Concerts: Oct. 20-26

Manatee
Classical
Nov. 11: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; no charge.
Nov. 12: Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra: “Symphony in the Sand,” 4:30-7:30 p.m., Coquina Gulfside Park, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach; $20-$125.
Nov. 17: SCF Symphonic Band: “The Killer B’s: Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and Bernstein,” 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Christian rock/blues
Country
Oct. 22: Chase Bryant, 7 p.m., Joyland IV, Bradenton; $10-$15.
Halloween
Oct. 23: Jim Culver “It’s Halloween,” 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Holiday
Dec. 2: SCF Choirs and Bradenton Symphony Orchestra: “Handel’s Messiah,” 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $5-$15.
Dec. 8: SCF Holiday Chamber Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $4-$8.
Dec. 10: Manatee Community Concert Band Holiday Pops Cabaret, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Dec. 11: Sundays at Neel: “Jazz on Ice,” with SCF Big Band, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Dec. 12: The Qol Quartet, a Holiday Show, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20.
Pops
Oct. 22: Concert in the Park, featuring local high school orchestras, 6 p.m., McKechnie Field, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton; $10 per family.
Nov. 5: Manatee Community Concert Band: “Let Freedom Ring,” 7:30 p.m. Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Nov. 14: Tribute to America’s Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $15 and up.
Rock Blues
Oct. 28: Bruce Katz Band, 8 p.m., Ace’s Lounge; $12-$15.
Dec. 2-4 Annual Bradenton Blues Festival: Slam Allen, Mark Hummer and Golden Lone Star Revue, Jason Ricci, Victor Wainwright and the Wildroots, Larry McCray, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Ilana Katz Katz, Damon Fowler, Ari and the Alibis, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, 6:45-6-9 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 4, Riverwalk, Bradenton; $10-$25.
Sarasota
Choral
Nov. 6: Gloria Musicae: “Viva Espana!” 4 p.m., Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota; $15 and up.
Dec. 11: Gloria Musicae: “Too Hot to Handel,” 4 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $15 and up.
Classical
Oct. 27: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Beautiful Brass,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oct. 29-30: Artist Series Concerts: Ying Quartet with Bharat Chandra “Mozart and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Nov. 4-6: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “The Music Rite,” 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Nov. 5: Da Capo Chamber Players: “Pierrot Lunaire,” 8 p.m., Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida; $15.
Nov. 9: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 10: Artist Series Concerts: “Viva l’Opera - lunch, look and listen,” 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Nov. 13: Community concerts by professional musicians, 3 p.m., Allegro Academy of Music, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Poignant Piano,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Dec. 2-4: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “The New World,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Dec. 18: Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series: The Emerson String Quartet, 3 p.m., Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall; $37 and up.
Dec. 21: Sarasota Concert Association Music Matinees: Avis Romm, piano, Aaron Romm, trumpet, at noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
Country
Oct. 28: Mary Chapin Carpenter, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 5: Parmalee, 10 p.m., White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road, Sarasota; $17-$20.
Folk
Holiday
Nov. 13: Tribute to America’s Veterans, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $15 and up.
Nov. 18: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 25: Dave Koz Christmas Tour 2016, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Nov. 27: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 29: Jim Brickman’s Comfort and Joy Holiday Tour, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Dec. 7-10: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Sleigh Ride,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Dec. 12; $38.
Dec. 10: Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Celebration Tour, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $51 and up.
Dec. 16: The Florida Orchestra “Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses,” a video game concert, The Mahaffey; $25 and up.
Dec. 17-18: Carole J. Bufford, Eric Yves Garcia, Matt Baker: “A Christmas Carole and A New Years Yves,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18 adn 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Dec. 18: The Qol Quartet, a Holiday Show, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20.
Instrumental
Oct. 23: The First Brass Five: “OktoberFest,” 6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota
Jazz
Oct. 21: Jazz Club of Sarasota”Jazz at Two” concert series: Jim Wellen Quartet, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; no charge.
Oct. 28: Jazz Club of Sarasota”Jazz at Two” concert series: Sarasota Jazz Project, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 4: Jazz Club of Sarasota “Jazz at Two” concert series: Eddie Tobin, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 12: Jazz Club of Sarasota evening concert series: Valerie Gillespie and John DePaola “Music of Jazz Legends,” 7:30 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25 members, $30 nonmembers.
Nov. 18: Jazz Club of Sarasota “Jazz at Two” concert series: Thomas Carabasi, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 25: Jazz Club of Sarasota “Jazz at Two” concert series: Whitney James, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; no charge.
Latin
Dec. 3-4: Elkey Trio “Entre Mundos; Between Worlds,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $40.
Modern Classical
Oldies
Oct. 22: Doo Wop Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Nov. 19: Decades Rewind, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $37.50 and up.
Dec. 12: The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Popular
Oct. 20-22: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Breaking Bad,” 7 p.m. Oct 20, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Holley Hall; $38.
Pops
Nov. 12-13: Artists Series Concerts: “Croon, When a Whisper Became a Song,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Dec. 17-18: Artist Series Concerts: “A Christmas Carole and A New Years Yves,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Rock/blues
Oct. 31: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; SOLD OUT.
World
Dec. 3-4: Artist Series Concerts: Elkey Trio “Entre Mundos: Between Worlds,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Christian
Nov. 29: King & Country and Lauren Daigle “A for King and Country Christmas,” 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $25 and up.
Classical
Oct. 21: The Florida Orchestra: “Jeremy Denk plays Ravel,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Nov. 3: Joshua Bell, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Nov. 16: Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $46.25 and up.
Nov. 19: Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $25 and up.
Nov. 26: Dolly Parton, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Folk
Nov. 12: Greg West, 5:45 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Nov. 14: Joe Pug, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Dec. 3: Dean Johanesen, 5:45 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Hip-hop
Oct. 27: Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles: “Trailer Park Boys’ Still Drunk, High and Unemployed Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Dec. 6: Lauryn Hill, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $61.50 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 29: Windham Hill Winter Solstice with Liz Story, Barbara Higbie and Sean Harkness, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $29 and up.
Dec. 1: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50.
Dec. 2: Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Amalie Arena; $25 and up.
Dec. 3: Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, “Making Spirits Bright,” 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $20.
Dec. 9: The Fray: “Mix 100.7 Mistletoe Show,” 7 p.m. The Mahaffey; $35 and up.
Dec. 17: iHeartradio Jingle Ball Tour: Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, DNCE, Lukas Graham, Martin Garrix and Daya, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $64 and up.
Dec. 18: Trans-Syberian Orchestra, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $32 and up.
Instrumental
Nov. 5: Simply Three, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $32.50 and up.
Latin
Nov. 27: The Havana Cuba All-Stars, 4 p.m., Straz Center; $25.
Motown
Oct. 28: The Florida Orchestra: “Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75.
Rock/blues
Oct. 21: Robert McDuffie and Fifth House Ensemble, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Oct. 23: Jeffrey Osborne and Gerald Albright, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
Nov. 2: Stevie Nicks, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Nov. 13: Streetlight Manifesto, 5 p.m., Jannus Live; $23.75.
Nov. 15: Pet Shop Boys “Super” North American Tour, 8:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Nov. 16: Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Nov. 21: Toh Kay, 8:30 p.m., Straz Center; $17 and up.
Dec. 9: Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $65 and up.
Dec. 19: Griffin House, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
