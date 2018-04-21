Horoscopes for Saturday, April 21, 2018

Aries
Family will be on your mind today. Somehow the arranging of a gathering with your family or those you feel to be clan, whether they be blood relatives or not, will be on the Aries agenda. Follow this feeling through, for the contact or gathering helps you define who you are. Each new gathering can help you measure yourself and your identity growth.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Mr or Ms Cool, you're likely to make a fine impression on someone today, precisely because you seem so relaxed and laid back. Even if it's a busy work day you'll appear to be managing the near impossible with cool panache and when it comes to socializing, you'll be the center of attention. If you think someone is flirting with you today, especially someone with whom you have a history, you are probably spot on.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Now is the time for practical reflection on what really matters to you. You could well be in one of those list making moods which is a good thing, as this will help you prioritize people and things, aims and goals, thoughts and philosophies. As usual, talking things over with a trusted confidante will help you pinpoint your priorities.
Lucky Number274
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The changing Moon slides into your first house of personality, helping you to feel renewed. It'll be much easier to face the world as your emotional confidence returns. Your lunar laughter will be contagious, so don't be afraid to laugh out loud. People will be more attracted to your natural warmth and your caring nature. Now is the time to make your move.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You seem to have a soothing effect on people today. Folk who would usually keep themselves to themselves are likely to confide in you, even expand on fairly personal and emotional matters. Because you have the knack of saying the right thing at the right time, you will find certain people very grateful for your advice and understanding. Not that you're looking for it, but you could find accolades coming your way in times to come, as a result of wisdom and kindness imparted today.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Are you worried that perhaps you made some silly mistakes yesterday? Did you put the teapot in the freezer or your Grandma in for dry cleaning? Well yes, yesterday was pretty much like that for you, so it's best to do a spot check today to make sure you haven't missed anything. A chance purchase or conversation could lead to a fascinating outcome. Try to cocoon yourself in the peace and solitude of your local library.
Lucky Number407
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
With your tenth house of career and status in the spotlight, you can make progress today. Look to those who would mother you and take you under their wing; the Moon-ruled are likely to help you with your ambitions. Spending time with your parents will also benefit you today, even if it is the last thing on your mind. When was the last time you called your mother?
Lucky Number923
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You should be able to soak up new ideas like a sponge today, but you may also be soaking up the moods and tensions of your co-workers and others around you. If you find yourself about to boil over, take time out for a bit of meditation. Answers are likely to come to you when you step away from the thick of a situation, so step back and re-evaluate your position.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The moody Moon, warlike Mars and cold-hearted Saturn contribute to excess and obsession today. This is the kind of day when you might leave one too many voice mails on your intended's service; try to remember that less is often more. If you've been dieting lately, sprinkle yourself with holy water before passing the chocolate shop or the bakery. Once you get started, it'll be too hard to stop.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Moody Moon opposes stern Saturn in your sign today, causing some tension in your closest relationships. Make sure you're not taking out your frustrations on the ones you love best; sure, they will put up with you when you are being an ogre, but it doesn't mean that they like you that way. Buy a punching bag for evenings when you feel you've had enough - you will find it's a great investment.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The environment that you spend most of your time in may be starting to look a bit neglected, even shabby. There's no need to move house or change jobs: just take a good look around and see how you can humanize or soften that environment. The solution might be as simple as a few throw cushions or a potted plant. A book on Feng Shui may be just what you need.... There's somebody close to you who's been wanting to make constructive suggestions.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The sensitive Moon, macho Mars and testy Saturn clash, making it easy for you to overspend on impulse today. Easy does it with the rich foods and alcoholic beverages, which will just make you feel rotten come tomorrow. It may be hard to stay in balance, so make time to center yourself. A nice long walk will help you clear your thoughts and regain discipline and self-control.
