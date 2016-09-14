Performing Arts: Sept. 15-21

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“The Red Velvet Cake War,” Sept. 29-Oct. 9. “Murderers,” Nov. 10-20. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “My Fair Lady,” Sept. 22-Oct. 9; $27 and up. Kiwanis Theater: “Sylvia,” Sept. 15-Oct. 2; $26. “Children of a Lesser God,” Oct. 20-Nov. 6: $26. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
Jazz + SCD, Oct. 13-16; sarasotacontemporarydance.org. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099.
Sarasota Ballet
Walsh, Tudor & Layton: “Wolfgang for Webb,” “Continuo,’ and “The Grand Tour,” Oct. 28-30. Balanchine, Ashton & Tudor: “Apollo,” “Sinfonietta” and “Gala Performance,” Nov. 18-20. All ticket prices are $35 and up. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Opera
Sarasota Opera
“Don Pasquale,” Oct. 28-Nov. 13; $19 and up. Fall Opera Showcase, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6; $10 and up. Sarasota Youth Opera: “The Secret World of Og,” 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; $12 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
“The Tragedy of Hamlet,” Sept. 27-Nov. 22; $25. “Guys and Dolls,” 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
Summer Cabaret Season: “The GiGi’s,” through Sept. 25; $32-$36. Gompertz Theatre: “Million Dollar Quartet,” Nov. 9-Jan. 1; $29. “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Glenridge Performing Arts Center
“Late Night Catechism,” 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16; $ 25. 7333 Scotland Way, 941-552-5325 or theglenridge.com.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
The Starlite Room
Starlite Players: “The Other Side,” Sept. 22-25; $17.50. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. 941-587-8290.
Urbanite Theatre
“Breadcrumbs,” through Sept. 18. $20-$28. “My Barking Dog,” Nov. 11-18; $20-$28. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Moving Ethos: “To Have and Uphold,” 8 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 1; $25. Celtic Thunder “Legacy,” 8 p.m. Oct. 15; $56 and up. “Capitol Steps,” 8 p.m. Nov. 1; $16 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“WBTT Voices: Life in the Cancer Lane,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 p.m., Oct. 2; free will donation. “The Wiz,” Oct. 12-Nov.19; $22 and up. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
American “Good People,” through Oct. 2; $39 and up. Moliere’s “Tartuffe,” Oct. 26-Nov. 20; $29 and up. American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays, Sept. 2016-Aug. 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays, Sept. 2016-Aug. 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Mahaffey Theater
Thunder From Down Under, 7 p.m. Sept. 18; $45 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Amy Schumer, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; $35.25 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“The Underpants,” through Oct. 2; $28 and up.“The Illusionists — Live from Broadway,” Sept. 23-25; $35 and up. “Unelectable You: The Second City’s Completely Unbiased Political Revue,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25; $35. “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; $37.50 and up. “Silly Sam, the Music Man,” 11 a.m. Oct. 8; $7.50. National Theater Live: “Frankenstein,” 2 p.m. Oct. 16; $21.50 and up. “Lizzie,” Oct. 12-Nov. 6; $29.50. “Twinkle Time,” 2 p.m. Oct. 22; $12.50. Ina Garten: The Barefoot Contessa, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2; $35 and up. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time,” Nov. 8-13; $27.50 and up. Tracy Morgan, 8 p.m. Nov. 11; 35 and up. Neil deGrasse Tyson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; $85 and up. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” 2 p.m. Nov. 19; $12.50. “iLuminate,” 8 p.m., Nov. 20; $35 and up. “Into the Woods,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4; $27.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Tampa Theatre
Magic Men Live, Nov. 8; $23.50-$78.50. 711 N. Franklin St., 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
