Things to do: Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
BOO Fest
BOO Fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Wizard of Oz themed celebration featuring haunted rides, costume contest, storefront window painting contest on Main Street, a spooktacular dark maze, trick or treating and much more. There will be Wizard of Oz characters in eclectic costumes, a haunted yellow brick road with family picture opportunities, an all new mobile video game truck with Wii, dance games, balloon artist and performances by local dance academies. The event is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch, 941-757-1530 or lwrcac.com/boofest. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28.
Annual Yard Sale
Oneco United Methodist Church will host its annual yard sale. 2112 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5943. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 28-29.
Pumpkin Festival
A Pumpkin Festival will feature a pumpkin patch and maze, pie eating contests, free shows, and craft and food vendors. Guests can meet the Ninja Turtle and enjoy rides, games, inflatable land, petting zoo and pony rides. $7-$10, children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-219-8410 or sarasotapumpkinfestival.com. noon-10 p.m. Oct. 28-30.
Tampa Theatre: “A Nightmare on Franklin Street”
Tampa Theatre announces the return of “A Nightmare on Franklin Street” for a freakish fourth year of petrifying Halloween horror movies, creepy cult favorites, ghastly ghost tours and spooky special guests, including “Shock Treatment” 7:30 p.m. and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 11 p.m. Oct. 28. “Ghostbusters” 3 p.m. and “The Haunting” 6 p.m. Oct. 29. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 2:30 p.m., “Carrie” 5 p.m., “Misery” 7:30 p.m. and “Creepshow” 10 p.m., Oct. 30. “Hotel Transylvania” 10 a.m. and “I Drink Your Blood” 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31. Balcony Backstage Ghost Tours are 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and 31, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Tickets for all movies and backstage tours are $8-$10, except for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which are $13-$15. 711 Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Celtoberfest
The New World Celts of Sarasota will host its inaugural Celtoberfest featuring traditional Scottish and Irish music groups, including Tarbolton, Celtic Conundrum, McIntyre, Ballads and Bodhrans. There will be step dancers, Celtic comedy, a Celtic market place and merchandise and food vendors. $15-$20. Sarasota Fair Grounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, celtoberfest.org. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host a Halloween-themed Main Street Live featuring Del Couch Music Foundation with multiple performers playing various music genres 6-8 p.m., and the band Seven Years Past at 8-10 p.m. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Fall Fest “Spirit of the Woods”
Little Manatee River State Park will host its inaugural Fall Fest “Spirit of the Woods” haunted house. The event features family fun with games, crafts and hayrides and haunted house tours after dark for those ages 13 and up. 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma, 813-671-5005 or floridastateparks.org/little-manatee-river. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29.
De Soto National Memorial “Desoween VIII”
Come if you dare, for the 13 Ghosts of Desoween, and experience a unique haunted trail event for ages 7 and up. The family friendly event and all activities are free. Visitors are encouraged to dress up. Pets are not allowed. De Soto National Memorial, 8300 De Soto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton, 941-792-0458 or nps.gov/deso. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 7 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
“Sip the Sunshine” Craft Beer Festival
The “Sip the Sunshine” All Florida Craft Beer Festival will showcase the talents of Florida’s award-winning established breweries and those younger breweries you may not have heard of yet. The event will feature the area’s top chefs and caterers creating a Florida inspired cuisine for all attendees. Music will be provided by Jah Movement Reggae Band, Have Gun Will Travel, Heavy Pets and Blues Traveler. General admission: $45, VIP: $125. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, sipthesunshine.com. noon-9 p.m. Oct. 29.
Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch Express
All aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express for a two hour excursion with lots of activities. Each child will be able to pick out one pumpkin to take home. $14-$28. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. The express departs at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival
The Pumpkin Festival will feature craft booths, live music, 14 live shows, pumpkins, pioneer trades village, hayrides, pony rides, chainsaw sculptor, corn maze, scarecrow displays, rock climbing wall, power jump, petting zoo, barnyard playground, face painting, children’s train ride, juggler, butterfly experience, frog jumping championship. zip line, and much more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Corn maze and train ride are $2 each, big train is $3. Admission is $10, parking is $5, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Hunsader Farms, 5500 CR 675, Bradenton, 941-322-2168 or hunsaderfarms.com/pumpkin-festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
Selby Gardens “Spooktacular”
This playful, family friendly event features traditional, wholesome Halloween happenings like trick or treating and pumpkin decorating, fun and educational activities like seed planting, as well as more frightening, but not too scary, options for older children like a mad scientist experiment center. Bring your own trick-or-treat bags. All activities are free with admission. $20 adults, $10 children ages 4-17, free for members. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30.
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions promises fans a high-flying, dynamic experience featuring the 2016 U.S. Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Christ Brooks, Jake Dalton, Danell Leyva, Sam Mikulak, Alex Naddour, Kiana Eide, Monica Rokhman, Jennifer Rokhman, Kristen Shaldybin, Laura Zeng, Nicole Ahsinger and Logan Dooleym, 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Jognosn, and 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Webber and many more. Cast may vary due to athletes’ schedules. $29 and up. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Halloween “Fright Night”
St. Armand’s Circle will be spooky during a Halloween Fright Night as ghosts and goblins of Sarasota’s past will be joining walking zombies and other scary creatures during Halloween Fright Night. There will be decorated store fronts, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, and a statue decorating contest. A special performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” by the Sarasota High School Drama Department will be at 8 p.m. St. Armand’s Circle, Sarasota, 941-388-1551 or starmandscircleassoc.com. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night
Crime Stoppers of Manatee County in partnership with the DeSoto Square mall will host the 13th annual Halloween Safe Kids Night, a safe alternative for trick or treating. Families can visit the mall and enjoy an enhanced Halloween experience with plenty of supervision, fun, games, activities, and candy. The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-792-2732 or manateecrimestoppers.com. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Village of the Arts Community Trick-or-Treat
The Village of the Arts will be decorated in seasonal and fun decor when they’ll be hosting a low-fi trick-or-treat for young children. Village residents and businesses will be handing out treats. The event is free. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
“The Vault of Souls” Haunt Experience
A fantastic new theatrical elegant fear experience features dancing in the restored 1920s bank building, The Vault, disturbing characters in the creepy 100-year old basement, an aerialist on the third floor and a world class singer in the Gin Joint. The experience runs Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 29 and is a reservations-only for adults ages 18 and older. $100. The Vault, 611 N. Franklin St., Tampa. elegantfear.com. 6 p.m. through Oct. 29.
Sunsets at Selby’s Secret Garden
Walk the gardens with a cocktail in hand, listening to music and enjoy the botanical allure of one of Sarasota’s most romantic date destinations Wednesdays through Nov. 23. $40 members, $50 visitors. Price includes complementary on-site parking, lite bites, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-5731 or selby.org. 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 16.
Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes
Experience Lakewood Ranch’s annual Tour of Homes featuring over 50 stunning model homes. Pick up a Tour of Homes guide at 6220 University Parkway or 11506 Rangeland Parkway, both in Lakewood Ranch. lwrtourofhomes.com. Through Nov. 20.
Riverhouse Waterfront Market
Kick off the 2016 holiday shopping season at the inaugural Riverhouse Waterfront Market featuring dozens of local businesses offering their holiday season products including gourmet gift baskets, jewelry, fashion, cosmetics, honey, sweet treats and much more. There will be prize drawings and live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free, bring a canned good or non-perishable item as a donation to the Manatee Food Bank. Riverfront Room, 995 Riverside Dr., Palmetto, 941-713-6057 or facebook.com/riverhousewaterfrontmarket. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 12.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. There will be a judged “Howl’ween Pet Parade,” featuring a line of pooches with their owners strutting down the street in Halloween costumes, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. every first and third Sunday of the month, Bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Seniors Got Talent Grand Finale
Seniors Got Talent’s grand finale will feature 13 local contestants who have participated in auditions and earned a performance spot in this event. $5 donation. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-812-1545. 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Robin and the Retros. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit Family Promise of Sarasota. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. This weekend will highlight the Day of the Dead, featuring shrines and altars throughout the community and a special shrine dedicated to David Bowie Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4-5.
Annual Mullet Smoke-Off
The Terra Ceia Island Village Improvement Association will host its 17th annual mullet smoke-off featuring traditional smoke-off activities, such as the infamous mullet toss, a cast net toss, arts and crafts vendors, and live music by “Sundown of Yesterdayze.” Admission is free, food, including mullet inspired plates, and beverages will be available for purchase. 55 Horseshoe Loop, Seabreeze Park, Terra Ceia Island, 941-729-2328 or terra-ceia-via.com. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Parrish Arts Council’s “Arts Come Alive in 2016!”
The Parrish Arts Council will host its third annual “Arts Come Alive in 2016!” featuring a showcase of talented artists displaying and offering their work for sale in a fun-filled atmosphere complete with artist’s demonstrations, live local music groups including Kimberly Betts, and kid’s activities. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for sale. 860-983-3767 or parrishartscouncil.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Arts and Craft Show
The Anna Maria Island Arts and Crafts show offers shoppers a large variety of unique items, including jewelry, glass, photography, art, clothes and much more. There will be live music by Patchouli. Admission and parking are free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6.
Annual Stone Crab Festival
The fifth annual Stone Crab Festival will feature fresh, local stone crab and other seafood, live music by various performers and bands on three different stages, local artisans and crafters, and a kid’s zone. Admission and parking are free. A shuttle, departing from the FISH Preserve, will be available. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez Village, 941-798-2035 or swordfishgrillcortez.com. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5-6.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays November through July.
Food Truck Rodeo
Get a taste various food trucks will have to offer, ride a mechanical bull, taste some cotton candy and enjoy live entertainment at the Food Truck Rodeo. There will be pony rides, face-painting, balloons and more. Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church, 5600 Deer Dr., Lakewood Ranch, 941-587-5392. noon-3 p.m. Nov. 6.
Annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP
The 10th annual Anna Maria Island artsHOP will include a variety of fun, educational and interactive events, including art walks in all three island cities, Symphony on the Sand and two additional outdoor concerts on Coquina Beach, 12 plays, Sandblast, special exhibits, art demonstrations, artist meet-and-greets, creative activities, live music by local musicians, and more. Multiple locations in Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach. Find a complete schedule of events at islandartshop.com. Nov. 8-20.
2016 St. Joseph Catholic School Carnival Spectacular
Enjoy food, games, rides by Dreamland Amusements and lots of family fun activities and a Kids Zone at the 2016 St. Joseph Catholic School Carnival Spectacular. Live music by various local bands. Admission is free. Prices for rides, games and food vary. Wristbands: $20-$60. Family Fun Package: $145. 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, sjscarnival.org. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10, 2-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, noon-10 p.m. Nov. 12, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 13.
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
