,” Nov. 26-27; $21.50 and up. “Into the Woods,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4; $27.50 and up. Shanghai Nights: Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; $35 and up. Bridget Everett - Pound It! 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; $30 and up. Kim Russo, The Happy Medium, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; $39 and up. Hasan Minhaj, “Homecoming King,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; $35 and up. “Here Comes the Funny Tour”: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Nick Swardson, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; $95 and up. National Theatre Live: “One Man, Two Guvnors,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11; $21.50 and up. “One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; $25 and up. Next Generation Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 17-18; $30 and up. “An American in Paris,” Dec. 20-25; $39 and up.1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Tampa Theatre
Magic Men Live, Nov. 8; $23.50-$78.50, 711 N. Franklin St., 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
