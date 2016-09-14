Concerts: Sept. 15-21

Manatee
Classical
Oct. 7: Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, debut concert, 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $5-$15.
Nov. 11: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; no charge.
Pops
Nov. 5: Manatee Community Concert Band: “Let Freedom Ring,” 7:30 p.m. Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; no charge.
Christian rock/blues
Oct. 1: Matt Walden: “The Hometown Show,” 7:30 p.m., The Loft at the Church at Bradenton, 2520 43rd St. W., Bradenton; $10 and up. General admission and VIP tickets are available at MattWaldenMusic.com.
Sarasota
Choral
Nov. 6: Gloria Musicae: “Viva Espana!” 4 p.m., Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota; $15 and up.
Classical
Oct. 1: New Music New College: Kathleen Supové, Jennifer Choi, and James Moore, 8 p.m., New College of Florida; $15.
Oct. 9: Artist Series Concerts: “Piano Grand!” 3 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $45.
Oct. 16: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Quintessential Quintets,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oct. 27: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Beautiful Brass,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oct. 29-30: Artist Series Concerts: Ying Quartet with Bharat Chandra “Mozart and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Nov. 4-6: Sarasota Orchestra, Master Works: “The Music Rite,” 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
Nov. 5: Da Capo Chamber Players: “Pierrot Lunaire,” 8 p.m., Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida; $15.
Nov. 9: Sarasota Concert Association: Hein Jung, soprano, Grigorios Zamparas, piano, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; no charge.
Nov. 10: Artist Series Concerts: “Viva l’Opera - lunch, look and listen,” 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Nov. 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Poignant Piano,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Country
Oct. 28: Mary Chapin Carpenter, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
Oct. 15: Celtic Thunder, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 18: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 25: Dave Koz Christmas Tour 2016, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Nov. 27: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Nov. 29: Jim Brickman’s Comfort and Joy Holiday Tour, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
Modern Classical
Sept. 22: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Music of Our Time I,” 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Sept. 25: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: “Music of Our Time II,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
Oldies
Oct. 22: Doo Wop Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Nov. 19: Decades Rewind, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $37.50 and up.
Popular
Oct. 19-22: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Breaking Bad,” 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 21, 7 p.m. Oct 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Holley Hall; $38.
Pops
Nov. 12-13: Artists Series Concerts: “Croon, When a Whisper Became a Song,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Rock/blues
Sept. 23: Friday Fest: Dr. Dave Band, 5-9 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; no charge.
Sept. 30: Yaya Diamond, 8 p.m., Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Ave., Siesta Key; $5.
Oct. 31: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; SOLD OUT.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Classical
Oct. 21: The Florida Orchestra: “Jeremy Denk plays Ravel,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Nov. 3: Joshua Bell, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Sept. 18: Zac Brown Band: Black Out the Sun Tour, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $20 and up.
Sept. 23: Toby Keith, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $20 and up.
Oct. 2: Kinky Friedman, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., The Craftman House, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; $30.
Nov. 16: Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $46.25 and up.
Nov. 19: Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $25 and up.
Nov. 26: Dolly Parton, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Folk
Oct. 1: And evening with Christie Lenée, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $27.50 and up.
Oct. 17: Kim Richey, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50.
Nov. 12: Greg West, 5:45 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Nov. 14: Joe Pug, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Hip-hop
Oct. 27: Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles: “Trailer Park Boys’ Still Drunk, High and Unemployed Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 29: Windham Hill Winter Solstice with Liz Story, Barbara Higbie and Sean Harkness, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $29 and up.
Dec. 1: Melissa Etheridge’s Holiday Trio, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50.
Dec. 3: Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, “Making Spirits Bright,” 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $20.
Instrumental
Nov. 5: Simply Three, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $32.50 and up.
Latin
Nov. 27: The Havana Cuba All-Stars, 4 p.m., Straz Center; $25.
Motown
Oct. 28: The Florida Orchestra: “Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75.
Oldies
Oct. 14: Decades Rewind, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $35 and up.
Pops
Oct. 17: The President’s Own United States Marine Band, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Rap
Oct. 1: Prophets of Rage: Make America Rage Again Tour, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $25 and up.
Rock/blues
Sept. 16: Cowboy Mouth, 8 p.m., Janus Live; no charge.
Sept. 22: Heart, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, 6:30 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up.
Sept. 22: The Purple Experience, Prince tribute group, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $32 and up.
Sept. 22: Heart, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick, 6:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up.
Sept. 24: Govt Mule, 8 p.m., Jannus Landing Courtyard; $31.50.
Sept. 30: Black Uhuru, 7 p.m. District 3, Tampa; $19.95.
Oct. 2: “Make America Rock Again” Festival, 6 p.m., The Cuban Club, Ybor City; $15 and up.
Oct. 21: Robert McDuffie and Fifth House Ensemble, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Oct. 23: Jeffrey Osborne and Gerald Albright, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
Nov. 2: Stevie Nicks, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $45.75 and up.
Nov. 13: Streelight Manifesto, 5 p.m., Jannus Live; $23.75.
Nov. 15: Pet Shop Boys “Super” North American Tour, 8:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49.50 and up.
Nov. 16: Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Comments