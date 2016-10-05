Things to do: Oct. 6-12

Fairs, festivals & more
“The Vault of Souls” Haunt Experience
A fantastic new theatrical elegant fear experience features dancing in the restored 1920s bank building, The Vault, disturbing characters in the creepy 100-year old basement, an aerialist on the third floor and a world class singer in the Gin Joint. The experience runs Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 29 and is a reservations-only for adults ages 18 and older. $100. The Vault, 611 N. Franklin St., Tampa. elegantfear.com. 6 p.m. through Oct. 29.
“Spirit Voices from Old Manatee”
Spirit Voices from Old Manatee is an outdoor historical drama staged at Manatee Village Historical Park and the 1850 Manatee Burying Grounds in Bradenton. The production features costumed thespians who bring to life those interred in the county’s first organized cemetery with haunting graveside dialogues. Oct. 6-8, 13-16, 20-23. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Act I begins at 7 p.m. Due to the interactive nature of this event, all attendees will be required to sign a waiver at the gate, prior to admission. Not recommended for viewers under 10 years old. Manatee Village Historical Park is 1404 Manatee Ave. E. $20 a person. Tickets may be ordered by phone, 941-741-4076 or by visiting Manatee Village Historical Park 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and the second and fourth Saturday of the month. The show on Oct. 23 will take place inside the historic Old Meeting House Church for those who are mobility challenged, or prefer not to view the performance in the cemetery.
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 6.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Goodbye Eddie Band. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Music by Dino at Fun Girl Art, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7-8.
Annual Plant Sale
The Sarasota County Master Gardeners will host their 11th annual Plant Sale featuring nearly 300 varieties, from adonidia “Christmas” palms to zebra plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide gardening tips and help with selecting the right plant for the right place. Admission is free. Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, 941-861-5000 or sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8.
Art and a Movie
The Ringling Museum’s Art and a Movie will feature the film “Teahouse of the August Moon,” a gentle satire on America’s drive to change the world, and notably Japan, in the post-war years. $5, free for members. Chao Lecture Hall at John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk featuring over 40 galleries and studios premiere new works, with artists and demonstrations on-site. Free ArtWalk trolleys encompass the arts districts. Free parking is available in various areas. The event is free and open to the public. Various locations in downtown St. Petersburg, stpeteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8.
Flight to the North Pole
A benefit car and motorcycle show “Flight to the North Pole” will feature prize drawings, door prizes, 50/50 jackpot, a silent auction, face painting for kids, a DJ and live music. The event is free and open to the public. Proceeds will benefit charities and organizations providing help to terminally ill children and their families. Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-747-3011, ext. 222 or flighttothenorthpole.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Roboticon Tampa Bay
More than 800 students from around the Tampa Bay and Florida will descend at the Sun Dome to learn while they play, and show guests this exciting “Sport of the Mind.” Roboticon, a full scale FIRST Robotics Competition, is free to the public and FIRST LEGO League Jr., FIRST LEGO League, and FIRST Tech Challenge combined with an Innovation Fair, workshops, industry exhibits and more. The event’s mission is to provide FIRST Robotics teams with a high-quality, post-career competitive event. USF Sun Dome, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-974-3111 or sundomearena.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9.
Taste of St. Armands
St. Armands Circle Association will host its annual “Taste of St. Armands” featuring the Circle’s various restaurants offering samples of their cuisines. Noteworthy wineries and microbreweries will offer libations to the strolling public. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction and music. $45 in advance, $55 at the door. St. Armand’s Circle Park, Sarasota. starmandscircleaccos.com. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo begins Oct. 7. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 8.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. every first and third Sunday of the month, Bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Ringling International Arts Festival
The Ringling International Arts Festival 2016 will open with an Opening Night Courtyard Celebration 8 p.m. Oct. 13. the festival will feature the daring audacity and riveting virtuosity by performers from across America and around the world, including “down under”antics of Australian acrobats and “over the top” brilliance of internationally acclaimed musicians, actors and dancers, presented at various locations within walking-distance proximity. $30-$35. Opening night tickets are $80. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. Oct. 13-16.
Annual Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest
The 10th annual Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest features music by Lonestar, Jaheim, Josh Thompson, Kelly Price, Tank, Lauren Mitchell, Jah Movement, Soul Circus, Kim Betts & Gamble Creek, NuJazz and more. Award winning Grilling Teams from across the nation boasting titles and numerous awards will have their barbecue pitts smoking and are ready to defend their titles. There will be an opening night fireworks show 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14. DeSoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. gulfcoastribfest.com. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 15, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 16.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 7:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 8 p.m. and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Tampa Theatre 90th Anniversary
The 90th anniversary of the Tampa Theatre will feature four screenings of films chosen for the ways in which each pays tribute to the art of cinema and spans eight decades of film making. The line-up: “Hugo,” “The Artist,” “The Cameraman,” a silent film with live accompaniment on the theatre’s Wurlitzer organ, and “Cinema Paradiso.” Tickets for the shows are just a quarter, and a $1 for the whole day, both cash only. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. 11:45 a.m. Oct. 15.
Jurassic Quest XL, Out of Extinction
An all new event and exhibit featuring more than 80 lifesize, animatronic dinosaurs will come to the Florida State Fairgrounds. There will be dinosaur rides, fossil digs, dina scooters, inflatables, bungee pull, games and more. $20-$29. Florida Fairgrounds, 4800 US 301, Tampa, 800-345-3247 or floridastatefair.com/events. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
The third annual Arcadia Fall PRCA Rodeo will feature the baddest bulls and broncos along with special performances by the Florida Cowboy Mounted Shooters, the Arcadia Rodeo Shootout Gang and the Arcadia All-Florida Saddle Club Quadrille Team. $15. Arcadia All-Florida Rodeo, 124 S.W. Heard St., Arcadia, 863-494-2014 or arcadiarodeo.com. 2 p.m., 11 a.m. doors, Oct. 15-16.
Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival 2016
The Pumpkin Festival will feature craft booths, live music, 14 live shows, pumpkins, pioneer trades village, hayrides, pony rides, chainsaw sculptor, corn maze, scarecrow displays, rock climbing wall, power jump, petting zoo, barnyard playground, face painting, children’s train ride, juggler, butterfly experience, frog jumping championship. zip line, and much more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Corn maze and train ride are $2 each, big train is $3. Admission is $10, parking is $5, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Hunsader Farms, 5500 CR 675, Bradenton, 941-322-2168 or hunsaderfarms.com/pumpkin-festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 15-30.
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Tampa Theatre: “A Nightmare on Franklin Street”
Tampa Theatre announces the return of “A Nightmare on Franklin Street” for a freakish fourth year of petrifying Halloween horror movies, creepy cult favorites, ghastly ghost tours and spooky special guests, including “A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m. and “Friday The 13th” 10 p.m. Oct. 21. “The Innocents” 2 p.m., “Beetlejuice” 4:45 p.m. and “The Conjuring” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. “Hocus Pocus” 2 p.m., “Psycho” 4:30 p.m., “Scream” 7 p.m. and “Halloween” 10 p.m. Oct. 23. “The Witch” 7:30 p.m. and “It Follows” 10 p.m. Oct. 24. “Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors” 7:30 p.m. and “Poltergeist” 10 p.m. Oct. 25. “The Omen” 10 p.m. Oct. 26. “Shock Treatment” 7:30 p.m. and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 11 p.m. Oct. 28. “Ghostbusters” 3 p.m. and “The Haunting” 6 p.m. Oct. 29. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 2:30 p.m., “Carrie” 5 p.m., “Misery” 7:30 p.m. and “Creepshow” 10 p.m., Oct. 30. “Hotel Transylvania” 10 a.m. and “I Drink Your Blood” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Balcony Backstage Ghost Tours are 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 25, 28 and 31 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 and 29. Tickets for all movies and backstage tours are $8-$10, except for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which are $13-$15. 711 Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market
The 19th annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market will feature new, used and eclectic maritime treasures, including boating and fishing gear for sale. There will be live music. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or floridamaritimemuseum.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22.
Vintage Post Card and Ephemera Show and Sale
The Sunshine Post Card Club will host a Vintage Post Card and Ephemera Show and Sale featuring local and regional dealers offering a wide variety of postcards and ephemera, including cities, small towns, churches, Valentines, Christmas, airlines, military, railroads, advertising, and a lot more from funny to funky. $3. Complimentary coffee and pastries. Stadium Hotel, 4750 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa. Leah Schnall at 941-753-8794. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Annual Sarasota Art and Craft Show
The 22nd annual Downtown Sarasota Art and Craft Festival will feature near 100 local, regional and national artists and crafters, offering a variety of arts and craft items including folk art, pottery, handmade jewelry and paintings, handmade clothing, scented soaps, and much more. The event is free and open to the public. Central Avenue and Five Points Park, Sarasota, 954-746-6615 or artfestival.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-23.
Buckler’s 26th Annual Holiday Craft Fair
The Buckler’s 26th annual Holiday Craft Fair will feature handmade creations from local and national artists and crafters, including holiday and seasonal crafts, garden decor, custom home decor, painted glass, personalized items, dazzling jewelry, baby items, quilts, country and primitive decor, pet items, bears, fine needlework, clay work, gourds, baskets, and much more. $5-10. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto. bucklercraftfair.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “The Shining,” 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Tristan and Isolde,” noon Oct. 8, encore performance Oct. 12. “Don Giovanni,” Oct. 22, encore performance Oct. 26. “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Golden Age,” Oct. 16. “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Keiser University Scare Fair
Gather your family and friends and visit Keiser University for a fun-filled community event hosted by Keiser University’s faculty, staff and students. There will be a haunted house, face painting, music, games, prizes, refreshments and more. The event is free and open to the public. Sarasota Campus, 1661 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota, 866-288-1781 or keiser-education.com. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
BOO Fest
BOO Fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Wizard of Oz-themed celebration featuring haunted rides, costume contest, storefront window painting contest on Main Street, a spooktacular dark maze, trick or treating and much more. There will be Wizard of Oz characters in eclectic costumes, a haunted yellow brick road with family picture opportunities, an all new mobile video game truck with Wii, dance games, balloon artist and performances by local dance academies. The event is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch, 941-757-1530 or lwrcac.com/boofest. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28.
Sarasota Pumpkin Festival
The Sarasota Pumpkin Festival will feature a pumpkin patch and maze, pie eating contests, free shows, and craft and food vendors. Guests can meet the Ninja Turtle and enjoy rides, games, inflatable land, petting zoo and pony rides. $7-$10, children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-219-8410 or sarasotapumpkinfestival.com. noon-10 p.m. Oct. 28-30.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch Express
All aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express for a two hour excursion with lots of activities. Each child will be able to pick out one pumpkin to take home. $14-$28. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. The express departs at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions promises fans a high-flying, dynamic experience featuring the 2016 U.S. Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Christ Brooks, Jake Dalton, Danell Leyva, Sam Mikulak, Alex Naddour, Kiana Eide, Monica Rokhman, Jennifer Rokhman, Kristen Shaldybin, Laura Zeng, Nicole Ahsinger and Logan Dooleym, 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Jognosn, and 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Webber and many more. Cast may vary due to athletes’ schedules. $29 and up. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27.
