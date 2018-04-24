Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Aries
After Venus moves into chatty Gemini, your profile at work will take a strong turn for the better. People will notice an upturn in your application and dedication. If someone on the team seems to be dragging the line, don't be impatient, or expect everyone to be up and on the ball to your level, just because you're in the mood right now. That someone may have very real reasons for functioning under par.
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Although Venus has been in your sign for some weeks now, the Goddess of Love and Money moves out today into Gemini. Venus is your life-ruler, so when Venus is at home in Taurus, all Taureans feel better and relate better. This is the last day she'll be in your sign for quite a while, so make the most of your personal magnetism. You'll shine today, though if you leave it too long, you'll be unable to decide between two fascinating attractions.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
If someone attempts to manipulate you and your rightful boundaries, make it clear that you are not about to compromise what you know to be right. Who would make these demands? And why? Well, probably to avoid facing their own failure. Those plotting against you from behind the scenes will lose the battle once Venus enters your sign. Stand your ground.
Lucky Number659
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
You may barely have time to catch your breath as the day starts off with a bang; it seems you need to be everywhere at once today. You may be under a lot of pressure and are more likely to let someone have a piece of your mind. Schedule time just for yourself.
Lucky Number472
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
If money can't buy you happiness, how come it can buy you trouble? Yesterday saw you out on a spend-a-thon. Could that be where the problem started? You need to weigh up your spending practices and make sure you're being fair to those you're financially aligned with. On the other hand you might be receiving a dumping from someone else's jealousy about your recent luck and success.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
It's a beautiful day for Virgo, as the Moon is in your sign and in an excellent aspect to Mercury, the chat king, your life-ruler. Even though Merc is retrograde, this could mean contact resumes with someone from your past. The fabulous aspect between loving Venus and retro Saturn reinforces the likelihood of an old flame flickering, and even moving to the foreground.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Let yourself enjoy each moment as it unfolds today, Libra; even in the quietest moments you will find something that speaks to you. Step back from the pressures of modern life. Is it really so important to do half of the things you have planned for today? Saturn and Venus favor solid, long-lasting relationships. It's a wonderful time for long term success!
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Moving up the social ladder may be quite expensive for you today; if you aren't sacrificing your hard earned cash, you may be sacrificing your personal values. If you find yourself being swept away by the crowd, dig in your heels for a moment and take a look around. Strong, singular Scorpio doesn't need anything he or she hasn't got already. Be resourceful.
Lucky Number618
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
With the Moon moving into your tenth house, your career and reputation are in the spotlight. Pay attention to details and you can emerge a hero; overlook them and you may find yourself in very hot water indeed. Your goals and ambitions can be realized, but you must be patient with the process. Even if you achieve your success inch by inch, you still achieve it. Have courage and patience.
Lucky Number703
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It's a fine day for the Sea Goat, as ambitious Venus and structured Saturn link up today. Romance and friendships are based on mutual commitment and responsibility, along with love and affection. People are attracted to your maturity and accomplishment. Part of you may be ready to try something new, so work steadily on it and you'll achieve your goal.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The seeds were sown quite some time ago for any tension arising over money matters right now. Someone may have been taking you for a ride, particularly where a joint venture is concerned: perhaps the odds are weighted in their favor... Bring things out in the open: it will either clear the air or end the partnership. Stand your ground, but don't lose your temper.
Lucky Number317
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Although there are a good set of cosmic aspects at work today, the underlying feeling for Pisces is a little uneasy. The best thing is to enjoy life as it comes, and not to take it too seriously. There is a possibility of an old flame coming back into your life, so if you are up for this, a good relationship can be built over the long term.
Comments