Horoscopes for Friday, June 15, 2018

Aries
With the Sun firmly in Cancer and your fourth house of home and family, it is time to put more energy into domestic matters. It is not always easy for the impatient Ram to stay in one place long enough to put down roots, but the truth is you make surprisingly good parents and housekeepers. Enjoy expressing your creativity and your talent for growing things, even if all you have is a window garden.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You will have to work hard to keep up with life's fast pace as the Moon lights up your third house. The leisurely Bull usually enjoys taking his or her time, but you will be on your toes until bedtime tonight. This is a wonderful day for spending time with friends and neighbors, who will entertain you with humorous tales.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Lovely Venus blends well with the Moon and brings hidden benefits into your life; trust that you are loved and good things will come to you. This is also a wonderful evening for love and romance, as it will seem you are more in tune than usual. If you are open to love and return it unconditionally, you will find you are blessed both materially and spiritually.
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Emotional strength and charm is yours while the Moon continues to light up your first house of personality. Speaking in front of groups should be easier than usual for the often-shy Crab; have faith that you will impress all the right people today. However, with so much celestial activity in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, you may prefer to spend this day pampering yourself.
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
If there was ever a day to stay in bed, this is it! The Lion needs an occasional day of pure relaxation, so spend as much time as possible doing absolutely nothing. This is a good time to review the events of the past month and prepare for the new month before you. As you end your solar cycle, so think about where you are now and where you would like to be tomorrow.
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
This is a great day for getting out and having some fun... especially if it is something you haven't done before. Look in your newspaper to see if there are any festivals or concerts in your community that will expose you to different cultures. It's time to expand your view of the world, so gather your friends and create your own adventures.
Lucky Number086
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Your drive to succeed goes into high gear, as the Moon lights up your tenth house of recognition. Those of you who have been looking for a way to work from home may find a workable solution with the help of a sympathetic and clever female. Authority figures may seem changeable but they are also remarkably flexible now. Use this to your advantage.
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Joy can be yours as the Moon and Venus harmonize; go on a mini adventure with your best friend or spouse this evening. Make an effort to try something new with someone who is a good sport; that way, even a disaster will at least be good for a laugh. Whatever you do today, find a way to get off the beaten path.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You can make progress in health and business matters as the Moon blends with friendly Venus today; business lunches should go especially well. In matters of the heart, you will find that when you serve the one you love you are more than well rewarded; by loving and caring for others you encourage good things to come your way.
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Your mate, partner or best friend may be feeling very sensitive as the emotional Moon drifts through your seventh house of partnerships. Imagined slights and real hurts alike are likely to surface now. Your best defense is a good offense; bring home flowers or cook a lovely meal, to let your favorite person know how special they are and how much they mean to you.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Work up a good sweat with vigorous exercise as the Moon focuses on your sixth house of health; you will feel much better as you rid yourself of toxins that have been building in your system. Stress can contribute to ill health, so make a point of relaxing and releasing negative energy. Laughter will also do you a world of good; consider a comedy this evening.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The loving Moon emphasizes pleasure in your life today. Put off onerous tasks until tomorrow... there is no need to worry about being practical or useful now. There will be plenty of time for business and responsibility tomorrow. Use this day to refresh your soul and revive your inner child. Spending time outdoors will help you regain a sense of wonder and amazement.
