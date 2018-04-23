Horoscopes for Monday, April 23, 2018

Aries
The Moon's in fiery Leo today, so it should suit Your Majesty the Ram to be noble and generous as you set out on a tour of the kingdom. Give time and attention to the kids. If you don't have kids, then mingle with your subjects as though they're just as good as you are. You'll know the truth but it'll make them feel better. Get into creative projects. Imaginative work might get off to a shaky start but if you persist then you'll get somewhere with it. You might have a breakthrough late in the day.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You are in line for a really mystical experience, but you may have to overlook flaws and less than ideal circumstances. Beware of false flattery, Bulls, this isn't the best time to make agreements or get involved socially, romantically, or legally. There is deception and self-deception in the wind, but the only real danger is adverse reaction to drugs or alcohol.
Lucky Number942
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
It's a weird sort of day for Gemini. Not exactly stimulating, but a sort of tingly psychic feeling is in the air. With Venus still in your twelfth house of secrets, subconscious motivations and hidden things, peculiar romantic fantasies could come upon you. Get out and see a spooky foreign movie, or hang out in an ethnic club, because that's where you'll find the stimulation you need.
Lucky Number684
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
With the Moon in Leo in your solar second house, the emphasis is on the practical use of money. Get organized with budgets and bills and make sure you know what you're doing. Is some part of your spending really chewing up the funds? Have a good look at it and see what you can do. The early part of today could be filled with ups and downs and a few surprises. This should level out as the day proceeds but it may get you thinking. Worries or a sombre mood may hit late in the evening.
Lucky Number866
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
With the Moon in your own sign, you'll be radiant today and full of a mysterious magnetism. Don't be moody though even if it's a strong temptation at times for one of such noble blood as yourself. Maintain the magnanimity and generosity of spirit for which the Lion is so justly famous. Watch fatigue though. You could be carry a little from the last twenty four hours. A bit of a lift comes in the form of a challenge from others late in the day. Rise to the occasion, not the bait.
Lucky Number189
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You need to keep yourself immersed in inner matters while at the same to keeping a focus on the outside world and its demands. Little disruptions may produce upsets early on. These could leave you emotional and edgy. Partners may not leave want to leave you alone today, but I doubt that you'll appreciate all of the attention. Confusion and stress might be wearing away at the edges of your thinking, making it hard to get things done at your customary speed. Slow down. Find an easier pace.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The Moon continues to shine in noble Leo, activating all the associations and connections that you maintain in the wider picture. A few ups and downs may come at the beginning of the day though so just maintain your customary cool. As the evening gathers, your mood could take a more downward or inward line as weighty matters gather in your consciousness, pulling your attention away from the numbers around you. Issues of finance and partnership and the links between them could be on the agenda.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
With the Moon in Leo and your solar tenth house, keep a good focus on work and where you're heading. Don't let opportunities or responsibilities slip because you're in a mood or somehow out of sorts. Go in hard and get things done. Don't tread on any toes. The important is for you to push yourself onward, not to drive over the competition. You'll stir up ill feeling if you do. Show a noble spirit. There'll be difficulties or even clashes anyway but effort put in now will serve you later on.
Lucky Number371
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
If you're feeling restless or in need of stimulation then try getting out and about and doing something different. If you're unable to break the routine, then try to make an adventure of what you have to do. Remember to have fun for you'll need a spark at this end of the day to get through to the other. Later on, the mood will shift and work or responsibilities will call you to heel. Tiredness could set in or you might simply find yourself unable to get through the workload.
Lucky Number258
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
You will have matters pressing in on you and an urgency building up within you but this is not the day to charge forward in pursuit of new developments. Effort spent in trying to advance matters will be wasted. With Lady Moon under pressure from Saturn, your ruler, a quiet or reflective mood may sneak up on you as the day progresses. However, you will need to talk things through, preferably with a reliable friend so make an effort to lift yourself up and do so.
Lucky Number620
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You'll start the day with stimulation and excitement as events and changes conspire to keep you thinking and on the move. However, as things progress, the mood becomes heavier and it may be that someone is unhappy with you or that you have something building up inside that you don't quite understand. Whichever road you're on, devote the latter part of the day to sorting through emotional stuff, either with your nearest and dearest or from within your own quirky psyche. Look within and listen.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Today's Moon in Leo in your solar sixth house could have you trying to get on with the necessary tasks or the daily grind, only to be confronted by unexpected annoyances or developments. Just try to ride out what doesn't work for you. There could be a forgotten detail or a neglected process that interferes with matters at hand. Good communications with people at home or loved ones could offset the effect of a series of minor irritations.
