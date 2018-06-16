Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, June 16, 2018

AccuWeather

June 16, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You might be off to a slow start as the Moon continues to drift through clannish Cancer, so give yourself plenty of time to wake up this morning. By then you should be feeling rejuvenated as the Moon slips into your fifth house of romance and pleasure. It will be easy to find the joy and amusement in everyday life as you connect with your inner child tonight.

Lucky Number

929

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You are likely to make a good impression if you must speak before a group today, so don't be shy. Your honesty and sincerity will work in your favor, so don't be afraid to put your heart into your words. The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home, family and past experiences. You'll be ready to curl up on your favorite sofa this evening.

Lucky Number

157

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If something is bothering you, hard work will help you put it out of your mind. This is a good day for buckling down and getting back to business; there will be time for play later. You will find the pace is changing as the Moon slips into gregarious Leo and your third house of communication. A chat with your favorite sibling over coffee or over the Internet should cheer you.

Lucky Number

598

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You should be off to a good start this morning as the lunar energy favors you. Later in the morning the changing Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, helping you to focus on your work. There may be some confusion about funding, but with a little persistence you can work everything out. Spend time balancing your personal bank accounts this evening.

Lucky Number

281

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may be off to a slow start as you wake to the Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Don't try to rush around this morning; instead, allow your natural rhythm to set the pace. The Moon soon enters proud Leo and your first house of personality. You will be ready to hold court this evening as your energy, charm, and magnetism returns in spades!

Lucky Number

412

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The day starts out on a sociable note as the Moon continues to light up your house of friendships, but you may run out of gas once the Moon enters Leo and begins your lunar low cycle. Spend plenty of time relaxing and refreshing your soul this evening as the next two days may be trying for you. Review and analyze the events of the past month and refrain from beginning anything new now.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

The day gets off to a running start as the Moon continues to glide through your tenth house of career and reputation. But then the changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, urging you to enjoy a friendly business lunch or dinner. An attraction may be building between you and a dreamy associate. Just remember to use caution when mixing business with pleasure.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

After a morning of fine tuning your ideas and plans, you can go public once the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation. You may feel a bit naked at first, but once you start talking, you will find that it is easier than you thought. As long as you approach authority figures in a flattering, attentive way, you should have them eating out of your hand in no time.

Lucky Number

293

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

When dealing with the Powers That Be today, make a point to be all business. The Moon remains in conservative Cancer and your eighth house of other people's money in the morning, so act as though you were an officer in a highly regarded financial institution. Soon enough the restless Moon moves into your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you a chance to play!

Lucky Number

341

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may feel as though you're performing a balancing act between your closest relationship and your business interests as the Moon switches from your seventh house of partnerships to your eight house of other people's money. Savvy Cappy can handle it all with aplomb; spend a few extra minutes with your lover this morning and then treat your most important client or supporter to lunch.

Lucky Number

232

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Spend the first part of the day getting organized while the Moon lights up your sixth house of service; know where all your important papers are. Later, the mysterious Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, triggering activity in your closest relationships. You may find issues of freedom and dependence are relevant now.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It may be hard to get in the mood for business this morning, but the moody Moon soon signals that it's time to get back to work. In fact, throwing yourself into your responsibilities will help get your mind off anything that is bothering you. Taking care of others can help inspire and uplift you as well. Remember that no matter how bad things are for you, someone else has it worse.

Lucky Number

305

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  