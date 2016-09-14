Galleries & Museums: Sept. 15-21

Editor’s note: Exhibit listings are published on a rotating basis as space allows.
Manatee
A Room with a Hue
Studio and shop owner AnnMarie Nicholas exhibits her art in the form of hand-painted vintage windows, hand-painted furniture, murals, faux finishes, coastal furniture, funky beach signs, gifts and accessories. Custom painting and color consultation available. 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach on The Pier. 941-778-1222. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
AL’s Studio and Art Gallery
Al’s Studio and Art Gallery features the landscape and nature photography of Grant Jefferies. Other artists include Rick Garcia, a Cuban-American commercial artist from Miami, Karen Beach, a painter from the Island, and Steve Nesius, a Tampa Bay area photographer. 314 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-216-4131 or annabelsgallery.com. Summer hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Winter hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Alcover Massage
The gallery offers artwork from a featured artist every month. Products from the massage studio will be available for purchase. 917 12th Ave. W., Studio A, Bradenton, 407-690-0533. Open during first Friday art walks.
Anna Maria Island Historical Complex
The Anna Maria Historical Museum, built in 1920 as an icehouse, features displays of life on a barrier island from 1890 to 1950. Visit the famous old island jail, “no doors, no windows, no roof, no bars” and tour Belle Haven Cottage, a beautifully restored 1920 cracker house filled with period antiques and furnishings. 401 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Free. 941-778-0492 or amihs.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, April-December.
ArtCenter Manatee
“A Gathering Of Imaginary Friends,” featuring whimsical sculptures and paintings by Florida artist, Candace Knapp, and “Something To Talk About,” the first open show of the season, through Sept. 30. An opening reception for the exhibits “Pen Women,” “The Exhibiting Society of Artists,” both curated shows, and “12 X 12,” a juried open show, will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. The exhibits will be on display Oct. 1-29. 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-2862 or artcentermanatee.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Artfinity Inc.
The gallery offers a varied genre of artwork from tropical landscapes and fauna to maritime, abstract and figurative art. The gallery provides digital imaging, photo printing, and custom framing. 7222 21st St. E., Bradenton, 941-752-1873 or artfinity.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment.
Artists’ Guild of Anna Maria Island
“Island Dreams” is the September theme for the gallery’s window display. 5414 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 941-778-6694 or amiartistsguildgallery.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday through September.
Arts Council of Manatee County Gallery (Manatee County Cultural Alliance)
“Playable Wall Art,” featuring one-of-a-kind cigar box guitars by Gerald Patridge, will be on display through Sept. 23. Gift gallery features affordable art by local artists. 926 12th St. W., Bradenton. 941-746-2223 or manateearts.org. Summer hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Baobab Tree Gallery
The gallery features Gordon Turner’s latest works. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-447-3795. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. First Friday art walk and by appointment.
Bits & Pieces
Discover this unusual gift shop with handmade quilts, original art and almost-antiques. 1303 13th Ave W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-744-2487 or 941-932-5869. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, during art walks and by appointment.
Clay in the Garden Studio
Original whimsical sculptures created by Jo-Ellen Gorris overflow from the studio into the garden and provide a habitat for the village geckos. 1011 12th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-747-6405. Sculpture demonstrations ongoing during art walks and Saturdays, other times by chance or appointment.
Cross Stitch Magic
Many works of fine art by masters such as Van Gogh and Monet are recreated in stunning counted cross stitch displays throughout the gallery. They are the work of resident stitcher Glenda Tietjen. Smaller pieces are also on display. Supplies are available here to make your own masterpiece. 1834 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4163. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and during art walks. Closed Sunday and Monday.
The Dancing Crane Gallery
The season opening reception for a group show of new and returning artists will be 6 p.m. Oct. 7. The show runs through Oct. 29.1019 10th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-744-1333 or dancing-crane.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. First Friday receptions and by appointment.
Divine Excess Folk Art Gallery and Other Needful Things
“Southern Folk and Other Stories,” featuring exciting new works by Missionary Mary Proctor, Mr. Eddie and Rev. Hugo Porcaro plus 25 well known local and gulf coast folk artists in a colorful 1925 cottage in the heart of the Village. 1125 12th. St. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-747-1320. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, First Friday ArtWalks and by special appointment.
Family Heritage House Museum
A donated collection of 140 rare American-made “Daddy’s Long Legs” dolls are part of the museum’s existing permanent collection. The Family Heritage House Museum at State College of Florida is a gallery and resource center for the study of African-American achievements and celebrates the cultural diversity of our communities. The permanent collection includes an exhibition called “Timeline: A Walk Through History,” a diorama of old Central Avenue that is now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue; antiques; photographs; literature; and a research center on the Underground Railroad. 60th Avenue and 26th Street West, Bradenton, 941-752-5319 or scf.edu. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Fine Art Gallery at State College of Florida, Manatee Sarasota
“Art of the Costume: Working Women in Uniform,” through Oct. 26. 5840 26th W., building 11 N., Bradenton, 941-752-5252. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
Florida Maritime Museum
4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6121 or floridamaritimemuseum.org. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The museum will be closed for general maintenance and exhibit updates Aug. 15-Sept. 12.
Fun Girl Art
Eclectic art by owner/artist Jean. G. Farmer and other local artists, including AnnDee Karpinsky, Tanya Gergel, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Lydia Rupinski, and Hank Witt. Special showing by Key West artist Remy Cabrera. Private art parties bookings are available and special commissions accepted. 1001 12th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-448-7485 or fungirlart.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and during artwalks by appointment.
Hearts Desire
Furniture by local artist Pamela Marwede, Woven purses by Nancy Faris and jewelry designs by owner Vicki Rollo. 1221 12th St. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-302-1069 or visit heartsdesirefl.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 6-9:30 p.m. First Friday Art walks.
Island Gallery West
Marie Rice, oil painter, is September’s featured artist. Her exhibit “Glass Impressions” will be on display through September. Charlie Bell, oil artist, is October featured artist. His exhibit “Florida’s West Coast,” will be on display through October. Island Gallery West is a cooperative of 27 local artists and hosts public art receptions monthly November-April and free weekly art demonstrations January-March. Art demonstration: Beaded jewelry with Pam McMillen, March 26. 5368 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-6648 or visit islandgallerywest.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Joan Peters Studio/Gallery
Joan Peters’ Plein Air “Florida Landscapes” on display. Peters opened her gallery in 2001. An eclectic painter, she displays her colorful landscapes, local landmarks and subjects. Ongoing demonstrations and “meet the artist” events. 1210 11th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-544-5344. First Friday and Saturday Art walks and by appointment.
Left of Center Gallery
One of the oldest galleries in the Village is owned and operated by Kathy and Randy Blahna and features contemporary paintings by Randy Blahna, glass art by Patty, recycled glass wind chimes and many other unique items. 1013 11th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-518-3687. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Art Walks, special events, and by appointment.
Manatee Central Library
“And Then There Was Quiet: New York After 9/11,” a part documentary photography and part art installation, created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 31 and is open and free to the public. 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5555 or mymanatee.org/library.
Manatee County Agricultural Museum
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-721-2034. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and every first and third Saturday of the month.
Manatee County Central Library
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5555 or mymanatee.org/library. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Manatee County Historical Records Library
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. 1405 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-741-4070. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Manatee Village Historical Park
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-741-4075. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 14 and 28.
Palmetto Art Center
907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109. Noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment, closed Wednesdays and Dec. 25-26.
Palmetto Historical Park
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-723-4991. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Picture This Gallery
Original art by local artists Judy Dunn and Don Heckerman. 8615 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-798-9910. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Sally’s Studio at 12th Street West Gallery
Impressionistic, acrylic paintings by Sally Anderson Cosgrove. The artist exhibits her work, paints and gives demonstrations daily. Lessons are available Tuesdays-Thursdays. 1221 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-993-3281.11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Sandra French/Stained Glass Artist Artisan Gift Shop
The gallery offers classes and demonstrations, tools, supplies, heirloom quality gifts, repairs and architectural panels. 1006 11th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-747-9561.10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and during art walks.
South Florida Museum
“Powel Crosley, Jr. Community Exhibition: His Life, His Work, His Impact,” through Sept. 30. A preview reception for the exhibit “Dinosaur Discoveries,” involving paleontologists, biochemical engineers, paleobotanists and others, will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Reception: $5, free for members. 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4131, ext. 13, or southfloridamuseum.org. Through Sept. 30.
Still Life in G Gallery
1014 12th St. W., Bradenton, 41-782-4320 or 941-932-1336. First Friday of the month Artwalks and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
The 11th Street Gallery
The gallery exhibits work of mixed media artist Jim Loftus. Studio tours are available on request. 1412 11th St. W., Bradenton, 813-498-8275. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday and by appointment.
The Once Over Twice
The gallery features a wide variety of functional and sculptural objects made from handpicked upcycled and repurposed materials. 1015 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-254-7853. Noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and during First Friday events.
The Studio at Gulf and Pine
The studio is a salon in which artists and art aficionados can interact. 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-1906. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
The Treasure Chest
The gallery features artworks from traditional painting, photography, jewelry, sculptors and hand-painted furniture from shabby chic to custom hand-painted pieces by local artists Brandon Scott, Janet Flowers, Creations by Chris!, Jessica Marchuck, Ron Romonchuk, Iris Kreuger, Cyndi Hooley, Josh Rubadou, Julie Ditmarsen, Mary McClung, Doniele Disney-Humphrey, and Damien Humphrey. 12518 44th Ave. W., Cortez, 813-475-8809. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Longboat Key
Longboat Key Center for the Arts
An opening reception for the exhibit “Old Florida, a 21st Century Interpretation,” featuring artwork by Joseph Arnegger, Tim Jaeger and Tom Stephens, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 11. 6860 Longboat Drive S., 941-383-2345. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays September-May.
Sarasota
Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery
An exhibit “Summer Abstractions,” featuring abstract paintings, prints and sculpture, through Oct. 1. 288 N. Palm Ave., 941-366-2454 or allyngallup.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. first Fridays, call for Monday hours.
Art Avenue: Westfield Southgate Mall
The gallery displays master art collections by Picasso, Dali, Chihuly, Neiman, Max, Turovsky, Moode, and others. 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, 440-227-4592 or artavenueflorida.com. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Art Center Sarasota
The inaugural “iconcept jr”, a runway fashion and accessories show, created with unconventional materials by emerging artists and designers, ages 8-18, will be noon-2 p.m. Sept. 25; $25-$50, includes lunch, $75 VIP. “Full Fathom Five,” “SNAP,” “Rite of Passage,” and “Blurred Lines,” through Sept. 30. An exhibit “Common Ground” focuses on works by reional artists and will be on display Oct. 1-Sept. 2017. The gallery offers art classes. 707 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2032. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Art Uptown
367 Main Street, 941-955-5409 or artuptown.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Artists on the Court
An art gallery, artist studio and art class complex with a focus on Sarasota artists. Children’s classes are ongoing and adult art classes will begin in the fall. 1943 Morrill St., 941-706-4805. Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.
Arts and Cultural Alliance: The Center for Arts and Humanity
The exhibit “Nature Through The Lens,” featuring photography by music educator, professional cellist, poet and photographer, Ernesto V. Epistola, will be on display through Oct. 25. 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-5118.
Ashby Art and Antiques
Paintings by Francesco Agresti. The gallery features paintings, prints, jewelry, antiques and decor. 1920 Adams Lane, 941-954-4263. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 6-10 p.m. third Friday Art Walks.
Back Allie Art
The gallery features hooked and woven rugs, painted silk, jewelry and more. 1938 Adams Lane, Suite 102, Towles Court, 941-365-4222. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m. during gallery walks.
BAS studio/gallery
Beverly A. Smith’s studio features abstract art. 537 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 203, Towles Court, 955-4390 or beverlyasmith.com. Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment.
Black Bird Home Gallery
The gallery displays and sells pieces of furniture and art combining the glamour of Los Angeles and the coastal living of Sarasota. Fine jewelry pieces by Cresta Bledsoe. 1540 Main St., 941-366-0941. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Monday by appointment.
[Blank] Slate Gallery
The 538 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-312-5700 or blankslategallery.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment.
The Celery Barn
Basha Maryanska exhibits her art and teaches a variety of workshops. Thursdays and Fridays. 266 S. Links Ave., 518-965-1524 or 518-504-0792 or bashamaryanska.com. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays.
Clair Mitchell Gallery at Towles Court
Each month, a variety of artists will offer demonstrations, workshops, lectures, films and lessons. 1920A Adams Lane, 941-328-9133 or towlescourt.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during Friday Art Walks, every third weekend from 6-10 p.m.
Colleen Cassidy Art School and Gallery
The gallery exhibits art work by gallery members Leona Lanseigne, Tony Parrilla, Diane Walsh, Reko Salt, Leda Palermo, Connie Christensen, and offer watercolor demonstrations. 312 N. Osprey Ave., 941-924-1200 or colleencassidy.com.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and during every fourth Friday art walk 5-9 p.m..
Custom Frames and Displays of Art Gallery
Featuring the works of Janet Mishner, Herb Morgan, John Slawik and potter Scott Gregory, plus those of international artists Janusz Blachowicz and Val Andre. 7910 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 105, 941-232-1461. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Mondays by appointment.
Dabbert Gallery
“Summer Showcase,” a group exhibit featuring sculptures, prints, paintings, pastels and photography, through Sept. 30. An artists reception for the group exhibit “The Art of Engagement,” will be 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The exhibit runs through Oct. 31. 76 S. Palm Ave., 941-955-1315 or dabbertgallery.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and until 9 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walks.
Design Impressions Gallery
Studio owners Werner and Carol Meier host an ongoing display and sale of work by local artist Gay Germain, whose media include fine antique reproduction, accessories, lighting, interior design and paintings. 33 S. Palm Ave., 941-373-9660. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Elizabeth Van Riper Studio
The studio features fine art for every day, including signed decoupage tableware, coasters, greeting cards and silk scarves, and artisan bracelets and necklaces. 3921 Red Rock Way, 941-954-1962.
Gallery 53
Miniatures by international artist Iris Baranski-Daniels are on display. More than 40 artists and their eclectic mix of art are displayed in the gallery year round. 53 S. Palm Ave., 941-650-8223 or 941-365-4442. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art
“Exposure: Naked before the Lens,” through Sept. 25. “Circus Celebrities: Portraiture in the American Circus Poster,” providing a glimpse of the extraordinary art of commercial lithography while also enticing the public with images of the men and women who entertained the masses in the early 20th century, through Oct. 3. “Graphicstudio: Collaborating across Borders,” showcasing The Ringling’s collection of Graphicstudio multiples that features collaborations with Latin American artists, through Oct. 9. The Howard Bros. Circus, the largest miniature circus in the world, is on permanent display in the Tibbals Learning Center. Twentieth century abstract art in the Searing Wing and “From the Vaults: John Ringling’s Asian and Cypriot Art,” are on permanent display, 5401 Bay Shore Road, General admission includes the Ringling Museum of Art, Ca d’Zan Mansion, the Circus Museum, the Rose Garden and grounds., $25 adults, $23 seniors 65 and older, $5 children 6-17 and students with ID, $10 for Florida teachers. Local students with valid ID from The Florida State University, New College of Florida, Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida, the University of South Florida and pre-booked student groups are free. Free for children 5 and younger and museum members. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. Advance tickets: 941-358-3180. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
The Little Art Gallery at Towles Court
Contemporary fine art, sculpture and photography featuring works by Todd Warner, Monte Nagler, Mi Young Lee, Mouly, Fanch and Bellet. 1911 Morrill St., 941-957-0609. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Sunday and Monday by appointment.
Madonna Stella
The gallery represents local artists Wendy Thurlow, Karen Johnson, Deborah Reed, Jan Friend-Davis, Donna B. Raymond, Liz Vercruysse, Jennie Sikora-Muehl, Madonna Stella, Yanira and Tricia Salzano. Classes in clay and studio space available. 1900 Main St., Suite 105A, 941-706-2119.
Muse Galleria
The gallery showcases jewelry, clothing, accessories, fiber art, painting, collage and more by 50 regionally based artists. 817 Honore Ave., 941-320-0485 or musegalleria.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Palm Avenue Fine Art
10 Palm Ave. S., 941-388-7526 or palmavenuefineart.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Patricia Thompson Gallery
A multi-media exhibition of artwork by alumnus Pedro Perez, Class of 1996 will be on display through Oct. 21. The Ringling College of Art and Design campus, Keating Center, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-7563 or ringling.edu/galleries. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Oct. 21.
Renaissance School of Art Gallery
4063 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-330-6865 or yeliseyevstudio.com. 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment.
Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery
Ringling College of Art and Design campus, Academic Center Building, 2362 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, 941-309-1000 or ringling.edu/galleries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
S/ART/Q
he gallery features one-of-a-kind art and art events by the Sarasota collective of professional contemporary artists. 1549 State St., 941-330-4838 or sartq.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Scarlett’s Feathers Gallery
The gallery features one-of-a-kind fiber and wearable art, collage and paper art, mosaic, furniture, jewelry, rugs and more by regional artists and artisans. 53A S. Palm Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Senior Friendship Center
1888 Brother Geenan Way, 941-556-3265. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Sonnet Gallery
Original paintings, glass sculptures and accessories are on display year-round. 1480 Main St., 941-955-6443. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Stakenborg Fine Arts
The gallery offers an enticing collection of prints, drawings and other media by renown artists spanning four centuries. 1545 Main St., 941-487-8001 or stakenborgfineart.com. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, Lexow Wing Gallery
An artist’s reception for the exhibit “The Geometry of Botany and Other New Works” featuring photography by John Kokajo, will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 3. 3975 Fruitville Road,, 941-371-4974 or uusarasota.org. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.
Victoria B. Cooley Studio/Gallery
Original oils, watercolors and giclee prints. Floral, shell and still-life motifs as well as hand-painted items and miniature canvases are on display.1920 Adams Lane, 941-374-1988. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (or 10 p.m. during art walks) Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Lexow Wing Gallery
Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, 941-371-4974 or uusarasota.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays after services.
Willis Smith Gallery
Ringling College Academic Center, 2363 Old Bradenton Road, ringling.edu/gallery_calendar. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
St. Petersburg
The Chihuly Collection
A permanent collection of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly featuring large-scale works that include the Ruby Red Icicle Chandelier and works from several of his popular series. They include Macchia, Niijma Floats, Persians and more. They create a unique visual experience. The collection includes a 30-seat theater, where guest can enjoy a video presentation, and a store with Chihuly merchandise. Morean Arts Center, 400 Beach Drive, 727-896-4527. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $12 students and children older than age 5. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Docent-led tours will be every half-hour on the quarter hour, so tickets will be timed for every 15 minutes.
Florida CraftArt Gallery
501 Central Ave., 727-821-7391 or floridacraftart.org. Through June 11. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Florida Holocaust Museum
The Florida Holocaust Museum houses the premier permanent exhibit, “History, Heritage and Hope,” a compelling history of individuals of strength, courage and spirit, who confronted the extremes of hatred and persecution in their homes and communities. 55 Fifth St. S., 727-820-0100 and flholocaustmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. $16 adults, $14. Discounted admission is offered to students and to adult and student groups; and free for museum members.
Museum of Fine Arts
“Vantage Points,” paintings by Mernet Larsen. The exhibit “From the Heart: Folk Art on Paper” will be on display through Nov. 13. 255 Beach Drive N.E., 27-896-2667 or fine-arts.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is “$5 after 5” Thursdays only. Admission: $17 adults, $15 seniors 65 and older, $10 students age 7 and older; free to museum members and children 6 and younger; group discounts available. Admission reduced to $10 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Groups of 10 or more adults pay only $12 per person and student groups (including college) of 10 or more pay $4 each. Reduced student and school group admission is courtesy of The Stuart Society, the museum’s dedicated fund-raising auxiliary.
Salvador Dalí Museum
The world’s most comprehensive collection of works by the late Spanish surrealist. Permanent art collections on display year-round. 1 Dali Blvd., 727-823-3767. $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and U.S. military, police and firefighters, $15 for children ages 13-18 and students ages 18 and older with valid ID, $7 for children ages 6-12, children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Admission for Thursdays after 5 p.m. is $10. Group and child rates available. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, and noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tampa
Contemporary Art Museum
“Extracted,” on display through Dec. 10. 4202 E. Fowler Ave., 813-974-4133 or cam.usf.edu. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Tampa Bay History Center
801 Old Water St., 813-228-0097 or tampabayhistorycenter.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. $12.95 adults, $10.95 seniors ages 65 and older, youths ages 13-17 and students with ID, $7.95 children ages 4-12, children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
Tampa Museum of Art
“Utility and Aesthetics in Ancient Art,” on permanent display. The museum and Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson’s new program, “Art on the House” enables visitors to enjoy the museum 4-8 p.m. Fridays for free. $10 adults, $7.50 seniors, groups, military plus one guest, $5 students and free for children ages 6 and under. A “Pay what you will” structure is offered 4-8 p.m. Fridays. 120 Gasparilla Plaza, 813-274-8130. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Tampa Museum of Art participates in the Museums on Us program sponsored by Bank of America, which provides cardholders free access to some of the nation’s finest museums.
