Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

The Pisces Moon may provide you with magical inspiration for better or worse today. If you are in a positive mind frame, you will be able to dream up the most wonderful possibilities. If you are in a darker mood, suspicion and paranoia may take over. Make an effort to stay as balanced as possible while expansive Jupiter impels you to expand your financial and sexual experiences.
Seek balance as the Moon clashes with much of the sky today. A power struggle involving values and resources may trouble you... friends and associates may demand that you choose sides. Be sure to find time for yourself and avoid trying to please everyone all the time. If you can't make people happy with your best efforts, move on.
You may fee like you are being pulled in every direction as the Moon activates your tenth house and triggers growing planetary tension. Take a deep breath and don't take anything too personally; the only way to get through this day is to keep a good sense of humor and avoid playing any social or business wargames.
You may be tempted to daydream at work today, but you better look sharp! The Moon triggers building planetary tension, and if you are not careful you could get caught in a sting. You are also more likely to experience a Freudian slip as your tongue gets ahead of your brain. Avoid getting into arguments as you may say something you mean but didn't want to say.
Planetary tension increases as the Moon triggers warring planets in your money houses; you will be challenged to keep the peace in many areas of your life. You will need to find a way to release stress of your own, so be sure to treat yourself to something extra nice. Whether you splurge on a little something at your favorite store, indulge in your favorite gastronomical treat, or have a massage, you'll be glad you did!
Emotional differences between you and your mate or partner may make for tension today; try to stay balanced and centered despite the pressure. What your career demands from you and what others need from you in personal relationships may conflict now. Take a few deep breaths and remember to take care of yourself first.
Cosmic forces are triggered by the Moon, so hold on to your hat today. If you are in the middle of a tug of war, step back before you end up with an ulcer. Avoid people who are manipulative and who use guilt as a lever. You may feel like giving someone a piece of your mind, but you are better off fuming in private.
The romantic vibes are strong as the Moon moves through fantasy-loving Pisces and your fifth house of love affairs. This is a wonderful day for a picnic for two or dinner and a movie; make an effort to spend quality time with your favorite playmate. If you have children, they will enjoy and appreciate the positive attention you give them.
Spend time at home today, whether you are making improvements or just hanging around the house. It's important to spend time simply being at home with the people you live with. As much as the Archer loves to travel, the emotional ties of home and family are equally important. Find something enjoyable and uplifting that you can do together.
The compassionate Moon favors doing good deeds in your community. Cosmic tension is high, but the best way to deflect negative energy is by helping those in need. If you are cleaning out closets, why not donate what you no longer need or use to charity? Sure, you can make a few dollars having a yard sale, but you get Cosmic Brownie Points for giving to the needy.
Cosmic tension is in the air, but you'll ride out the storm with ease. You can make progress at work or in your finances if you pay attention to your intuition today. Good fortune is coming your way, but you must be able to let go of the things you do not need. Consider making a donation of any sort to a good cause. When you bless others, you are blessed in return.
The Moon lights up your first house of personality, increasing your popularity today. Wherever you go, people will enjoy your company. Everything Pisces is in style at the moment, so be your glorious self. Don't sit at home alone... you need to get out and share your special brand of healing vibes with others. Love and romance go smoothly for the moment.
