Horoscopes for Friday, May 4, 2018

Aries
The Moon is in Capricorn and your tenth house of career, so you'll have to be on your toes today. Whether it's work or responsibilities related to the home, keep up with what needs doing. Older people or people in authority, especially women, should figure prominently. Step up and meet the demands.
Lucky Number591
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The Moon is still in Capricorn today, so shuffle your routines or obligations to give you freedom of movement. Get out in the fresh air, if you can. You'll find you can think more clearly and adopt the point of view that will show you the way forward.
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon is moving through Capricorn, so there will be deep matters under consideration: joint finances, your desire nature and the boundaries of your relationships with others on all levels. With Saturn the taskmaster opposing your sign for many months yet, the path of leadership through responsibility and restraint is the one to take. Travel as wisely as you can.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
With the Moon in Capricorn focusing your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, ask yourself what your partner or close associates need. What do you need to do to maintain your part of the relationship? Fulfilling responsibilities to those close to you will be an important part of the day. Develop an interactive approach and be very cooperative.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Pay attention to details today and follow your normal routine for the best outcomes. Don't neglect responsibilities just because you may be feeling low; your own health needs some attention now, too. Try to strike a balance between work and recreation - take small, regular breaks and don't force the pace at work.
Lucky Number966
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Break the bonds of daily routine today. See if you can find some freedom of thought and action among the crowded hours. If you can get away and do something new and exciting, all the better. Make recreation or leisure activities the focus. But if you're housebound or tied to the job, try to add a creative element to what you're doing.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The Moon is in Capricorn as the day begins so you need to give your concentrated attention to matters related to the home. If there's work or cleaning to be done around the house then get on with it. If there are emotional matters to be discussed in regard to your family then do so. Parents or older people may figure strongly in your day.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
With the Moon in Capricorn at the start, it will be important to get on with the business of the day and keep things moving. Keep in contact with others. Stick to routines today. Some serious discussion may be needed here or there to sort things out. Don't get too bogged down in one place though. Maintain a light and mobile touch.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
With the canny Moon still sailing through Capricorn and your second house of personal finances, you need to sit down and finish whatever is necessary to put your financial affairs in working order. Go about the business of money and accounts in a thoroughly practical and structured manner. This is not a talent your sign is renowned for, but give it a go anyway!
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The moody Moon is in your sign, so there should be something of an inner light about you that will bring both you and your efforts to the fore. Focus on feeling and creating the right atmosphere to get things to done. Give special attention to family and loved ones. You might like to take a little extra care of yourself. Don't be afraid to spoil or indulge just a bit more than usual.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Step back and take stock of what's going on inside. Don't be too concerned with the stress and strain of what's going on around you. Let it all roll by. Keep up with the round of duties and responsibilities however. You can't let important matters slip. If you remain relatively uninvolved then you can restore your spirit a little.
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon is in Capricorn so you'll find yourself among friends, enjoying some time out. Make sure you get out and about and participate, so that you can get the most from the people around you. It's a good day for discussion and new ideas so that you can reinvigorate your own plans through the stimulation that others provide.
