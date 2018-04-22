Horoscopes for Sunday, April 22, 2018

Aries
Well, after yesterday, it's just as well there's high praise and positives today. Enjoy yourself; bask in the adoration. Some may be receiving clear signs that a hottie is quite taken with you. Others will just enjoy the pleasure of relaxing with a trusted friend. After all, who always makes you feel good and affirms your worth?
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Will it be a good friend who always affirms your sense of worth? Will it be a child who is devoted to you with pure adoration? Or maybe it'll be a special someone showing very positive romantic feelings toward you? It could as easily be that your boss says you've done a good job. What's sure is that you're going to get positive feedback, praise and acceptance from some quarter or other today.
Lucky Number700
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You'll probably feel a bit vulnerable and sensitive today, wanting nothing more than to be in the secure company of loved ones - people you feel perfectly comfortable to be with in silence, or to talk to. Get cozy, because it's just what you need. Try to get together for a meal or even a cup of tea. If work and time prevent this, make a few phone calls instead. You'll feel like some time to yourself later this evening.
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The Leo Moon encourages you to get your finances into order. However, with Mercury still in the shadow period and the Sun in a difficult aspect with the Moon, take extra care with anything connected with the fulfilment of your dream. Be sure to read the fine print!
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
There isn't a planet or a sign that actually says SHOPPING, but today Leo longs to shop till you drop. There are some magnificent bargains out there as well, so you're sure to look like a million dollars! What's more, you can have it all at bargain basement prices.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Take a positive attitude today, dear Virgo, because that will help you with all those opportunities. Unexpected encounters with exotic or unusual people could lead to fun now, and even fortune in the future. Foreign cultures will be especially appealing at the moment so why not try a spicy new restaurant, or take in a foreign movie?
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Friends and associates seem to be full of drive and energy as they hop from one foot to another. Busy, busy. You'd like to focus on making something of your hopes and dreams, but no matter what you want to say, it seems hard to put it into words. For most of the day, it seems as though everything is strangely out of joint, but tonight it all begins to gel. Keep smiling!
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The Sun, disruptive Uranus and dark Pluto are activated by the ambitious Moon today, Scorpio, pushing you into the spotlight early on. You are motivated to work hard to change your life for the better and your efforts will gain public attention one way or another now. The rest of the day is less than encouraging, so it might be best to put your efforts to work on behalf of someone else. It's been a full-on year so far, but the machinations are not over yet!
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The Moon in dramatic Leo reaches the fortunate trine aspect with Jupiter, your life-ruler early on, so your energy is firing on all eight today, Archers. Your enthusiasm is high and there are so many things that attract your interest. The most positive way to approach this influence is to use whatever you encounter, even the gristly bits, as a way to broaden your spiritual and intellectual horizons.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Saturn and Mars are active today, and the past has a way of pushing itself forward. The most likely areas of interest include sex, money and financial analysis. A partner's income or jointly-held property needs more attention than usual. By choice or circumstance you may be forced to collect debts and favors owed to you, or make arrangements for repayment of your own debts.
Lucky Number418
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
State your thoughts and feelings today, as the Moon is active in your seventh house of significant others. That special person will be thrilled to hear them. You may be feeling insecure because you don't know if your attentions are going to be welcome. But hasn't that someone been giving you positive signals for a while now? We may not be talking romance here, but on the other hand we might.
Lucky Number283
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
There will be plenty of things to do in the way of physical exercise and work, dear Pisces, both on the job as well as around the house as fortunate Jupiter sets the tone for the day. Circumstances may even put you in a position to hire others. The flow of physical energy can make you more aggressive or competitive concerning work, co-workers, or employees. As the day draws on, confusion arises, so make sure you are not overworking, as this might affect your health. Is it time to get a checkup?
