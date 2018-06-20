Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Aries
There is a rather fated feeling about a certain relationship now, Aries, but after few days you'll wonder what on earth you were getting so excited about. Be careful your feelings aren't leading you up the garden path. You need to rethink some of your personal beliefs and find a different perspective on your life.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
If you get the better end of the cosmic influence, you can be extremely seductive or persuasive. But you have to watch you don't make it obvious that you have a hidden agenda up your sleeve. Is there something you are not admitting to yourself? The deepest area of your chart makes you fascinated by what runs below the surface in all the highly charged situations in life, around money and love.
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You have a definite need for something more exciting and thrilling, Gemini. You could exert your power by nudging others into doing something they might not really want to do. Be cautious, or close companions might get rather resentful. Be more laid-back. Are you on people, or off them, adoring or loathing people you come across? Find a middle way.
Lucky Number869
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Even if you're gritting your teeth deep down, you'll get your own way faster by being charming. Your feelings run deeper than usual, but that can be your secret. Looking after your body is a priority, dear Crabs, even if you feel pressured by demands on your time and energy. Constantly pushing against difficulties drains your energy reserves. Isn't there an easier way round pesky work issues?
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
If you sense a need for change with your love, you are following your stars. Let go and allow changes to take place; you will find your connection deepens. You have ambitions to expand your image, Leo. Use your artistic talents to achieve, then you will gain a place in the Sun. At the same time, making demands won't take you where you want to go.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
If you cage your loved ones like little birds, they will one day escape. But if you trust enough to let them fly free, they will more readily come back to you. The message? Clutching doesn't work in the long run. If you are in one of your periodic upheavals at home, make the effort to clear out whatever is blocking or frustrating you.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Sometimes you feel passionate about things, Libra, and this is one of those times. Everything seems so gritty, as you struggle to break free. It's best not to overreact! Just rise graciously above it all; harmony will be restored sooner than you think. Watch you are not too forceful in expressing yourself, or you'll get into a serious power struggle. See the issue from the other person's point of view. You may not be aware of how intense you sound.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Resist the urge to overplay your hand today, Scorp, and you can twist them round your little finger. With a wicked smile on your face and several trump cards well-hidden. Out of sight! Tread warily, or your love may wind up feeling controlled, or used. Sharp words may pluck your wicked wings. Concentrate on improving your finances, for there are some obstacles in your way.
Lucky Number943
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You may be feeling stuck where a relationship is concerned, stuck or insecure. It's just a passing cloud, so give yourself a shake and be more positive. Looking on the dark side of any situation always throws up flaws and inadequacies. No one quite knows what makes you tick, including yourself. Don't let your love feel excluded or shut out.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The Libran Moon makes you even more charming than usual, Capricorn. You know what you want, even if you're not saying, so use your wiles to bring them around to your way of thinking. Keep any ulterior motives out of sight and all will be well. You are having a profound, almost unseen, influence on the people around you, thanks to the strength of your personality. You are stronger than you give yourself credit for.
Lucky Number569
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Close friendships are more important than usual today, Aquarius. Seek out those who boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Feel free to flit around as it suits you, without feeling restricted. Long-running relationships will go through a rather tense phase if you have a possessive opposite number, so resist the urge to to rise to the bait, or be provoked into saying more than the situation merits.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
If someone suddenly seems absolutely fascinating, beware, dear Fish. In your heart of hearts you know this cannot really be good for you, but how intense is the attraction! Enjoy the feeling, avoid the trap. Anyone who makes you feel controlled or restricted is not going to be worth it. It may take an upheaval before you can free yourself to go your own way, but that's the process, isn't it?
