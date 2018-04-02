Horoscopes for Monday, April 2, 2018

Aries
There's no need to take it too much to heart if someone close to you seems to be talking nonsense. They may think you're being a bit of a bore with blinkered vision. So you see, today's a day to forget your differences and allow others their freedom of expression, even if you don't like what they have to say. Just grin and bear it.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Focus on your career and finances now, as hopes and ambitions are within your grasp this month. To realize them you will have to be practical and really apply yourself, but don't be surprised if it's the fruits of a daydream that supply the solution to a certain problem. Imagination is as vital as hard work, after all.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Something you either start or maybe complete today could prove to be marvelously productive and life-changing in proportion. Today is auspicious for most Gemini endeavors, so feel confident in pushing ahead with anything that looks promising. If your project involves charitable or altruistic aims, success awaits. For some of you it could be the arrival of crucial financial information that sets the wheels of productivity turning.
Lucky Number964
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Work towards making improvements in your health and in your working environment now. An optimistic attitude will help you feel more confident, which will in turn actually increase your chances for success. If you are trying to lose weight, visualize yourself as fit, trim, and healthy in the not-too-distant future. Remember that image when you are tempted to reach for a pastry.
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Take a good look at long term plans and ambitions and rationalize them with short term activities. Are your present endeavors really leading you directly toward your goals? Sometimes the indirect approach wins out, but be sure you know what you're doing and that you're not just marking or wasting time. Include a more spiritual focus than you've managed to maintain in the recent past. OK, you've been busy. But you know how much you need that balancing factor.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You're in the mood for planning and plotting your financial future and you're likely to be inspired and mentally astute when approaching these matters. If you've been hankering after some adventure, try to factor in an affordable trip in the near future: your imagination and pragmatic approach will be working hand-in-glove. The sky's the limit, if you allow your imagination free reign.
Lucky Number112
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
After today, you'll have the opportunity to get your battered scales back in alignment. Until then, you will have to concentrate on keeping your moods in check.. One moment you could be madly in love and the next you could be on the war path. Imagine that you are in labour, giving birth to the most creative energy in your life. Breathe in, breathe out... breathe in, breathe out.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
With the Moon in Scorpio, many Scorpions are putting a new plan in place to improve your situation; if you don't now, you will have to eventually. A transforming power has been slowly changing what you value and how you use your local contacts and creative expression to achieve your goals. Unless you are unconsciously fighting the evolution of your soul, all of this should ultimately be for the best. Go with the flow.
Lucky Number761
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Today can be filled with excitement, especially if you have something fun on your agenda. With unpredictable Uranus and dynamic Mars adding energy to the passing Moon, you can expect the unexpected. You may also be experiencing moments of synchronicity and other reflections of your personal karma; the more bedraggled you look when you leave the house, the greater your chances of running into an old flame!
Lucky Number347
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You may be required to hurry, but obstacles in your path keep slowing you down. The most maddening prospect is that the obstacles you keep encountering are likely to be ones you bring on yourself. The positive side is that your energy will focus on becoming more structured and organized. Dental work or minor surgery may be necessary. Pay attention to your gut feelings and hunches. Dreams may be especially revealing. Rest often if you feel your energy is low .
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
An unexpected event involving a friend or family member may warm your heart today. You'll find yourself motivated to mend a rift or smooth over a sticky situation at work, or in your closer relationships. Creative activities initiated today could start you on a new endeavor or path that will bear surprising fruits in the future. Even you might be slightly amazed at the breadth of your talents.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Dealing with your parents and other authority figures may require a great deal of understanding today. If you can be sensitive to the moods and feelings of your superiors, you will be able to accomplish more than usual today. This doesn't make you a bootlicker... it makes you wise! You are not a yes-man or a yes-woman... you know how to work your way in the system.
