Horoscopes for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Aries
Today is likely to see you hot under the collar about issues of a political, humanitarian or spiritual nature. Have you awakened to the fact that the rights of downtrodden humanity or undervalued animal kind must be fought for and protected by you, by us! The fact that others don't always know or care about such things gets you angry. Remember, as much has been gained with compassion as with force.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Quarrels may raise your blood pressure, but financial benefit can still be achieved by thinking outside the square. If others seem to annoy you by dragging their heels when you want to fly, or they want to turn right when you want to turn left, count to ten and regain your cool. Everything is pretty touchy at the moment.
Lucky Number395
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
It's good for Gemini with the Moon dancing in Libra, but you may still be emotionally vulnerable. Has some issue you've been bottling up put your nerves on edge? Sometimes things pushed beneath the surface can rear into your consciousness, demanding attention, but you can find a way to make your romantic dreams come true, for the cosmos offers a rich indulgence of your fantasies tonight.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The coming Full Moon sparks passion and fantasy tonight. Unfortunately, the object of your desire may not be acceptable in your social circle, causing you a great deal of frustration. The Crab is unlikely to participate in illicit affairs, but as tricky Mercury shakes up your ideas, some of you may surprise yourselves.
Lucky Number669
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You'll certainly be very busy today, but your activities may need some rush changes. Be systematic; you could get yourself into a tizz as you flit from one task to the next without completing any one properly. It will be you who suffers if you don't prioritize, relegating some tasks to tomorrow. Be thorough in what you do today.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Love and intimacy is often a difficult growth curve for most of us. Or perhaps some family member (chances are a female), is being downright demanding and invasive. Tempers are rising as the Full Moon approaches, so choose your words carefully to avoid a general free-for-all. Otherwise past hurts and slights will be brought to the surface and just aggravate the situation.
Lucky Number614
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The truth comes tumbling out as your need to talk about your life grows stronger today. Polite conversation will not satisfy, so look for those who are comfortable with emotional and personal discussions; your mind is alive, as Neptune opens a spiritual door. You are going through many changes as the transforming power of retro Pluto affects your home and family life, altering the very way you see the world and your place in it.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The planets may contribute to teaching you the meaning of authentic power during the next few days; true power is not something that is external but rather something that comes from within. Someone with true power doesn't need to hurt or take advantage of someone else; in fact, truly empowered people know it is by giving love and having reverence for life that we achieve our greatest potential..
Lucky Number243
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The day may start out on a high note, but later today you may be feeling uneasy. Not to worry, it's just the beginning of your lunar low cycle, which may drain your energy. This is Nature's way of telling you to slow down and recharge your spiritual batteries. You may want to schedule time for a long bubble bath or a massage from your partner this evening.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The cosmos focus on your public image, creating a restless atmosphere in the lead up to the Full Moon. People are ungrounded and subject to flights of fancy that can be quite disconcerting for the practically-minded Goat. The cosmos is undergoing a big shift at present, and we are all on edge. Spend time with friends tonight, so you can all lighten up.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Today will seem so full of interruptions and minor irritations that you're tempted to explode. There's no point fighting the flow, it'll only make things worse. Play it cool and when necessary, count to ten before you answer someone's silly questions with a temper tantrum. As Scarlett O'Hara would say: after all, tomorrow is another day....
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You may be the recipient of many blessings as the Moon grows towards the full; these could be financial blessings but they are just as likely to be spiritual. Most Pisces know that the law of cause and effect works in their favor; as they give, so shall they receive. If you can bless others with your time, love, and money, it will come back to you multiplied. Have faith in the wisdom of the universe.
