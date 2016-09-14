Attraction briefs: Sept. 15-21

Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo Sunshine State savings for Florida residents
The Zoo has introduced Sunshine State savings for Florida residents with limited-time offers on single-day admission and Zoo Annual Membership through Sept. 30, 2016. Florida residents can save on single-day admission prices at $19.95 per person for adults and children, or save 10 percent on Zoo Annual Membership packages. Both offers require state-issued identification for adults. Florida resident offers can be purchased online or at the Zoo’s ticket windows during regular business hours 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa, 813-935-8552 or lowryparkzoo.org/FL.
Epcot International Food and Wine Festival
The annual Disney celebration of global flavors will feature inspired sips and bites at over 30 marketplaces and ABC’s Emmy Award-winning lifestyle series, “The Chew,” hosting Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Clinton Kelly and Dahpne Oz who will share their Disney culinary adventures and tasty recipes before Epcot audiences Oct. 5-7. Other Various other celebrity chefs will appear throughout the festival and visitors can experience hands-on workshops, wine and dine packages and “eat to the beat” with festival concerts including Wang Chung, Plain White T’s, Delta Rae, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Wilson Phillips, Boyz II Men and Jeffrey Osbourne. 200 Epcot Center Dr., Orlando, 407-824-4321 or disneyworld.disney.co.com/destinations/epcot. Through Nov. 14.
MOSI Discovery Passport “Pay for a day, rest of the year free”
Guests who purchase regularly priced Museum of Science and Industry general admission this summer will get a new Discovery Passport, giving them free unlimited admission to MOSI through Dec. 31, 2016. To kick off the event, a “Polar Beach Party” will be held July 9-10 inside the museum, which is included with admission. General admission: $26.95. 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-987-6000 or mosi.org. Now through Dec. 31.
African Penguins at Lowry Park Zoo
Peer into the life and plight of the endangered African penguins at the newly renovated Penguin Beach campus at the Zoo. Eleven birds have returned to their outdoor beach-themed habitat following an extended “staycation” during construction, welcoming new colony member “Marcus,” a 1-year old male. The new facility is critical to the Zoo’s role as a leader in African penguin conservation. 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa, 813-935-8552 or lowryparkzoo.org.
Universal Orlando Resort “Halloween Horror Nights”
On select nights this fall the streets of Universal Studios Florida come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs. Visitors can explore all-new terrifying haunted houses, brave multiple creature-filled scare zones, enjoy outrageous live shows and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions, which will include “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” “Krampus,” a St. Nicholas evil counterpart, “You Won’t Stand A Chance” and “Halloween,” “The Walking Dead,” and “The Exorcist.” 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, 407-363-8000 or universalorlando.com. Sept. 16-Oct. 31.
Busch Gardens Red Carpet Series
The Busch Gardens “Red Carpet” series will feature legendary Latin jazz artist Arturo Sandoval Sept. 17. The series will offer guests some of the biggest names in entertainment. $30-$99. Moroccan Palace, Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa, 888-800-5447 or seaworldparks.com/buschgardens. 8 p.m., gates open 6:30 p.m.
Busch Gardens “Howl-O-Scream”
Howl-O-Scream will return with an “Evil Encore” for 21 select terrifying nights featuring tormenting surprises and unexpected terrors around every corner including roaming hoards, horrific haunted houses, chilling live shows and the chance to challenge Florida’s top thrill rides in the dark on the all-new Cobra’s Curse. The event is a separate-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed. For a limited time with the Summer Deal, any single-day admission to Howl-O-Scream is $45, and includes early access to the park starting at 5 p.m. Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa, 888-800-5447 or seaworldparks.com/buschgardens. Freaky Preview will open Sept. 23-24. The event then runs 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday nights Sept. 29-Oct. 30.
SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween meets the seas every weekend in October during SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular. The family-friendly event immerses guests in an underwater “fantasea” with trick-or-treating, whimsical pumpkin fish, sea-themed arts and crafts, and up-close animal encounters. Highlights include Waves of Trick-or-Treat Fun, Penelope’s Garden Party, Sesame Street’s Countdown to Halloween, a Spooktacular Dance Party, and various spooky add-ons available at seaworldorlando.com. The event is included in park admission. 7007 Sea World Dr., Orlando, 888-800-5447 or seaworldparks.com/en/seaworld-orlando. noon-park close, weekends Oct. 1-30.
‘Museums on Us’
Bank of America’s "Museums on Us" is offering cardholders free admission to some of the most exciting cultural venues in the United States. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free access to more than 150 participating museums in 94 cities and include the Tampa Museum of Art in Tampa and the Florida Holocaust Museum and Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. Present your Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission. The offer is valid for cardholders only, guests are not eligible. museums.bankofamerica.com. First weekend of each month, Oct. 1-2.
Lowry Park Zoo “Creatures of the Night”
Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo will transform into an eerie and immersive Halloween adventure for the whole family with the all-new “Creatures of the Night,” when the Zoo stays open late and animals lurk in the night and spooky surprises around every corner. There will be a wide variety of Halloween-themed activities with a special sanctuary set aside for little ‘boos” and “ghouls” when Wallaroo Station transforms into a festive fall harvest, complete with a pumpkin patch, scarecrows and friendly farm animals. Specialty dining will be available featuring seasonal flavors. 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa, 813-935-8552 or lowryparkzoo.org/FL. 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 7- 29.
LEGOLAND events
LEGOLAND will celebrate its fifth birthday in 2016 and brings an exciting lineup of special events, including LEGO Club Weekends featuring Brick or Treat on select days in October, Firefighter Fridays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, LEGOLAND Fifth Birthday Celebration Oct. 15, Christmas Bricktacular on select dates in December and Kids’ New Year’s eve on Dec. 31. All events are designed for kids 2-12 years old and offer incredible entertainment with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions in 13 themed lands. 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven. florida.legoland.com.
Orlando Eye
For a limited time Florida residents can ride the Orlando Eye, a 400-feet observation wheel at a special rate of $18 for adults, and $13 children ages 3-12. Proof of residency is required. Restrictions apply. 8401 International Dr., No. 100, Orlando, officialorlandoeye.com.
Palma Sola Botanical Park
Palma Sola Botanical Park features landscaped grounds, specialty gardens, a rare fruit tree section, lakes, a gazebo, a screened pavilion and play ground. Restroom and picnic tables are provided. Sidewalks and paths wind through the 10 acre grounds. The Galleria building features a large room, suitable for weddings, parties and other celebrations and is for rent through the administrative office. Admission to the park is free. 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton, 941-761-2866 or palmasolabp.com. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
RealRail Train Displays
Come enjoy the operating train displays. Admission is free. 6804 14th St. W., Bradenton, realrail.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, except on holiday weekends.
Comments