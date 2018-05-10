Horoscopes for Thursday, May 10, 2018

Aries
Stress at work and play is likely today as the emotional Moon clashes with Venus and Mars; snags in communication, especially with your love, could lead to indigestion. Avoid those who would try to dominate you and try to control your way of thinking. At the same time, you must avoid imposing your will and forcing your opinions on others. Be sure to have your meals in a calm and relaxing environment.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Pressure may be building inside of you as the Moon creates friction with the cosmic crew, Venus in particular. Find a way to release this pressure safely. For some, a glass of wine or a beer may do the trick. Unfortunately, it may not be practical to serve booze with breakfast! A healthier alternative would be to tapdance through the park in your lunch break, so bring your dancing shoes to the office just in case. Party tonight at a local venue, as the Sun and Moon are dancing for you tonight.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The emotional Moon, vain Venus and passionate Mars clash today, bringing some tension into your life. Close relationships are like to chafe under the strain; it may be a good day to give each other space. You may have very definite ideas about how you want to spend the day, but your mate, partner or best friend may have different ideas. Find ways to compromise wherever possible, as matters improve in the evening.
Lucky Number872
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
It may seem as though you are playing telephone tag today; no one seems to be available when you call and you miss messages by mere seconds. Long distance matters may come to the forefront as the Moon zips through your ninth house of long distance travel. Don't be surprised if you hear from someone from the past. Educational matters are also highlighted, so be sure you have met all your requirements. Have some friends over for dinner, as the Sun and Moon settle down this evening.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The sensitive Moon puts your values and your pocketbook at odds with your sense of creativity and play. You will need to be resourceful if you want to accomplish your goals. Try to avoid becoming overly emotional, especially when you are dealing with the children in your life. Today's difficult influences are fleeting, so again, don't sweat the small stuff. Tonight will be good to see a show, or enjoy some entertainment.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Cooperation is the key word for the day as the Moon highlights your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Your partner may be under a great deal of stress, so make an effort to be patient and understanding. Help out in your own wonderful way by taking care of the little things that so often prove overwhelming.
Lucky Number298
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The sensitive Moon and provocative Venus clash, making for a potentially emotional day. It may be hard for you to bite your tongue when you feel hurt or offended, but you need to avoid escalating an unpleasant situation. This isn't the best evening for socializing, as local travel could pose a hazard. Plan to take it easy in your favourite chair at home tonight.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You may be under creative or financial pressure as the Moon and Mars clash today; take a few deep breaths to avoid biting anyone's head off this morning. You may be frustrated, but rest assured this too shall pass. However, you need to rethink the meaning of your friendships.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The sensitive Moon clashes with Venus in your seventh house, putting many Archers under emotional pressure today. Fortunately, this should pass within a few hours. Take deep breaths and allow yourself as many breaks as you need throughout the day. Later this evening, a night out on the town will have you in the spotlight. Put on a good show!
Lucky Number172
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
A day of hair-pulling and teeth gnashing is very possible as the planets are lined up against each other; the good news is that you will be challenged to grow and to achieve greater heights of success. If there is anything you have been dragging your feet on or resisting in your life, it is about to blow up in your face. Stay light on your toes and be as flexible as possible.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
With the sentimental Moon in your financial zone at odds with Mars and Venus, you may have differences with your love today. Everything seems annoyingly out of joint, especially on the home front. If the love of money is the root of all evil, you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. In reality, it's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value for any reason, especially not peer pressure. A secret romance is in the wind for some Aquarians, but step carefully, or it's likely to end in tears.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Shy Fishies may find themselves in a prominent position today, with the Moon in Pisces. This may cause a great deal of tension, as warlord Mars makes threats as does Goddess Venus. Don't let the barbarians ruin your day! Sure, people are going to disagree with you, but mostly, they're just plain jealous. Tomorrow will be much nicer for you.
