Horoscopes for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Aries
You seem preoccupied with money matters now, but all to good end. You are taking a rather hard-headed financial line at the moment, focusing on what is practical and sensible. You are uneasy about 'pie in the sky' ideas or lofty discussions about vague notions, which never seem to lead anywhere. With the Moon aspecting vague Neptune you may be feeling slightly lackluster and day dreamy. Concentration and motivation may be lacking, so give yourself a break whenever you can.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
You need to talk about a wider range of topics than usual, but tend to shy clear of anything too emotional. What you say may not be too subtle. But your plus side is that you can be relied on for straight answers to direct questions. The Moon is tied to Pluto so you will be able to sort out a situation That has been bugging you. Pluto delivers great energy for cleaning out and generally unravelling confusion. Enjoy being back in control.
Lucky Number797
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You are subtly tuned into emotional undercurrents today. Trust your hunches which will more often than not turn out to be accurate. Your imagination may be running away with you too, which can make you moody or rather gloomy. Standing back from the situation will keep your state of mind more even. Mercury out of harmony means you may find it tricky to bring discussions or conversations to a satisfactory conclusion since you will be constantly switching tack.
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Bright friends with whom you can have stimulating discussions are a must in your life now. You have wonderfully inventive ideas that get right to the heart of the matter, and you want to be able to share your thoughts. Try to be straight. Don't tell little white lies to keep the peace, since they will come out into the open at the wrong time.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Influential people at work and in the community will be impressed with your wit, wisdom, flow of ideas and articulate way of expressing yourself. So keep talking and they'll keep taking notice. You will have some strong feelings which you are keeping to yourself. Even close companions may find it difficult to know quite what runs below the surface in you today. But you will sense that one old resentment has finally been resolved.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You are in a tolerant, expansive and enthusiastic mood, expressing yourself confidently. Friends may find you inspiring, though at times you may be promising more than you can deliver. Don't go off at a tangent. As you chit-chat along your way, your heart may be in the right place but you may not be as persuasive as you think.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You may appear silent but your mind is very active behind your rather defensive exterior. Your secrecy has a good reason, and you want time to consider before disclosing what you know or feel. However well intentioned you are, you do need to be absolutely straightforward now, since rather to gloss over unpleasantness will not work out as you hope. Your defenses could be low so protect yourself better than usual. Luckily this is only a passing phase.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Close partners both at home and at work really want to hear what you have to say at the moment. You have a sensible view of your joint situation and can sort out tangles faster than most. Try to listen to feedback too though, since some companions may have the wrong end of the stick, or could just be losing your train of thought. Indeed you may find it tricky to keep in focus yourself at times. Leave major situations until you are clearer.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You are informing yourself and talking a great deal about all fitness, diet and health matters. You need to put your mind at rest about certain questions you have. You'll get the answers you're looking for if you seek the advice of a trusted friend. Be careful which companions you pick to be around today since you will be open to the energy of other people, soaking their feelings in like a sponge. You will want to escape into a daydream world.
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Thanks to the Moon in your sign, you feel dramatic, colorful and flamboyant. You are sure to have an appreciative audience for your witty flow of jokes and rather theatrical personal comments. You may find yourself covering the same ground many times over, going round and round in circles. At times you will be feeling rather impressionable, and therefore changing your mind depending on who is facing you. You need to be more detached and observant, since you may be missing vital facts by not seeing the whole picture.
Lucky Number579
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Try to unload certain work commitments for a few days, as you need some time to yourself. It may be difficult to mean what you say, not to mention say what you mean, but it is important to try. Otherwise you will be rabbiting away without ever really coming to the point, so you'll sound indecisive and dithery. You'll be happier with your feet up reading, or involving yourself in family discussions, rather than racing around in the outside world.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You may be accused of being a jack of all trades because you are not sticking to any one thing for long. But this is simply because your curiosity is sending you off in all directions at once, asking questions endlessly. Your inquisitiveness is interested in more quantity than quality now - and above all, avoiding boredom. The Moon is close to Neptune so you will be feeling kind and compassionate to those who are in need. But those closest may find you evasive at times.
Comments