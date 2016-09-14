Things to do: Sept. 15-21

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 7:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 8 p.m. and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Tampa Theatre Annual Summer Classic Movie Series
The 25th anniversary of the Summer Classic Movie Series is composed of films celebrating landmark anniversaries and will feature “Casablanca” as last in the series. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. $8-$10. 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “Dr. Strangelove,” (1964) 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. “The Shining,” 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Tristan and Isolde,” noon Oct. 8, encore performance Oct. 12. “Don Giovanni,” Oct. 22, encore performance Oct. 26. “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Golden Age,” Oct. 16. “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
“Mullet: At Tale of Two Fish” Documentary Screening
Learn the long and storied history of Florida’s most under-appreciated fish, including its importance as a food source for Native Americans, Spanish Explorers and early Florida Pioneers, as well as the rise and fall of Florida’s commercial mullet fishing industry in the 20th century. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. $5 donation. The Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6121 or floridamaritimemuseum.org. 6 p.m. Sept. 20.
Sept. 11 exhibit
“And Then There Was Quiet; New York After 9/11,” part documentary photography and part art installation, the exhibit, created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon, provides a unique look at the 9/11 tragedy by focusing on intimate moments. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30. The event is free and open to the public. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-748-4501 or mymanatee.org/library. Through Sept. 30.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo begins Oct. 7. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dnace social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Oct. 8 Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 10.
Farmers markets
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Sarasota farmers market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. every first and third Sunday of the month, Bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Van Wezel Friday Fest
Van Wezel will host its yearly free outdoor summertime concert series with the Dr. Dave Band Sept. 23. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall bayside lawn, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org. All performances are 5-9 p.m.
Film Presentation
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and its film club are partnering with WSLR and WMNF Radio hosting filmmaker and journalist Greg Palast to present his latest film “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits.” $15. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St., W., Bradenton, 941-752-5593 or gregpalast.com/moviescreenings. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
Museum Day Live
The Ringling will open its doors to all venues free of charge as part of Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day Live. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. All day Sept. 24.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24.
Bradenton Beach Ghost Tour
Enjoy a 90-minute, guided, family-friendly walking ghost tour in which attendants will hear chilling ghost stories, learn about ship wrecks and the mysterious woman seen on Bradenton Beach. The tour stories are based on research, eyewitness accounts, and paranormal books connected to factual and historical events. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a camera. The tour starts next to Island Time Inn, 105 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-704-0621. 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
2016 Master Gardener Plant Fair
Stock up and save on native plants, shrubs, trees, ground cover, butterfly plants, vegetables, orchids, vines and herbs at the 2016 Master Gardener Plant Fair. Cash or personal checks only. Manatee County extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. manatee.ifas.ufl.edu. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Civil War re-enactment train ride featuring a battle between the Confederate and Union soldiers. Come early to visit the authentic campground before boarding and learn about the camp and the soldiers who occupied them during this period. $14-$18. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2.
Annual Flying for a Cure Air Show
The Manatee County Radio Controllers will host its third annual Flying for a Cure air show featuring demonstrations, a car show, the possibilities to learn to fly a controlled line airplane, a photo op with Manatee County Mosquito Control helicopter, and a candy-drop and prizes for kids. There will be aircraft simulators and craft vendors. Concession stand offers homemade breakfast and lunch selections and is cash only. Proceeds will benefit cancer research. Bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. The event is free, parking is $2. Manatee County Radio Controllers, 7315 71st Ave. E., Palmetto, 941-807-2924 or manateerc.com. 9 a.m.3 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Old Miakka Fall Hootenanny
Enjoy a toe-tappin’, knee-slappin’, hootenanny of a good time at the Old Miakka Fall Hootenanny featuring unique arts and crafts, educational booths, live music, Civil War re-enactment, cloggers, pottery, doggie goodies, worm castings, decopots, silent auction, wheel of cake and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the restoration and preservation of the 1914 Old Miakka Schoolhouse. Admission and parking are free. 15800 Wilson Road, Sarasota, 941-322-2164. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 6.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Goodbye Eddie Band. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Music by Dino at Fun Girl Art, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2-3.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk featuring over 40 galleries and studios premiere new works, with artists and demonstrations on-site. Free ArtWalk trolleys encompass the arts districts. Free parking is available in various areas. The event is free and open to the public. Various locations in downtown St. Petersburg, st.peteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8.
Roboticon Tampa Bay
Over 800 students from around the Tampa Bay and Florida will descend at the Sun Dome to learn while they play, and show guests this exciting “Sport of the Mind.” Roboticon, a full scale FIRST Robotics Competition, is free to the public and FIRST LEGO League Jr., FIRST LEGO League, and FIRST Tech Challenge combined with an Innovation Fair, workshops, industry exhibits and more. The event’s mission is to provide FIRST Robotics teams with a high-quality, post-career competitive event. USF Sun Dome, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-974-3111 or sundomearena.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9.
Taste of St. Armands
St. Armands Circle Association will host its annual “Taste of St. Armands” featuring the Circle’s various restaurants offering samples of their cuisines. Noteworthy wineries and microbreweries will offer libations to the strolling public. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction and music. $45 in advance, $55 at the door. St. Armand’s Circle Park, Sarasota. starmandscircleaccos.com. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
Annual Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest
The 10th annual Gulf Coast Rhythm & Ribs Music Fest features music by Lonestar, Jaheim, Josh Thompson, Kelly Price, Tank, Lauren Mitchell, Jah Movement, Soul Circus, Kim Betts & Gamble Creek, NuJazz and more. Award winning Grilling Teams from across the nation boasting titles and numerous awards will have their barbecue pitts smoking and are ready to defend their titles. There will be an opening night fireworks show 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14. DeSoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. gulfcoastribfest.com. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 15, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 16.
Jurassic Quest XL, Out of Extinction
An all new event and exhibit featuring more than 80 lifesize, animatronic dinosaurs will come to the Florida State Fairgrounds. There will be dinosaur rides, fossil digs, dina scooters, inflatables, bungee pull, games and more. $20-$29. Florida Fairgrounds, 4800 US 301, Tampa, 800-345-3247 or floridastatefair.com/events. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
The third annual Arcadia Fall PRCA Rodeo will feature the baddest bulls and broncos along with special performances by the Florida Cowboy Mounted Shooters, the Arcadia Rodeo Shootout Gang, and the Arcadia All-Florida Saddle Club Quadrille Team. $15. Arcadia All-Florida Rodeo, 124 S.W. Heard St., Arcadia, 863-494-2014 or arcadiarodeo.com. 2 p.m., 11 a.m.doors, Oct. 15-16.
Buckler’s 26th Annual Holiday Craft Fair
The Buckler’s 26th annual Holiday Craft Fair will feature handmade creations from local and national artists and crafters, including holiday and seasonal crafts, garden decor, custom home decor, painted glass, personalized items, dazzling jewelry, baby items, quilts, country and primitive decor, pet items, bears, fine needlework, clay work, gourds, baskets, and much more. $5-10. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto. bucklercraftfair.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market
The 19th annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market will feature new, used and eclectic maritime treasures, including boating and fishing gear for sale. There will be live music. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or floridamaritimemuseum.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22.
Keiser University Scare Fair
Gather your family and friends and visit Keiser University for a fun-filled community event hosted by Keiser University’s faculty, staff and students. There will be a haunted house, face painting, music, games, prizes, refreshments and more. The event is free and open to the public. Sarasota Campus, 1661 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota, 866-288-1781 or keiser-education.com. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
Pumpkin Festival
The Pumpkin Festival will feature a pumpkin patch and maze, pie eating contests, free shows, and craft and food vendors. Guests can meet the Ninja Turtle and enjoy rides, games, inflatable land, petting zoo and pony rides. $7-$10, children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-219-8410 or sarasotapumpkinfestival.com. noon-10 p.m. Oct. 28-30.
Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch Express
All aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express for a two hour excursion with lots of activities. Each child will be able to pick out one pumpkin to take home. $14-$28. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. The express departs at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions
Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions promises fans a high-flying, dynamic experience featuring the 2016 U.S. Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Christ Brooks, Jake Dalton, Danell Leyva, Sam Mikulak, Alex Naddour, Kiana Eide, Monica Rokhman, Jennifer Rokhman, Kristen Shaldybin, Laura Zeng, Nicole Ahsinger and Logan Dooleym, 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Jognosn, and 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Webber and many more. Cast may vary due to athletes’ schedules. $29 and up. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27.
