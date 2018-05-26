Horoscopes for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Aries
The moody Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, igniting your passionate nature. You might find some of your friends and associates are less than dependable at this time, so be prepared to handle extra responsibility. Some Rams may find themselves looking at a friend in a different way these days; why didn't you notice those dreamy eyes before?
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The changing Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so try to find time for two today. It may be hard to meet the needs of your partner. In fact, some of you may resent the time you are having to spend on the job or the time you must spend maintaining your personal relationships. Try to find a balance so you will resent neither.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Moon enters intense Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service, increasing the pressure on you to perform. Communication difficulties and misunderstandings may have your stomach in knots before the day is over; be as clear as you can when communicating over the phone and in e-mail. Tomorrow may prove to be even more stressful than today, so do everything you can to prevent mishaps.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The growing Moon slips into your fifth house of romance and creativity, stimulating mysterious Neptune in your eighth house of sex today. You may feel as though there is a naughty little monkey whispering in your ear! Thanks to Venus, you may also come under the secret seductive spell of another if you are not careful. A sense of humor will help you keep the day light and airy... wink, wink, nudge, nudge!
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You'll want to keep the home fires burning once the Moon slips into passionate Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family. In fact, spending time with your family and partner is imperative if you want to avoid an ugly scene tomorrow. Make sure you haven't been neglected those who mean the most to you. If you have, they are likely to cry war by day's end.
Lucky Number377
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon moves into caustic Scorpio and your third house of communication, so you may need bite your tongue. It won't be easy to deal with what you see as the incompetence of others, but you will have to be patient. It may be that you can help others to see where they need to improve and how they can do it... just remember to be constructive in your criticism.
Lucky Number172
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The passionate Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, turning your thoughts toward what you have and what you would like to have. Some of you may be interested in what someone else has now, whether it is a job, wealth or a lover. You may even be in the position to win this coveted possession, but beware of the karma that goes along with such a coup.
Lucky Number356
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You may feel like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon as the luminous Moon enters your first house of personality today. Your emotional strength returns and grows as the Full Moon approaches; speak up now about what is in your heart and on your mind. It is very important to be clear about your intentions in your communication with others as a misunderstanding looms.
Lucky Number718
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The mysterious Moon slips into your twelfth house of subconscious motivations, letting loose some phantoms today. You may find yourself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with what the little voice in your head is telling you; take time to surround yourself with people and places that make you feel secure. Once you feel safe, you can begin the process of deciphering your inner code.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Confusion may exist among your associates as the emotional Moon enters mysterious Scorpio today. Miscommunication can lead to broken agreements later, so try to be as clear as possible. The next two days or so could see increased tension and pressure in your business and personal relationships. Do what you can now to avoid any permanent damage.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The waxing Moon moves into your tenth house of career and authority figures, increasing the pressure in your life now. In fact, you can expect quite a show down during the next few days, when the balance of power works to right itself. For now, do your best to be compassionate, forgiving and understanding of those above you who are making you suffer.
Lucky Number550
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Prophetic dreams and visions may fill your mind today, but it may be hard to make much sense of them. Sharing your hunches and feelings with others will help bring you clarity. The next two days or so will find you experiencing increased pressure in your communication, your faith, and your subconscious motivations. Don't be surprised if a Freudian slip or two gives your real feelings away.
