Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, April 1, 2018

AccuWeather

April 01, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Happy Easter! As extravagant Venus cruises into your second house of personal finances, the focus turns to spending. Don't be the April Fool, because this month you'll feel the urge to shop till you drop! The travel bug may bite, so be cautious about booking that hideously expensive but oh-so-desirable cruise...

Lucky Number

734

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Happy Easter! The spotlight is on you as Venus enters your sign, so prepare to experience almost too much fun this month! Love looks bright and if you haven't had a make-over recently, now's the time to revamp your wardrobe, or you'll be the April Fool! Your health should be blooming and your finances are pretty stable, but don't let too much fun take a toll on your professional life. Shine, but shine wisely.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Happy Easter! Considering Geminis are usually the supreme communicators of the zodiac, you could find yourself being surprisingly close-mouthed over the coming month. You may be unsure about the reception if you express your feelings. Perhaps you feel you are walking on shaky ground and are just taking your time to thoroughly research the facts. You'll find it useful to unburden yourself to a trusted friend.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Happy Easter! With the Moon entering sexy Scorpio and Venus, the planet of love and desire moving into your house of friends, hopes and wishes, you might find love at the club, or a friend may wish to become more tonight! What satisfaction do you get from your role as spouse, child, parent, friend, lover, or associate? Don't be the April Fool. Joining organizations and participation in group activities can be very rewarding.

Lucky Number

107

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Happy Easter! You've had a tough old time of lately, haven't you? Authority figures do seem to have been irascible lately and somehow you've copped a lot of the negative attention. Well that's the price for being shining Leo, you can't escape notice, positive or negative. Things ease up considerably now and you can forge a few easy going relationships with some of those authority figures. Don't be the April Fool. If there is any romantic attraction toward one of those people, forget it if it's just the status that attracts.

Lucky Number

942

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Happy Easter! The wild, the wayward and the exotic are all alluring right now. If you can't travel anywhere at the moment you can still look at brochures and make plans. Other Virgos could find themselves romantically entranced by a person of exotic origins. Why don't you learn how to do the Tango this month? You won't be making an April fool of yourself and you'll have a ball.

Lucky Number

934

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Happy Easter! Joint income and social status through marriage or business partnership are two issues in the frame this month as Venus moves into Taurus. Common goals and values come into focus. You feel more intense with regard to social contacts, romantic and sexual encounters, for the psychological motivations and behavior patterns are fascinating. Don't be the April Fool. This is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.

Lucky Number

294

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Happy Easter! Just as a potent few days are coming with the Moon in your sign, Venus sweeps into Taurus, your house of partnership. You may have to struggle to regain your financial balance, but like the Phoenix you rise above the ashes. Don't be the April Fool. By tomorrow you should have everything well in hand and be back on your way to the top, but the emphasis shifts away from you to others in your life. Prepare for a phase in which partnerships are heavily emphasized.

Lucky Number

845

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Happy Easter! Artistic Venus enters your sixth house and livens up the workplace for a month. Put harmony into your working environment and enjoy pleasant relationships with colleagues or employees. An office romance, or social event connected with co-workers may be on your agenda. Don't be the April Fool. Beautifying the work place is high on the list: anything from major renovation and redecoration projects to just putting fresh paint on the walls.

Lucky Number

667

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Happy Easter! If you'd like to put a little more romance in your life this month is ideal. Vacations, socializing, hobbies (and taking a few risks!) are in the frame as Venus dives into Taurus. Improve relationships with children, strengthen rapport with a romantic partner, and expand social contacts. Don't be the April Fool. Remember to curb extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Imagination and artistic expression bring a period of creative endeavor, either on your own, or with a partner.

Lucky Number

290

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Happy Easter! This month sees you busy setting your home to rights, which could mean anything from moving house to making new curtains. Creature comforts will figure highly and you're likely to enjoy entertaining guests at home. Be prepared for some house guests: perhaps this will galvanize you to get busy with home improvements. Don't be the April Fool.

Lucky Number

374

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Happy Easter! It's also April Fool's Day, but the tricks will favor you, dear Fish, as flattery, charm, and a sense of humor will be just the trick you need. Others will seek to please you; good relations with neighbors and those in your zone are favoured. If these have been troubled, this month is ideal to improve them. Increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. You may visit or contact nieces or nephews away at college, but some of your best social opportunities these days are right in your immediate environment.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

