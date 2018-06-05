Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Aries
With your lunar low cycle beginning this afternoon, it is time to wrap up any outstanding business. You may find yourself running out of energy a the day wears on, so try to get an early start if possible. Spend the evening resting and recharging your spiritual batteries. With your ruler preparing to go retrograde in less than a month, you need your strength.
Lucky Number224
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Yesterday's developments continue to concern you. Whatever has transpired, you must see it through if you are to realize positive results. Compromise is necessary even if it seems impossible; give a little and wait to see the reaction. By this evening, you will be ready to relax with a few sympathetic and comforting friends. After all, friendship and love is all there really is.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The Moon and Pluto are at odds today... and to avoid coming undone you may need to take a few precautions. For starters, avoid alcoholic beverages now and for the next week or so. You may need to have your wits about you. It may be rather hard to distinguish between your insecurities and the very real dangers that you could be facing. Move slowly and be strong.
Lucky Number422
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Once the day is under way, you will realize how bright your future really is. With the Moon entering Pisces and your ninth house of travel, education and religion, many of you will feel reborn. Take the time to try something new and to look at the world from someone else's perspective. Chances are you will see how blessed you truly are.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Many of you are still reeling from yesterday's events so try to center yourself this morning. The main focus for the next few days will be your career and status, which is in a state of change. Whether these changes are for better or for worse is really up to you and how you choose to respond to what the universe sends you. Have faith and have courage, dear Leo!
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The changeable Moon passes from your sixth house of service to your seventh house of partnerships, making this a time for working with others. Even if you prefer working alone, the input of others can benefit you. Be sure to understand the expectations others have of you and make your expectations of others quite clear. Make time for your most significant other this evening.
Lucky Number150
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
After today, you will have the opportunity to get your battered scales back in alignment. Until then, you will have to concentrate on keeping your moods in check. One moment you could be madly in love and the next you could be on the war path. Imagine that you are in labor, giving birth to the most creative energy in your life. Breathe in, breathe out... breathe in, breathe out.
Lucky Number818
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Even if you start the day ready to do battle, by late in the day you should feel the pressure easing. By evening, the Moon crosses into pleasing Pisces and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, putting you in the mood for fun. This can be one of the most pleasant nights of the year as romance, partnership and joy are favoured. You can breathe a great big sigh of relief!
Lucky Number683
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Some of you will feel like you are clearing the debris from a storm as the Moon spends a few last hours gliding through your third house of communication. It will be easier to clear up misunderstandings, but resentment may linger. If you need help, look to your siblings and neighbors as allies. You've made it over this last hurdle, so pick yourself up and keep going!
Lucky Number279
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
After a rocky start to the day, in the evening you will start to notice some improvements. Comfort yourself by knowing that everyone is affected in one way or another by all the cosmic tension; most of your problems are probably coming from having had a bit too much fun lately. Once the Moon slips into gentle Pisces, you will be ready to talk about making positive changes
Lucky Number834
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You may need to focus your energies on making a living, as the changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances. With clever Mercury on your side, you can hardly go wrong in the money department. However, you may find that it is easy to spend money just as quickly as you make it, so try to be aware of the flow of cash in your life.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The flattering Moon enters your first house of personality, giving you added energy. You can be a shining star if you so desire, so stop being a wallflower and come out into the sunshine. There is no question that you have been working very hard to improve your public standing, so go ahead and take a bow. I know you are humble, but you should be proud of your accomplishments.
