Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Aries
Anxiety may get the best of you as the sensitive Moon is under pressure. You may find yourself snapping at the slightest provocation; try not to bite the heads off of the unsuspecting! God help the service industry worker, customer service representative or cashier who gets uppity with you, as you are likely to give them a piece of your mind. Try to slow down and count to ten first.
Lucky Number956
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Today was meant for you to enjoy rest and relaxation, so plan to do only that which pleases you today. Don't try to convince yourself that you will enjoy cleaning out the garage or scrubbing the bathtubs; you really need to spend time exploring your creativity. For some of you, that may mean seeing how far you can make fifty dollars go on a shopping spree, and for others it may mean spending the day listening to your favourite tunes or watching your favourite movies. Whatever your pleasure, enjoy today.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The sensitive Moon clashes with Jupiter and Saturn, making dealing with authority figures a challenge for you today. If you're looking for a fight, you are likely to find one. You may come off as brash and arrogant, even if you're as humble and gentle as a Buddhist monk. In fact, nothing you do may appease a certain parent or law enforcement officer, so you may be better off not even trying.
Lucky Number659
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You may find yourself feeling very uncomfortable with the unfamiliar today; don't let fears of that which is foreign close your mind and freeze your heart. Of course, it always pays to be prudent in matters of the unknown and untried, but there is no need to be narrow minded. Take a few deep breaths and go ahead and take a bite of octopus stew. It won't kill you!
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Go with the natural energy and explore the mysterious! Pay attention to dreams you have this morning, as they could even be prophetic. At the very least, you will find your dream symbolism quite fascinating, so spend some time learning the language of your dreaming mind. Some of you will choose to go even deeper in intimate relationships this evening, while others may not be able to resist the urge to go out on the prowl.
Lucky Number579
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The planets clash today, making work, legal issues and close relationships a battlefield. Pressure at work may make itself felt in your marriage or partnerships; remember that it is better to go for a brisk walk than to take out your frustrations on an innocent bystander. It will be all too easy to say things you will later regret.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The planets create a cosmic cacophony, making your life extra stressful today. Upsets in business and travel matters could leave you with a migraine or indigestion, so plan a quiet evening to refresh yourself. Communication difficulties at work may have you scrambling to correct the mistakes of others. Your patience may be tried sorely by distracted co-workers.
Lucky Number688
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
A deep passion may be stirred within you as the sensitive Moon clashes with Jupiter and Saturn today; you may have a desire for something you simply can't have. Try to keep your raging fires under control, especially if you need to maintain a socially acceptable reputation. Very little stands between a Scorpion and his or her goals, but you will need to think about this carefully.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Spending as much time as possible in your favourite recliner, rocker or hammock may sound like heaven now. If you can keep the pace slow, by all means do so. Unfortunately, your mate, partner or best friend may be in a more energetic mood. Agree to help with one or two things, but do not exert yourself too much. You need a day of rest and relaxation, and today is just the day for being lazy.
Lucky Number939
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
It will be easier than usual to express your affection in words now. Whisper sweet words of love to your life partner or intended, and give your children hearty shouts of encouragement and thoughtful praise. Loved ones will appreciate you breaking the silence. You are more likely to regret what you didn't say, so open your heart and mouth today. Writing a sincere letter or note will also have the same magical effect.
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
One of the principles of spiritual prosperity is that of giving. Give today, whether it's of your time or of your material wealth. When you give, you prepare yourself to receive. When you worry less about yourself and concentrate on what you can do for others, you make this a better world and open yourself up to be blessed. If you have two of something, give one away.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Psychic feelings may be strong as the reflective Moon dances with mighty Jupiter. Unfortunately, what you feel and what you think may be at odds today. Your five senses may tell you one thing, but your intuition is definitely whispering something else in your ear. Confide in someone who you can really trust before you make any decisions or commit yourself to important projects.
Comments